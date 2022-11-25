Read full article on original website
Glenn takes this piece of Orson Welles history for a spin
The American Journey Experience is the new home of the car Orson Welles gave to Rita Hayworth. Orson Welles gave this car to his future wife Rita Hayworth for her 24th birthday. George Orson Welles was an American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter who is remembered for his innovative and...
Writer, director, Broadway star Douglas McGrath dead at 64
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Emma and Infamous director Douglas McGrath has died at age 64. The artist died of a heart attack at his New York office Thursday. The filmmaker -- who also co-wrote the screenplay for Woody Allen's Bullets Over Broadway and penned the book for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical -- was in the middle of the run of his one-man, autobiographical play Everything's Fine at the time of his death.
Chaka Khan Says She Turned Down Steven Spielberg for 'The Color Purple' : 'Woulda Been Hot'
Chaka Khan wasn't interested in starring in The Color Purple. During the iconic singer's appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show Friday, Khan, 69, couldn't help but laugh as she claimed that she turned down Steven Spielberg's offer to star in the classic 1985 film after Jennifer Hudson asked about projects Khan had declined over the years.
Don Knotts’ Daughter Continues His Acting And Comedy Legacy
Remember Sheriff Deputy Barney Fife from The Andy Griffith Show? He was, of course, played by Don Knotts. From his first marriage to Kathryn Metz, Knotts had a daughter, Karen, who has spent years following her father’s path by enjoying a career in comedy. Karen’s stage show, Tied Up In Knotts!, serves a tribute to her father, who died of lung cancer.
Polygon
Magic Mike’s Last Dance trailer will get you hot and bothered
We’re overrun by movie franchises these days, from superheroes to Star Wars and everything in between. But one franchise is back to remind us it’s fun to be sexy. The trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the third installment of the franchise following Michael “Magic Mike” Lane (Channing Tatum) and his troupe of strippers, dropped Tuesday, teasing a new romantic lead and a new opportunity for the dancing entrepreneur.
Iconic 'New York New York' song was rewritten because Robert De Niro didn't think it was good enough
When John Kander and Fred Ebb first played their songs from New York, New York for Robert De Niro, his response provoked a 'you talkin' to me?' level of annoyance in them. In the midst of adapting the 1977 Martin Scorsese film for Broadway, Kander shares the story of how he and longtime writing partner, Fred Ebb, wrote the now iconic title song — and it involves some notes from the Oscar winner.
TODAY.com
'A Christmas Story' cast then and now: What they look like today
This year, Santa is bringing us a heaping dose of nostalgia. On Thursday, Nov. 17, “A Christmas Story Christmas” dropped on HBO Max. The movie is the sequel to the 1983 Christmas classic "A Christmas Story." Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) is back, and in a different stage of his...
James Arness Devastated ‘Biggest’ ‘Gunsmoke’ Fan Lady Bird Johnson: ‘How Could He?’
Lady Bird Johnson was one of 'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness' biggest fans, but she was heart-broken to discover his political alignment.
‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Alums Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Are Engaged
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are engaged, with the Dear Evan Hansen stars announcing the news on social media Friday. Platt posted a carousel of photos to Instagram to celebrate the engagement, adding the caption, “He agreed to hang out forever.” The post includes images of the couple embracing, along with Galvin showing off his engagement ring. More from The Hollywood ReporterKristen Bell on "Dream Come True" of Working With Ben Platt in 'The People We Hate at the Wedding''The People We Hate at the Wedding' Review: Allison Janney, Ben Platt and Kristen Bell Anchor Airy Family ComedyBen Platt on...
Read all the books from 'The Book Case' podcast by Kate and Charlie Gibson
This weekly podcast series journeys cover to cover through the literary world. Shop every book recommended by Charlie and Emily Kate Gibson from "The Book Case" now!
The secrets behind your favorite Christmas movie classics
Watching Christmas movies is a whole tradition unto itself. Every family has their mainstays, whether it's an animated classic from yesteryear or a more modern take on holiday cheer.Get to know some of the fascinating stories behind the stories, so you can watch your old favorites with fresh eyes. (And bother everyone with your newly acquired trivia.)'A Charlie Brown Christmas' was supposed to be a flop"A Charlie Brown Christmas" is a cozy holiday classic now, but some of the people involved in its production thought it was going to bomb with audiences. The 1965 film was created as a TV special...
New ‘Princess Diaries’ Movie in the Works at Disney (Exclusive)
Disney is returning to the world of The Princess Diaries. Aadrita Mukerji is penning a script for a new installment for Disney, which sources say is a continuation of the Anne Hathaway-led series of films rather than a reboot.More from The Hollywood ReporterCNN 'Early Start' Anchor Laura Jarrett Jumping to NBC NewsJessica Chastain to Star in Modern Adaptation of 'A Doll's House' on BroadwayHow Keke Palmer Invented "Keke Palmer" Hathaway does not have a deal to return, according to sources, but she has publicly stated her support for a third installment, and the hope is she would return should the potential new...
ComicBook
New Percy Jackson Actor Praises Upcoming Disney+ Series
Percy Jackson and the Olympians is approaching its final months of production. The Disney+ serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels kicked off filming this past June and has utilized both on-location sets as well as a brand-new StageCraft virtual set from Industrial Light & Magic. While the core trio of Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell), Annabeth Chase (Leah Jeffries), and Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri) has been known for months, Percy Jackson continues to add top talent to its supporting ensemble. Since Camp Half-Blood's crew was announced, acclaimed actors like Lin-Manuel Miranda, WWE Hall of Famers like Adam "Edge" Copeland, and upcoming stars like Charlie Bushnell have rounded out the bill.
“Weird Al” Yankovic Says Warner Bros. Turned Down His ‘Harry Potter’ Parody Request
“Weird Al” Yankovic has parodied everything from theme songs for beloved franchises like Star Wars to iconic rap songs like “Gangsta’s Paradise.” Still, one title he never got to revamp is “Hedwig’s Theme,” the Harry Potter theme song, but that wasn’t for lack of trying. While promoting his biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the award-winning artist revealed he tried to get permission to parody the theme song and was turned down by Warner Bros. More from The Hollywood ReporterRoku Enlists Village Roadshow to Sell 'Weird' InternationallyEx-DC Films Boss Walter Hamada Inks Production Deal with Paramount to Oversee HorrorSteven Spielberg...
'Love and Rockets' celebrates 40 years of edgy, Latinx, alternative comics
Artists Jaime and Gilbert Hernandez have been drawing and writing their popular comic book series Love and Rockets since 1982. They've followed the lives of their mostly Latina characters as they grow from restless teens to middle-aged women. To celebrate the 40th anniversary, their loyal publisher Fantagraphics has a new box collection of their classics.
Phyllis Carlyle Dies: ‘Seven’ & ‘Accidental Tourist’ Producer Who Also Worked As Manager, Casting Director Was 80
Phyllis Carlyle, a casting director and manager who worked with such big names as Willem Dafoe, Jude Law and Geena Davis who later produced the hit films Seven and The Accidental Tourist, has died. She was 80. She died September 14 of lymphoma in Encino, CA, according to her family and the Neptune Society. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' Getting China Release Related Story 'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Slams Quentin Tarantino's Take On Marvel, Says Golden Age Of Hollywood "Was White As Hell" Born on August 22, 1942, in Cleveland, Carlyle attended the American Academy for...
'Nanny' employs African folklore in a haunting Black horror film
There's something in the water in the new film Nanny. Over two unsettling hours, director Nikyatu Jusu submerges the audience in suffocating night terrors, blending glowing reflections of Black love with discomforting glances amongst kin. The film is an experience for the senses; you'll hold your breath as you're consumed.
Little Mermaid Actress Gets Support From Tara Strong And More After Posting TikTok Of Original Part Of Your World Recording
The Little Mermaid icon Jodi Benson got some major praise after posting one of her classic recording sessions.
Gray Frederickson, Oscar-Winning ‘Godfather Part II’ Producer, Dies at 85
Gray Frederickson, the Oscar-winning producer who worked alongside Francis Ford Coppola on the Godfather trilogy, Apocalypse Now and One From the Heart in a collaboration that spanned more than four decades, has died. He was 85. Frederickson died Sunday at his home in Oklahoma City after a battle with prostate cancer, his wife, Karen, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterNicki Aycox, 'Supernatural' Actress, Dies at 47 Mickey Kuhn, Child Actor in 'Gone With the Wind,' Dies at 90John Dartigue, Longtime Publicity Exec at Warner Bros., Dies at 82 Frederickson shared the best picture Oscar in 1975 with writer-director-producer Coppola and producer...
5 Great Movies That I Probably Never Would Have Watched If Not For Blockbuster
Nowadays, Blockbuster Video is seen as a joke; a punch-line. What else would you call it when they now make comedies based on Blockbuster (which, I might add, is a Netflix series that “isn’t worth a free rental” apparently)? Once the end-all, be-all when it came to how you might have spent your weekends, Blockbuster is now on the verge of complete extinction, with only one left in Bend, Oregon.
