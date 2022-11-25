Read full article on original website
COMPLETE WWE SURVIVOR SERIES WAR GAMES COVERAGE: TWO WAR GAMES MATCHES, TWO TITLE MATCHES,
Welcome to PWInsider.com’s coverage of WWE’s Survivor Series: War Games. Make sure to check out all of the news about Survivor Series, audio previews, and blog for the show. Your host is Kayla Braxton and she is joined by Booker T, Kevin Patrick, Jerry Lawler, and Peter Rosenberg.
LONG PPVS ARE ROUGH, BOOKING MATTERS, KEEPING IT REAL AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. I love that you are one of the few people that offer honest criticism of AEW. Do you worry that it may come with repercussions from the company?. First off, all people that purport themselves to be...
OZZY GETS US READY FOR WAR GAMES AND MORE NEWS ON TONIGHT'S SHOW
Survivor Series WarGames preview special: WWE's The Bump, November 26, 2022. Osbourne gets WWE Universe ready for WarGames: Survivor Series: WarGames (WWE Network Exclusive) UpUpDownDown Fall Fling 2022: Team Kofi Kingston vs. Team Zelina Vega BEYBLADE Battle. Best of Survivor Series. Shotzi is ready to teach Rousey a lesson at...
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from Norfolk, VA at the Norfolk Scope Arena:. *The Survivor Series PPV fallout. If you are attending the taping, locally advertised is Matt Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins.
WAR GAMES BROUGHT IN BIG MONEY AND VIEWERSHIP FOR WWE AND MORE NEWS AND NOTES FROM THE SURVIVOR SERIES
Triple H stated at the Survivor Series press conference last night was the most viewed Series event ever as well as the highest grossing Series gate ever. It was also the highest grossing event in TDBank Garden history. Our own Mike Johnson asked Bianca Belair who she wanted to petition...
WHAT WILL SAMI DO, JEY AND BUTCH START US OFF IN OUR MAIN EVENT, US TITLE TIME, RONDA DEFENDS AGAINST SHOTZI, FINN TAKES ON AJ, BIANCA AND DAKOTA ARE STARTING THINGS OFF - FULL SURVIVOR SERIES WAR GAMES BLOG
OK, I am old. I own it. I am good with it. With that said, opening the PLE with War Pigs? Big, big pop! Sabbath brings me back to an earlier day, much of which I don’t remember. I am OK. Let the WAR begin!. Cole and Graves are...
SURVIVOR SERIES FALLOUT, SMACKDOWN ON FS1, NXT IRON SURVIVOR CHALLENGERS TO BE NAMED, HOLIDAY SUPERSHOW TOUR DATES COMMENCE AND MORE
As WWE moves past Survivor Series, they will have a busy broadcast and live schedule beyond tonight's Raw this week:. Tomorrow's WWE NXT on the USA Network will feature Katana Chance & Kayden Carter & Nikkita Lyons vs. WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose & Toxic Attraction, Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James, Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez, the WWE NXT Deadline Iron Survivor Challenge competitors announced and the fallout of Dijak's attack on Wes Lee.
AUSTIN THEORY'S EVOLUTION, FOLLOW THE ARC OF SAMI ZAYN IN THE BLOODLINE AND MORE
Michael Carpenter sent this item. ... WWE canceled the 12/29 event in Laval, Canada. Also, Raw is coming to Boston on March 6, 2023 and Providence, RI on March 13, 2023. "I Can't Take Selfies Forever!" New United States Champion Austin Theory On His Character Evolving. WWE definitely knows what...
MLW SUPER SERIES THIS THURSDAY ON FUSION AND MORE
This Thursday's edition of MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV will feature:. *Lady Shani vs. La Hiedra vs. Reina Dorado vs. Lady Flammer - Elimination Match, winner to earn match against MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie. *Dragon Gate's Shun Skywalker to debut. Tickets are now on sale for MLW's return...
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW
The Bunny vs. Black Onyx. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. Emi Sakura & Maki Itoh. Lee Johnson vs. Robert Anthony. Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. Joe Alonzo & GBA. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ari Daivari. Best Friends & Rocky Romero vs. Yabo & Freedom Ramsey & Davey Bang. Athena...
GREAT STORYTELLING AT SURVIVOR SERIES, KENNY OMEGA SHOULD GROW UP AND HEED HIS OWN WORDS, KHAN IS CLUELESS WITH THE ROH TITLE AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. How great was the storytelling in the Bloodline storyline at War Games?. It was fantastic. From Roman investigating backstage, to him sending out Sami instead of Jey, to Sami's nut shot on KO, to Jey hugging Sami, it was awesome. I can't wait for the follow up on Smackdown. Great storytelling makes the matches better. Wrestling is about way more than just people doing moves, it's about storytelling.
WHAT WILL OPEN RAW, FIRST HOUR TO BE COMMERCIAL FREE AND MORE
WWE posted a video tweet update on Raw tonight - the first hour will be commercial-free, Becky Lynch is opening the show, and Dexter Lumis popped up as a reminder of the Lumis/Miz match.
WHY WWE IS BETTER UNDER HHH, ANOTHER WAY PUNK HAS TONY KHAN, ALDIS’ FUTURE AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. So you've commented on how much better WWE is since Triple H took over. And I agree. But the irony is, I can see it's better, yet when I try to explain to a lapsed fan, I can't quite quantify it. Thought perhaps you can articulate some of the changes that excite you? Again I see it's "different," but stating what's different, tad hard.
TWO WWE HALL OF FAMERS ANNOUNCED AS APPEARING ON NXT ON TUESDAY
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
JIM CROCKETT PROMOTIONS ON VICE TV, WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING AND MORE
Tomorrow's edition of Vice TV's Tales from the Territories will feature Jim Crockett Promotions. Promotional material for the episode, titled Evil Heels of the Carolinas, notes, "Jim Crockett Promotions was the cornerstone Territory of the National Wrestling Alliance and the second largest wrestling promotion in the United States." Young Rock...
WWE NXT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *Katana Chance & Kayden Carter & Nikkita Lyons vs. WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose & Toxic Attraction. *Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez. *Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James. *WWE NXT Deadline Iron Survivor Challenge competitors announced. *The fallout of...
DARBY'S NEW FIGURE, AEW SELLING REPLICA BELTS AND MORE
Shop AEW has World Tag Team Championship replicas available to preorder until December 31. One belt is $599. And the set of two is $999. The online retailer also has commemorative prints of All Out 2022 available. Chris Jericho Breaks His Walls Down | Hey! (EW), 11/27/22. Our First Moshpit...
BRIAN KENDRICK-WWE NOTE
For those who have asked, Brian Kendrick is not at tonight's Raw taping after his tryout as a producer over the weekend at the Survivor Series PPV.
WWE NXT STAR AT RAW TODAY
Zoey Stark is slated to be at tonight's Raw, PWInsider.com has confirmed.
