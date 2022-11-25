Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
UP group sheds light on state’s history of Native American boarding schools
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan group is working to bring Native American boarding school survivors’ stories to light. Last year, the U.S. government began investigating these institutions across the country after mass grave sites were discovered on the grounds of former native boarding schools in Canada. Three were identified in Michigan – one in Harbor Springs, one in Mt. Pleasant and one in Baraga.
Up North Voice
Gerrish sponsoring ‘Stuff the Ambulance’
ROSCOMMON – Gerrish Township EMS is hosting it’s annual “Stuff the Ambulance” event on Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gerrish Township Fire Station, located next to the township hall. They will be collecting items for River House Shelter this year. Please...
Up North Voice
Camp Grayling Range Report
CAMP GRAYLING HAS FOUR (4) MAJOR RANGE COMPLEX AREAS. -SOUTH CAMP (small arms ranges): W of Lake Margrethe, E of the pipeline; on Howe, Murphy and Daniels Roads. -RANGE 13 COMPLEX & Light Demo Ranges 20-21 (mortars & demolition range): Respectively located at the S end of. Beaver Road in...
Business in Focus: Bay Street Urgent Care, Petoskey
9&10 News presents our “Business in Focus” segment, to highlight Northern Michigan businesses and products. Monday on The Four, we talk with Bay Street Urgent Care and Family Practice in Petoskey. The Urgent Care clinic is open seven days a week for both walk-ins and appointments. Their newest location opened this fall, and Dr. Joshua Saur talked with 9&10 News about the services they have to offer. The medical facility is equipped to treat minor illnesses and injuries and encompasses a broad spectrum of general medicine, but also can serve as an alternative to the Emergency Room. Bay Street Urgent Care mostly focuses on stabilizing patients before moving forward with diagnosis or management techniques for more serious conditions that may arise. You can visit them online here.
glenarborsun.com
Grand Traverse County Sheriff
Recently, writer Tim Mulherin met Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ veteran Rich Stowe, 57, a former Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office deputy. While researching a book on the impact of the pandemic, climate change, and tourism on northwest lower Michigan, Mulherin had the opportunity to ride along with Officer Stowe in late September. “It’s always a great day to be a game warden,” Stowe told him.
Hallmark Channel Christmas Cam to Feature Picturesque Up North Town
I've always said, there are so many Michigan towns that look like they came right out of a Hallmark movie, especially at Christmas. Looks like the Hallmark Channel agrees. Harbor Springs, Michigan will be featured on HallmarkChannel's special Holiday Cam this season. Now everyone across the world will be able to enjoy the popular Up North town's holiday displays.
See Harbor Springs Mich. on Hallmark's Christmas Cam
According to a release, you'll be able to see the festive happenings in Harbor Springs, Mich. as part of Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas on their Christmas Cam. Known for their holiday specials, Hallmark Channel has teamed up with towns across the country to help viewers "relax, indulge, and be inspired to get into the holiday spirit" with the towns' "twinkling lights and stunning displays".
Up North Voice
Sharon A. Hacker nursing scholarship established
ROSCOMMON COUNTY – The Roscommon County Community Foundation has established a fund, alongside long-time Houghton Lake resident, Randy Hacker, that will appeal to Houghton Lake high school seniors interested in pursuing a degree in nursing. Randy and Sharon Hacker were married in August of 1996. Randy operated his own...
wcsx.com
Michigan Brothers Score Major Investment Deal on ‘Shark Tank’
It’s pretty much every business person’s dream to score a huge investment deal to make that vision come to life. Now, two brothers from northern Michigan are living out that fantasy. The two brothers, who are Traverse City natives, are getting national attention after pitching their company on...
Michigan woman called 911 after threatening boyfriend with handgun
WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan woman allegedly threatened her boyfriend with a handgun then called 911 and was arrested for assault, police said. Around 12:35 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post and deputies from the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Elk Lake Road in Whitewater Township for a report of a felonious assault. The victim alleged that his girlfriend, 49-year-old Robin Lee Haveman from Williamsburg, had threatened him with a handgun during an argument and then fled.
traverseticker.com
Curling Center On Track For January Opening; More Additions Planned At Kmart Property
Construction is almost complete on a new Traverse City Curling Center in the former Kmart building on Garfield Avenue, with the 28,000-square-foot, five-sheet facility expected to open in mid-January. The Ticker has the latest updates on the project, including the creation of a brownfield plan to help cover clean-up costs at the blighted property and plans to attract more neighboring tenants – continuing the revitalization of a key section of the Cherryland Center abandoned since 2017.
Michigan town featured on Hallmark's live Christmas Cam this holiday season [WATCH]
Harbor Springs, a resort town located on the north shore of the Little Traverse Bay on Lake Michigan, is being honored by Hallmark as one of the country’s “most festive” places thanks to its scenic snowy views and beautiful holiday displays.
UpNorthLive.com
Missing East Jordan man found safe in Florida
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A missing East Jordan man was found safe by his family members, according to Michigan State Police. Daniel Schuler, 51, had not been seen or heard from since early November before he was reported as missing on Wednesday. Prior story: East Jordan man reported missing.
northernexpress.com
A Strong Sense of Craft
Holiday workshops and art markets for craft makers (and craft admirers) Ahh, the holiday season, that magical time of year when we bust out our hot glue guns, knitting needles, special scissors, and fancy trimmings to decorate and create with joyous abandon. Sometimes we feel inclined to make gifts for friends and family, and other times we just want to get crafty. Read on to explore December workshops, as well as holiday art markets for those of us who desperately want to be Pinterest worthy but do better with credit cards than crafting.
Up North Voice
New business receives façade grant
ROSCOMMON – Carnexa L.L.C., a used car dealership, recently opened in Roscommon. Carnexa recently received a façade grant from the Roscommon Downtown Development Authority (DDA) for a new illuminated pedestal signage at 211 North Fifth Street. General Manager Dan Prause is local, born and raised in Grayling, and a family man.
Up North Voice
Police seek missing Charlevoix man
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY – The Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post is requesting help in. locating a missing 51-year-old man, Daniel Schuler, from East Jordan. Daniel Schuler is a white male, approximately 5’05” and 145 pounds. He was last seen on November 4, 2022, walking away from his residence on Scofield Rd near East Jordan. He has not been seen or heard from since.
Holiday delight: Victorian Sleighbell Parade features horse-pulled Christmas tree
MANISTEE, MI – From carolers in top hats to carriage rides, Manistee knows how to celebrate an old-fashioned Christmas. The Northern Michigan town known for its lumber town heritage and Victorian frills is gearing up for the 33rd annual Old Christmas Weekend, featuring the signature Victorian Sleighbell Parade at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, on River Street. The parade is immediately followed by the tree lighting, caroling and the Sleighbell Fireworks display.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
Fire rips through Northern Michigan farm, killing one person, one dog
A person and their dog have died after an overnight fire at the Green River Trout Farm in Northern Michigan, according to Michigan State Police.
northernexpress.com
7 Monks’ Braised Pork Nachos
While the rest of us pulled out our winter boots and grabbed an extra blanket (or five) this past week, 7 Monks Taproom in Traverse City was cranking up their menu’s heat in the form of a creamy queso, which they’ve spiked with flecks of flaming ghost pepper—and frankly, we’re sweating a bit just thinking about it. The sauce is the crowning condiment of the pub’s recently winterized Braised Pork Nachos ($15.50), which arrive heaped with apple cider-braised pork atop handfuls of hand-cut tortilla chips. A drizzle of that fiery queso (cut with Dijon mustard and lime) separates each savory bite, before the whole shebang is doused in homemade honey-barbeque sauce and finished with a pop of pickled red onion and diced apple-jalapeño salsa. Pair it with a crisp draft cider or a featured Pilsner on Wednesdays. Either way, you won’t be needing the jacket. Thaw out with a plate at 7 Monks Taproom 128 S. Union St., downtown Traverse City. (231) 421-8410, 7monkstap.com.
Comments / 0