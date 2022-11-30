Paterson, New Jersey kicks off first restaurant week
The City of Paterson, New Jersey kicked off its very first restaurant week on Friday - and it is quite a bargain. Seventeen local restaurants are offering three-course prix-fixe menus costing $17.92 through next Friday. Mayor Andre Sayegh says the participating restaurants showcase Paterson's diverse population - such as Al Mazaq - which was founded by a family that fled war-torn Iraq. Mayor Sayegh hopes the promotion helps restaurants further recover from pandemic shutdowns. The prix fixe menus cost $17.92 to represent the year that Paterson was founded. More information can be found at the City of Paterson - Restaurant Week Facebook page . MORE NEWS | Shop small businesses in NYC holiday markets
NYC shoppers are back in force in stores and at holiday markets. Mike Marza reports.---------- * Get Eyewitness News Delivered * More New Jersey news * Send us a news tip * Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts * Follow us on YouTube
Comments / 6