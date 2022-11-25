Leipold likes KU versus K-State as last game of the year; Jayhawks will face tough test against stingy KSU defense

Read full article on original website
Related
rockchalktalk.com
View from the Couch: Kansas State
Being Thanksgiving weekend there has been a lot of shopping going on by the members of my household. This is fine with me because it leaves me at home to play games and watch football. Today I mainly play Overwatch 2. I should also note that I am bad at it, but I enjoy playing. As for the football games, I am very surprised by how many points TCU and Michigan win by.
KU Sports
Whether frustrated or encouraged, Saturday's loss at K-State underscored Lance Leipold's claim that Kansas football is still "ahead of schedule"
The better football team won on Saturday night in Manhattan, in large part because 12th-ranked Kansas State made fewer mistakes, played with more discipline and dominated on special teams in a 47-27 win over Kansas. Depending on how you chose to look at it, Saturday’s game was either wildly frustrating...
KU Sports
Kansas drops to 9th in latest AP poll which features wild risers and fallers
The Kansas men’s basketball team fell six spots to No. 9 in the Week 3 Associated Press Top 25 poll, but the Jayhawks’ fall was just the sixth largest of the week. No. 1 North Carolina fell 17 spots to 18th while Duke dropped nine spots to 17th, Gonzaga eight spots to 14th, Michigan State eight spots to No. 20 and San Diego State seven spots to No. 24.
heartlandcollegesports.com
TCU vs. K-State Big 12 Championship Odds, Points Total Released
The Big 12 Championship Game is all set between the TCU Horned Frogs and K-State Wildcats on Saturday and Vegas has announced the odds and points total for the game. TCU has opened up as a 2.5-point favorite in this match up and the over/under point total opened at 60.5 points.
🏐 K-State Wildcats End Regular Season Swept By Baylor
WACO, Texas – Kansas State had a hard-fought season and kept the trend as the Wildcats were swept by Baylor 20-25, 20-25, 20-25 Saturday after at the Ferrell Center. K-State (15-14, 6-10 Big 12) was led by Elena Baka for the eleventh match this season as the senior inked 12 kills and 11 digs for her eleventh double-double. She also tallied all three of the Cats' aces. Fellow senior Haley Warner chipped in five kills and at a match-best .364 clip.
Kansas State Wildcats parting ways with longtime volleyball coach Suzie Fritz
Kansas State has decided a change of leadership is needed in volleyball.
Quick reaction to Kansas football's loss at K-State
Michael Swain gives some quick thoughts on Kansas football's loss to Kansas State in the Sunflower Showdown.
Kansas Highway Patrol troopers busy after the K-State/KU football game
Kansas Highway Patrol troopers busy after the K-State/KU football game Kansas Highway Patrol troopers busy after the K-State/KU football game Kansas Highway Patrol troopers busy after the K-State/KU football game
KAKE TV
Kansas troopers arrest 5, issue 9 citations after Sunflower Showdown
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas state troopers arrested several people, issued more than a half-dozen tickets and many warnings during a traffic enforcement after the KU/K-State football game in Manhattan on Saturday. Trooper Ben Gardner said the patrol made 41 total public contacts. Of them, three were jailed for driving...
NOW THAT'S RURAL: Zoltenko Farms, Wildcat blockchain
“We deliver the male.” No, I’m not referring to the U.S. Postal Service. In this case, it refers to a business that delivers selected male genetics to pork production operations across the Midwest. This same innovative farm family is also pursuing blockchain and bitcoin mining from its location in rural Kansas.
‘He was made for this’: Kansas native Justin Aaron on ‘The Voice’
LOS ANGELES, CA (KSNT) – And then there was 10… for now. With a trip to the semi’s on the line, the competition is getting tighter and tighter for Junction City native Justin Aaron and his journey on ‘The Voice.’ “He can sing whatever song anyone has given him,” Justin’s friend, Breena Toles said. “He […]
Nearly $100 million in Kansas Lottery winnings wait to be claimed
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nearly $100 million in lottery winnings remain unclaimed in Kansas. Millions of dollars worth of lottery winnings lay unclaimed in Kansas, according to the Kansas Lottery. Prizes ranging from just a few thousand to in the millions are still waiting for someone to claim them nearly a year after they were won. […]
Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Shawnee County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities believe […]
WIBW
Family finds extra reasons to give thanks after son’s sprained ankle leads to 36-day hospital stay
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Timmy Hovestadt loves video games, but the 11-year-old would much rather be on the move. “He’s very active,” his dad, Timm Hovestadt, said. “He’s always wanting to do something, always running around playing, whether it’s playing catch outside or just riding his bike.”
Emporia gazette.com
They are the champions: Two Lyon County trees listed as biggest
As some people think about trees at this time of year, there are two in Lyon County which are absolutely off-limits. That's because they're “champions.”. The Kansas Forest Service lists an Osage-Orange tree in Emporia and a Texas Buckeye tree near Olpe as “Champion Trees of Kansas” for 2022, because they are the largest of their kind in the state.
WIBW
Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
With high COVID-19 transmissions, Topeka schools reiterate guidelines
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With COVID-19 transmissions in Shawnee Co. back in the high range, Topeka schools have reiterated their guidelines. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s weekly incidence rate for the week of Nov. 12 puts Shawnee Co. in the high case range with 222 new cases. That is about 125.5 cases per 100,000 residents.
Emporia gazette.com
Tuesday rain and snow? Chances are, no
A potentially slick morning should lead to a sunny Monday across the Emporia area. But don’t get overconfident. The National Weather Service issued a freezing fog advisory during the morning hours for Chase and Greenwood Counties. Below-freezing temperatures with fog can make roads slick and reduce visibility.
WIBW
Manhattan man flown to Topeka hospital after severe crash
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was flown to a Topeka hospital after a severe crash over the Thanksgiving weekend. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report that around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Seth Child Rd. and Anderson Ave. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
One hospitalized after possible explosion at Thermal Ceramics
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was hospitalized after a possible explosion at Emporia’s Thermal Ceramics overnight. KVOE reports that around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, Emporia Fire crews were called to 221 Weaver St., the address of Thermal Ceramics, with reports of a fire. Crews arrived to...
Comments / 0