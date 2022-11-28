ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Rolling Stone

Amazon Workers Walk Off the Job On the Biggest Shopping Day Of the Year

Amazon warehouse workers have walked off the job on one of the busiest shopping days of the year to demand higher wages and better working conditions from the online retail giant. The strike was organized under “Make Amazon Pay,” an international campaign coordinated among trade unions, climate justice groups, and labor rights organizations. It calls upon Amazon to increase worker pay and stop busting warehouse employees’ efforts to unionize, as well as improve its environmental impact. Friday’s actions include walkouts, strikes, and forms of protest from thousands of Amazon warehouse workers across 40 countries and five continents on Black Friday,...
WWD

Amazon Employees Deal With the Unexpected

With corporate layoffs underway at numerous Amazon offices, employees have plenty of reasons to be on edge. But in New York, the jitters increased Thursday morning when an Audi sedan parked not far from the company’s New York City office building’s entrance at 450 West 33rd Street burst into flames. New York City firefighters extinguished the fire in front of 50 Hudson Yards and no injuries were reported, according to a New York City Fire Department spokesperson, who declined any further comment.  More from WWDDiwali in New York PartyRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'...
CBS News

Treasures from "Ship of Gold" wreckage up for auction 165 years after iconic ship sank in hurricane

Since the recovery of sunken treasure began decades ago from an 1857 shipwreck off the coast of South Carolina, tens of millions of dollars worth of gold has been sold. But scientists, historians and collectors say that the real fortunes will begin to hit the auction block on Saturday. For the first time, hundreds of Gold Rush-era artifacts entombed in the wreckage of the S.S. Central America will go on public sale.
NBC News

Who in the U.S. gets paid sick leave, in four charts

As lawmakers in Congress battled over a labor deal to increase pay for railroad workers and avert an impending strike, a key element was left out of the bill sent to President Joe Biden’s desk this week: mandating paid sick leave. After a separate vote to add seven days...
BBC

Rail strike is cancelled - at the cost of paid sick leave

When Gabe Christenson started feeling run down a few years ago, he didn't go to the doctor. Like roughly 30 million other Americans, the 45-year-old railroad worker doesn't have any paid sick leave and he didn't want to get punished for taking time off. According to Gabe, his company's attendance...
New York Post

Biden’s hypocrisy on unions: Everyone else pays but him

“I intend to be the most  pro-union president  leading the most pro- union administration in American history,” President Biden promised last year. At least until a rail strike threatened his poll numbers. Biden is hammering Congress to enact legislation to effectively outlaw a strike next week by 100,000 railroad freight workers. Unions are threatening a work stoppage to compel railroad owners to provide sick leave. Biden declared in April, “Workers who join a union gain power — the power over decisions that affect their lives.” But not as much power as the president has over them. And considering how disruptive a strike would...
The Hill

Most Americans agree the federal minimum wage is too low: poll

A new YouGov poll found many Americans believe the federal minimum wage is higher than it actually is. Respondents were also more likely to believe it had been raised within the past 13 years, though it has not been adjusted since 2009. Full-time workers making the federal minimum wage can...
Action News Jax

Survivors of Brussels suicide attacks seek closure at trial

BRUSSELS — (AP) — Jaana Mettala was six months pregnant and on her way to work when the bomb exploded in the heart of Brussels' European Union quarter. She suffered severe burns, but Mettala and her baby survived — 32 other people did not. It's now more...
CBS News

Biden meets Prince William amid royal drama

President Biden and Prince William met at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston on Friday. But Prince William and his wife Catherine's U.S. visit has been upstaged by controversies in both the U.S. and the U.K. Michael George has the details.
