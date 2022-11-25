Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Black Panther 2 writer explains reason behind surprise Wakanda Forever return
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoilers follow. The writer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has explained the reasoning behind a surprise character return in the film. In the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe feature, Killmonger (Michael B Jordan), the villain from the first film, returned in a brief cameo when Shuri (Letitia Wright) visited the Ancestral Plane.
digitalspy.com
Guardians of the Galaxy fans are convinced Star Wars legend has made MCU debut in Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers follow. Guardians of the Galaxy fans are convinced that Star Wars legend Mark Hamill has appeared in the Holiday Special. The Marvel Cinematic Universe special, which is available to watch on Disney+, follows the gang as they celebrate the festive season whilst attempting to find a gift for Star-Lord (Chris Pratt).
Thanksgiving Box Office: ‘Black Panther 2’ Feasts on $64M as ‘Strange World’ Flops With $18.6M
In a troubled start for the year-end holiday season, the feast at the 2022 Thanksgiving box office was among the most paltry in years as a varied menu of new movies largely failed to entice mainstream moviegoers. The big exception was Marvel Studios and Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which stayed atop the five-day holiday box office chart — Wednesday-Sunday — with a hearty domestic gross of $64 million from 4,258 theaters for a domestic total of $367.7 million through Sunday. Overseas, it grossed another $32.1 million over the weekend proper to clear the $300 million mark internationally and finish Sunday...
These Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals are some of the best yet — get them before they’re gone
This year’s Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals include a rare Nintendo Switch OLED bundle and some of the lowest prices ever on many of the best Switch games out there.
foodgressing.com
Target Cyber Monday 2022 Sale Highlights
The Target Cyber Monday 2022 sales event will take place November 27-28 featuring deep savings on hundreds of thousands of items. The sale includes everything from TVs and laptops to apparel and toys, exclusively on Target.com and the Target app. In addition, guests can expect new deals each week in-store...
laptopmag.com
Best 65 inch TV Cyber Monday 2022 deals
The best 65 inch TV Cyber Monday deals already flooding in, and we've got our eyes peeled for the cheapest deals!. Today, we're going to show you the most eye-catching offers from Samsung, LG and TCL across Amazon and Best Buy, which pair perfectly with the best Cyber Monday streaming deals we've been covering (not to mention the best streaming device deals). Stay tuned for more as they pop up on our radar.
TechRadar
Black Friday TV deals live: cheap OLED, big-screen QLED, and smart TVs from $89
Black Friday TV deals are live - save big on 4K, QLED and OLED TVs. Black Friday is officially here – most retailers went big with early deals, but the day has arrived, which means even more discounts on great TVs. We've already seen loads of impressive deals on...
