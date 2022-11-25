ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

GoColumbialions.com

Men's Basketball Held in Check at Marist

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — The Columbia men's basketball team could not overcome a slow shooting start at Marist, falling to the Red Foxes 52-39. The Lions (2-7) held Marist (2-4) to 35.0 percent shooting on the night but suffered their third consecutive defeat. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa had a...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
GoColumbialions.com

Patrick Claims Ivy League Player of the Week Honors

PRINCETON, N.J. — After leading the Columbia women's basketball team to the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament title, senior Jaida Patrick has been named Ivy League Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday. Patrick averaged a tournament-high 20.5 points on 48 percent shooting and was the...
PRINCETON, NJ
GoColumbialions.com

Providence Defeats Men's Basketball, 78-64

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Providence hosted the Columbia men's basketball team on Saturday afternoon, with the Friars emerging victorious, 78-64, in Rhode Island. The Lions (2-6) hung tough with the Friars (5-2) for much of the first half before Providence pulled away just before the half to come away with the win.
PROVIDENCE, RI
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse vs. Bryant: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (3-2) vs. Bryant Bulldogs (4-1) Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: Even with ‘Cuse playing a decent Bryant team, the Draftkings Line favors the Orange by 8.5. TV/Streaming: ACC Network Extra, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Rivalry: 1-0, Syracuse. Current Streak: 1, Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
NESN

Jim Boeheim Calls Out Bryant’s Jared Grasso After Testy Postgame Exchange

A nonconference matchup Saturday between behemoth Syracuse and little-known Bryant turned heated during the game and after it. The contest featured several ejections in the first half after Syracuse’s Judah Mintz and Bryant’s Doug Edert, who gained fame during last year’s NCAA Tournament run with Saint Peter’s, both slapped each other in the face.
SMITHFIELD, RI
newburghschools.org

NYSPHSAA State Championships (Semi-Finals)

2022 NYSPHSAA State Championships (Semi-Finals) Christian Brothers Academy (Section 2) Middletown High School - Faller Field Sports Complex. If you plan to attend the game, please continue reading, so you are prepared to have a successful fan experience!. Middletown will be instituting a no-bag policy, meaning no bags of any...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Weed is legal in NY: Here’s a list of dispensaries, including 2 on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Earlier this week, New York state announced the first round of individuals, business and nonprofits to receive marijuana retail dispensary licenses. Twenty-eight individuals and businesses and eight nonprofits were designated Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses by the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), including two businesses on Staten Island, for a total of 36 licenses statewide. Thirteen licenses were granted to New York City-based businesses or nonprofits.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NYS Music

The Weight Band at The Bardavon, A Hudson Valley Homecoming

The Weight Band and special guests Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams started off the pre-Thanksgiving festivities at the Bardavon Theater in Poughkeepsie on Saturday, November 19th. With many performing having roots in Woodstock, The Band, and Levon Helm’s Midnight Ramble the night was more than just another show. Larry...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

If you think COVID-19 is gone, think again

ALBANY – A total of 484 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Hudson Valley/Catskills on Thanksgiving Day, the State Health Department reports. The actual number of cases may be higher as people may have contracted mild cases and did not test for it and others may have caught the virus and displayed no symptoms.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Peekskill Police mourn loss of fellow officer

PEEKSKILL – The Peekskill Police Department announced the death of Police Officer Gregory Jones, Shield #15. “Loved by all, P.O. Jones will forever be remembered for his infectious, trademark smile and passion for helping others,” a Facebook post stated. “A 24-year veteran and dedicated man to the Peekskill Community, P.O. Jones was a School Resource Officer, Community Resource Officer, D.A.R.E. Instructor and a devout member of the Community Policing Unit. Above and beyond all, Greg Jones was a great friend who had a gift for putting a smile on your face and lifting your spirits.”
PEEKSKILL, NY
101.5 WPDH

Sick and Tired Poughkeepsie Dad Trying to Buy a Parking Spot at School

If you've ever experienced the nightmare of picking up and dropping kids off at school you can relate to this dad. Parents that have the daily task of bringing and picking up their kids from school every day often times experience something others might not be aware of. Depending on the Hudson Valley school your child goes to will depend on if you've ever experienced it or not with some parents calling it a "hellish nightmare"!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

