URGENT ACTION ITEM: Save Fridays on Great Highway Park
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. This past election, San Franciscans spoke up loud and clear in favor of car-free park...
Metro Backs Off Worst Aspects of Proposed Fare Hike
Metro staff recently announced proposed fare increases, which transit advocates then soundly criticized. In a post at The Source last week, Metro backed off of some of the worst aspects of the proposal. The agency stated that it now plans to keep base fares at their current level of $1.75, and to continue to provide free transfers.
What Comes Next After Abolishing Parking Mandates
Editor’s note: A version of this article originally appeared on Strong Towns and is republished with permission. It should not surprise anyone that parking reform is sweeping the nation. It’s not often that policymakers have an opportunity to make a simple change that simultaneously makes it easier to build abundant affordable housing, helps small businesses, encourages transit use, is rock-solid climate action, and actually saves the city money. In the last 30 days alone, four U.S. cities have seized this opportunity and repealed costly parking mandates entirely (Lexington; Culver City, California; Cambridge, Massachusetts), or in most of the city (Nashville), and a fifth (Gainesville) is almost certain to enact reform by the end of the month.
Bagel Parking Blocks Fell Street Bike Lane
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. Westbound cyclists on the Wiggle have long contended with scofflaw motorists using the protected bike...
Bigger and Better: Brooklyn BP Wants Summer Streets Longer Than Manhattan
Spread Summer Streets, it’s the Brooklyn way. The borough presidents of both Brooklyn and Queens have already asked the Department of Transportation to expand the popular summer extravaganza to their neck of the woods — but Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso has started to put some meat on that bone, calling for a car-free corridor in his borough that is at least as long, if not longer, than the six-and-a-half-mile version in Manhattan.
Opinion: Resiliency is Not Just Something We Should Just Talk About
The recent 10-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy brought a renewed focus on New York’s resiliency measures and readiness efforts — and promises that our government is working hard to protect our region from the threat of extreme weather. However, as Dave Colon recently pointed out in Streetsblog, we’re not ready for a Sandy sequel.
Tuesday’s Headlines Are All-American
Almost alone among developed nations, traffic deaths in the U.S. are rising a fact that finally caught the eye of the New York Times, even though Streetsblog has been covering it for years, and the federal government continues to do nothing. Cities like New York where deaths are falling are...
Today’s Headlines
Great Highway Park Vote Moves to S.F. Supes (SFStandard, SFChron) Muni Fare Inspectors are Back (SFStandard) Central Subway Breaks (SFStandard) Major Delay at Millbrae BART Station (EastBayTimes, SFStandard) Expanded Ferry Service to Contra Costa? (MercNews) Motorist Seriously Injures Berkeley Cyclist (Berkeleyside) What’s the Future of E-Mopeds? (SmartCities) Abortion Rights...
No Parking at Monday’s Headlines
Raising gas taxes and ending subsidies are effective at discouraging gas consumption, but rarely do governments stick with such policies long enough to make a difference. (UCLA Newsroom) The Federal Transit Administration is investing in an electric bus testing center at Ohio State that could help more agencies electrify their...
Please Consider Supporting Streetsblog California During Our Annual Fundraising Drive!
For nearly a decade, Streetsblog California has been a loud and consistent voice for more transportation options, equitable transportation spending and policy, and a defender of California’s communities. And to continue doing that, we’re going to need your help. If you want to help Streetsblog be an even...
Chicago’s climate superpower: How TOD can help address global warming
Streetsblog has chronicled the role that our zoning and land use rules play in transit ridership, economic growth, and segregation. But the map above makes another point – Chicago’s land use policies have a major impact on our greenhouse gas emissions. Chicagoans living in dense, walkable neighborhoods contribute far less to climate change than residents in car-dependent suburbs (and not just because suburbanites drive more.) Building a welcoming, transit-rich city is one of the most important things we can do to fight climate change.
Could the New Governor Breathe New Life Into the T’s Regional Rail Plans?
Maura Healey wants to get rid of the commuter rail as we know it. The next Massachusetts governor promised during the campaign to move from a system named after and designed for outdated societal expectations about work to a true regional rail system, the kind that transit advocates in the state have been dreaming of for years.
This Week In Livable Streets
Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived. Thursday 12/1 – The Metro board...
Help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K to keep the site running smoothly in 2023
2022 has been a momentous year for Chicagoland sustainable transportation and safe streets issues. One of the most urgent matters has been the need to make the CTA more reliable, safe, and pleasant as the region continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s emerging as a major campaign issue in February’s Chicago mayoral election. This has also been a terrible year for traffic violence, with at least 27 pedestrian deaths and eight bike fatalities on city streets, including the tragic deaths of several children. As such, Streetsblog Chicago’s livable streets reporting and advocacy is more important than ever.
Boston Planning New Bikeways, Widened Sidewalks for Fort Point
Several construction projects scheduled to begin construction in the coming year in Boston’s Fort Point neighborhood will widen sidewalks and connect the neighborhood’s emerging network of protected bike lanes. On November 16, city officials from Boston’s Public Works and Transportation Departments shared their final plans for reconstructing Congress...
