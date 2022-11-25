Read full article on original website
Times of uncertainty: Evaluating the impact of COVID-19 on UCLA’s research activity
The annual growth rate for government contracts and grants awarded to UCLA doubled between 2019 and 2022, compared to the annual growth rate in the 12 years prior (2006 - 2018). STEM and medical science departments – such as the Semel Institute of Neuroscience and the David Geffen School of...
UCLA men’s soccer suffers Sweet 16 loss to Vermont in NCAA Tournament
This post was updated on Nov. 26 at 9:42 p.m. The Bruins appeared out of their element in their final game of the season. No. 19 UCLA men’s soccer (12-7-1, 4-4-1 Pac-12) faced No. 7 Vermont (16-3-2, 5-1-1 AE) in the NCAA Sweet 16 matchup on the road before a sold-out crowd and with snow in the shadow of the goalposts. The harsh conditions proved too much for the blue and gold to overcome, extinguishing its season after conceding three second-half goals to the Catamounts in the 3-0 blank.
UCLA women’s soccer secures spot in College Cup semifinals with win over Virginia
This post was updated Nov. 27 at 9:32 p.m. The Bruins are College Cup bound. No. 1 seed UCLA women’s soccer (20-2-1) defeated No. 3 seed Virginia (16-4-3) in a 2-1 victory in front of a sold-out crowd at Wallis Annenberg Stadium on Saturday. With the triumph, the blue and gold is set to return to the Women’s College Cup for the first time since 2019 and for the 12th time in program history.
Gallery: UCLA women’s soccer secures Final Four spot in NCAA tournament
