Editor’s note: A version of this article originally appeared on Strong Towns and is republished with permission. It should not surprise anyone that parking reform is sweeping the nation. It’s not often that policymakers have an opportunity to make a simple change that simultaneously makes it easier to build abundant affordable housing, helps small businesses, encourages transit use, is rock-solid climate action, and actually saves the city money. In the last 30 days alone, four U.S. cities have seized this opportunity and repealed costly parking mandates entirely (Lexington; Culver City, California; Cambridge, Massachusetts), or in most of the city (Nashville), and a fifth (Gainesville) is almost certain to enact reform by the end of the month.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO