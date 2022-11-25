9&10 News presents our “Business in Focus” segment, to highlight Northern Michigan businesses and products. Monday on The Four, we talk with Bay Street Urgent Care and Family Practice in Petoskey. The Urgent Care clinic is open seven days a week for both walk-ins and appointments. Their newest location opened this fall, and Dr. Joshua Saur talked with 9&10 News about the services they have to offer. The medical facility is equipped to treat minor illnesses and injuries and encompasses a broad spectrum of general medicine, but also can serve as an alternative to the Emergency Room. Bay Street Urgent Care mostly focuses on stabilizing patients before moving forward with diagnosis or management techniques for more serious conditions that may arise. You can visit them online here.

PETOSKEY, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO