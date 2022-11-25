This post was updated on Nov. 26 at 9:42 p.m. The Bruins appeared out of their element in their final game of the season. No. 19 UCLA men’s soccer (12-7-1, 4-4-1 Pac-12) faced No. 7 Vermont (16-3-2, 5-1-1 AE) in the NCAA Sweet 16 matchup on the road before a sold-out crowd and with snow in the shadow of the goalposts. The harsh conditions proved too much for the blue and gold to overcome, extinguishing its season after conceding three second-half goals to the Catamounts in the 3-0 blank.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO