MUSIC AND PHILANTHROPY-FOCUSED HERE FOR LA FEST LAUNCHES IN LOS ANGELES
The inaugural <HERE FOR LA Fest launches on Saturday, December 3rd in Los Angeles at LA River Studios in Elysian Park, celebrating the intersection of music and doing good. While highlighting some of the city’s most dynamic and diverse musical talents, <HERE FOR LA Fest also focuses on raising money and awareness for housing & basic needs, education & the arts and sustainability & climate justice via partnering with Homeless Healthcare Los Angeles, artworxLA and L.A. Works. With every ticket sale, attendees make an immediate contribution to causes that help communities here in LA, with 25% of each ticket supporting these three meaningful local organizations. <HERE FOR LA Fest General Admission and VIP tickets are available HERE.
NBC San Diego
Gino, a 22-Year-Old Pup in Southern California, Is Now the World's Oldest Living Dog
A 22-year-old dog adopted from a Colorado animal shelter two decades ago is now the oldest living K9 in the world, according to Guinness World Records. The 16-pound pup named Gino was born Sept. 24, 2000 and adopted in Boulder, Colorado in 2002. The senior dog lives in Los Angeles...
Millions of Feral Cats Roam Los Angeles
In recent years, the public awareness of the feral cat crisis has grown. There are an estimated 60-160 million feral cats in the U.S. alone – even the lower end of that scale is astounding. And while it’s easy to empathize with them, they’re very harmful. Feral cats are the cause of at least 63 […] The post Millions of Feral Cats Roam Los Angeles appeared first on CatTime.
Storm to bring heavy rainfall to Southern California; mudslides possible
After enjoying above-average temperatures through Thanksgiving weekend, rain is back in the forecast for Southern California. “Expect increasing cloud cover and rain to move into Ventura County and northern areas of Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon,” said KTLA weather anchor Kirk Hawkins. “The precipitation expands to the entire Los Angeles area on Thursday and continues […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Oxnard, CA
Oxnard, California, is a beach destination that is great for weekend and summer fun. It has several beaches since Oxnard is in Ventura County, California, which lies on the coast of the Pacific Ocean. Its location brings diverse animal species to the city’s numerous natural parks. Ordinary activities, including...
KTLA.com
Join KTLA for the ‘5 Live Food Drive’ at L.A. Live on Dec. 4th
The holidays are upon us, and many in Southern California are unfortunately suffering from food insecurity. “Los Angeles County is home to one of the largest populations of any county in the nation. We are also home to one of the largest accounts of hunger. It is estimated that 1 in 5 of our neighbors in Los Angeles County faces food insecurity,” the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank reports.
A cool start to the week with eyes on rain arriving by Thursday
Temperatures are cool with some cloud cover Monday. The post A cool start to the week with eyes on rain arriving by Thursday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
thequakercampus.org
Tongva People and the Connection to Whittier College
Home to nearly 3.9 million residents and spanning about four thousand square miles, modern-day Los Angeles County is one of the largest counties in the state of California. But long before those millions of residents called this land home, the land now called Los Angeles was once the land owned and occupied by the Tongva Gabrieleno people. After the colonization of the Tongva people by the Spanish in the late 1700s (who gave them the name Gabrieleno), the Tongva were forced into giving up their land and have been fighting to regain control of it ever since. For the first time in over two hundred years, the Tongva people have finally received a portion of their land back in Los Angeles county.
cohaitungchi.com
Willett Hot Springs – Ojai, California
Located outside of Ojai, California, Willett Hot Springs offers a relaxing, secluded oasis for those willing to make the nearly ten-mile hike from the trailhead. Situated in the heart of the Sespe Wilderness in Los Padres National Forest, Willet Hot Springs provides visitors with an unforgettable, primitive hot spring experience characterized by stunning mountain views.
Santa Barbara Edhat
National Historic Landmark For Sale in Downtown Santa Barbara
The Gonzalez-Ramirez Adobe—a National Historic Landmark and nearly 200-year- old masterpiece of Santa Barbara’s colonial architecture—has undergone a meticulous renovation by Becker Studios and is now offered for sale. The 0.62-acre property at 835 Laguna Street has versatile CG zoning, allowing for residential or a variety of commercial uses. Embodying the spirit of Old California, this unique property comes complete with pristine finishes while honoring the authenticity of the original Spanish adobe style.
kclu.org
Active shooter threat made in Los Angeles disrupts South Coast university classes
A South Coast university is holding virtual classes Monday as the result of a threat over the holiday weekend. Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks has cancelled many of its in-person events, and most university employees are working remotely. On Saturday, someone found a note at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum...
oxnardpd.org
2022 Oxnard Police Department Pink Patch Campaign
CONTACT: Paul Carganilla, Community Affairs Manager. For the fifth consecutive year, the Oxnard Police Department joined other law enforcement agencies across the country in October's “Pink Patch” campaign to raise funds and spread awareness for the battle against breast cancer. This year, Oxnard P.D. partnered with the Oxnard Police Community Foundation, Starbucks, Stacy Miller Public Affairs, Inc., and other local sponsors to raise funds through community “pop-up” fundraisers hosted at the Oxnard Police Station, Oxnard Starbucks locations, and the Channel Islands Harbor Farmer’s Market. These efforts raised a total of $8,000.00 for the Ribbons of Life Breast Cancer Foundation, a local 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity that provides support to breast cancer patients and survivors across Ventura County.
Fentanyl's scourge plainly visible on streets of Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — In an filthy alley behind a Los Angeles doughnut shop, Ryan Smith convulsed in the grips of a fentanyl high — lurching from moments of slumber to bouts of violent shivering on a warm summer day. When Brandice Josey, another homeless addict,...
kvta.com
Wet Work Week Wind-Up For Ventura County
Ventura County could be headed towards a wet end to the work week. The forecast is for a storm to arrive sometime late Thursday and continue into Friday. Rainfall amounts would be modest, maybe 1-2 inches in the coast and valleys, with maybe twice that for the foothills and mountains.
Woman Found Dead Near Newhall Metrolink Station Identified
The woman who was found dead near the Newhall Metrolink Station last Monday has been identified. Nickqwell Moore, 46, from Lancaster was the woman found dead, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Moore died from natural causes, according to Ardalani. On Monday, Nov. 21, around 6:30 a.m., first responders received ...
LA County Health Officials Warn of Below-Freezing Temperatures, Rain
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop significantly in parts of the Southland this week, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert for affected areas -- while a storm system is expected to bring a chance of rain to the region by week's end.
Below-freezing temperatures, rain expected in parts of LA County
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop significantly in parts of the Southland this week, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert for affected areas, while a storm system is expected to bring a chance of rain to the region by week’s end. The Los Angeles County Department...
laloyolan.com
4 local colleges threatened in school shooting note
A handwritten note threatening a shooting at four local campuses was found by a patron at the University of Southern California (USC) vs. University of Notre Dame University football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, according to multiple news sources and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detectives. The Loyolan confirmed that Pepperdine University in Malibu and California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks were among the colleges threatened in the note. LMU is not believed to have been among the four universities threatened.
foxla.com
VIDEO: Man robbed of Rolex in LA; 2 arrested
LOS ANGELES - Two alleged robbery suspects were arrested after they were caught on camera robbing a man of his Rolex in Los Angeles, according to police. It happened on Nov. 26 at 12:30 p.m. in the area near 6th Street and La Brea Avenue. According to police, the two...
thecougarpress.org
Third upsurge of fentanyl hits the streets of LA
Major outbreak of fentanyl in its third wave of the opioid epidemic. On Oct. 19, approximately 12,000 pills of fentanyl were seized at the Los Angeles International Airport. According to an article written by ABC 7 News, “The opioid pills were contained inside packages of Skittles, Whoppers and SweeTarts candy.” Although the suspect managed to flee, he has been identified and is currently wanted by the authorities. Besides the LAX fentanyl bust, earlier on Sept. 24, the Pasadena City Police Department announced that they had seized more than 300,000 pills of fentanyl, which included several packages of “rainbow fentanyl.”
Comments / 0