Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW SUPER SERIES THIS THURSDAY ON FUSION AND MORE
This Thursday's edition of MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV will feature:. *Lady Shani vs. La Hiedra vs. Reina Dorado vs. Lady Flammer - Elimination Match, winner to earn match against MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie. *Dragon Gate's Shun Skywalker to debut. Tickets are now on sale for MLW's return...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT WILL OPEN RAW, FIRST HOUR TO BE COMMERCIAL FREE AND MORE
WWE posted a video tweet update on Raw tonight - the first hour will be commercial-free, Becky Lynch is opening the show, and Dexter Lumis popped up as a reminder of the Lumis/Miz match. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TWO WWE HALL OF FAMERS ANNOUNCED AS APPEARING ON NXT ON TUESDAY
Two WWE Hall of Famers have been announced for Tuesday's NXT.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT STAR AT RAW TODAY
Zoey Stark is slated to be at tonight's Raw, PWInsider.com has confirmed.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW TICKETS FLASH SALE
MLW is holding a tickets flash sale.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SURVIVOR SERIES, FALLOUT IN MAINE & MORE: WWE WEEKEND PREVIEW
Obviously, the big show is the 2022 Survivor Series: War Games tonight on Peacock, The WWE Network, etc. from the TD Garden in Boston. Tomorrow, there is no rest for the weary as WWE has a live event in Portland, Maine at the Cross Insurance Arena with Bayley, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Alexa Bliss, Matt Riddle, The Usos, Austin Theory, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai locally advertised.
Pro Wrestling Insider
DARBY'S NEW FIGURE, AEW SELLING REPLICA BELTS AND MORE
Shop AEW has World Tag Team Championship replicas available to preorder until December 31. One belt is $599. And the set of two is $999. The online retailer also has commemorative prints of All Out 2022 available. Chris Jericho Breaks His Walls Down | Hey! (EW), 11/27/22. Our First Moshpit...
Pro Wrestling Insider
11/24 WRESTLING OPEN AUTUMN CLASSIC 2022 LIVE REPORT
It’s Thanksgiving night. Turkey has been consumed, both with family and with the wrestling family outside in the line at the White Eagle. Autumn Classic has had a monster build for the last several weeks so it’s time to see if this is going to pay off in practice. 46 weeks of good shows mean all signs point to yes but our biggest story is absolutely hot to death:
Pro Wrestling Insider
LUCHA LIBRE AAA TO DEBUT IN TEMPE, ARIZONA THIS SATURDAY
The updated lineup for the Saturday 12/3 Lucha Libre USA event in Tempe, Arizona at the Mullet Arena features:. *Pentagon Jr. & Hijo del Vikingo vs. Daga & Flip Gordon. *Cain Velasquez & Blue Demon Jr. & Pagano vs. Black Taurus & Sam Adonis & Gringo Loco. *Mr Iguana &...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE HOLDING TRYOUTS THIS WEEK
Sports Illustrated reported that WWE will be holding a two day try out this Wednesday and Thursday at IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL, with 30 to 35 athletes participating. They note the next tryout in the US will be in late March before Wrestlemania in LA, in addition to the tryout in Nigeria in February for "The Search for Africa's next WWE Superstar" campaign.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SURVIVOR SERIES FALLOUT, SMACKDOWN ON FS1, NXT IRON SURVIVOR CHALLENGERS TO BE NAMED, HOLIDAY SUPERSHOW TOUR DATES COMMENCE AND MORE
As WWE moves past Survivor Series, they will have a busy broadcast and live schedule beyond tonight's Raw this week:. Tomorrow's WWE NXT on the USA Network will feature Katana Chance & Kayden Carter & Nikkita Lyons vs. WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose & Toxic Attraction, Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James, Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez, the WWE NXT Deadline Iron Survivor Challenge competitors announced and the fallout of Dijak's attack on Wes Lee.
Pro Wrestling Insider
BRAWLING OUTSIDE THE RING, LIGHT TUBES IN WWE, STREAMING AEW AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Nothing, which leads me to believe that Tony Khan is hoping that will be part of his next deal with Discovery or anyone else he ends up signing a deal with for AEW's rights going forward when the current deal is done.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MASHA VS. WILLOW & MORE: 11/27 BEYOND WRESTLING 'MOTHERLODE' IN SOMERVILLE, MA REPORT
It’s a rainy night in Somerville. The world famous White Eagle might be our typical home but the balcony at the Somerville Armory is a QUITE nice change of scenery. It’s The first hour of the card is being streamed live on YouTube before switching over to the IWTV stream. Paul Crockett & Alyssa Marino are holding down the commentary table tonight! Let’s goooooo!
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE AUDIENCE UP POST FULL GEAR
The 11/23 post Full Gear episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS brought in 880,000 overnight viewers, up from last week's 818,000 overnight viewers. In the 18-49 demo, AEW scored a 0.32, up from last week's 0.28. Date Audience AEW People 18-49 Demo. 11/23/22 - Jericho vs. Ishii 880,000 0.32. 11/16/22...
Pro Wrestling Insider
RICKY STEAMBOAT & FTR VS. JAY LETHAL & NICK ALDIS & BROCK ANDERSON AND MORE: 11/27 BTW RETURN OF THE DRAGON LIVE RESULTS FROM RALEIGH, NC
There was a pre-show match but the sound wasn’t very good and I didn’t catch the names. The Jimmy Valiant Boogie Jam Battle Royal: A mass entrance of nameless competitors that may have been named on the Fite PPV feed but not live in the arena surrounded the ring- Tommy Dreamer came out to a brief, but boisterous “ECW” chant. Tommy Rich came out and was ringside as Jimmy Valiant made his “Boy from New York” entrance.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WOW EPISODE 11 REPORT
WOW - Women of Wrestling aired over the weekend. Our commentary team is David McLane, Steven Dickey, and AJ Mendez. This week’s episode, number 11, is titled: Three, Two, One - WOW. Disciplinarian w/Samantha Smart and Ice Cold vs Sahara Spars. Spars is able to shove Disciplinarian into the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
JESSE GODDERZ, DOUG BASHAM, LEILA GRAY, KAL HERRO & MORE: 11/24 OVW THANKSGIVING THUNDER LIVE REPORT FROM LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY
This is the OVW Report for Thursday, November 24, 2022. (Filmed Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the Davis Arena). -OVW Heavyweight & National Champion Ca$h Flo defends the Heavyweight Title against Mahabali Shera!. -Shalonce Royal defends the Women's Title against Leila Grey!. -Plus, Tony Gunn faces Jessie Godderz in a...
