Paterson, NJ

Paterson, New Jersey kicks off first restaurant week

The City of Paterson, New Jersey kicked off its very first restaurant week on Friday - and it is quite a bargain.

Seventeen local restaurants are offering three-course prix-fixe menus costing $17.92 through next Friday.

Mayor Andre Sayegh says the participating restaurants showcase Paterson's diverse population - such as Al Mazaq - which was founded by a family that fled war-torn Iraq.

Mayor Sayegh hopes the promotion helps restaurants further recover from pandemic shutdowns.

The prix fixe menus cost $17.92 to represent the year that Paterson was founded.

More information can be found at the City of Paterson - Restaurant Week Facebook page .

Comments / 6

Sherelyn Diaz
8d ago

okay that sounds wonderful but what are the 17 places that are offering these prices what are the restaurants does anybody know?

Reply
2
 

