Forget Amazon, Here Are 14 Stores Hosting Crazy-Good Black Friday Sales Right Now

You might be stuffed with turkey and mashed potatoes, but today, it’s time to stuff something else. That’s right, your shopping carts. Today is Black Friday, people. And we’ve got some serious shopping to do.

The holidays are right around the corner and there is no better day than today to pick up the best Christmas gifts . The best Black Friday deals are here, and this year they’re wild .

So far, we’re seeing some of the best Black Friday deals on tech and Black Friday deals on fashion . We’re also seeing some of our favorite spots such as Nordstrom and The Home Depot getting in on the action. And, of course, Amazon Black Friday deals are taking over as they do every year.

Here’s the thing: because we live in such an Amazon-centric world, searching out deals on other sites might be a little bit daunting. Where do you even start?

If you’re looking for the top Black Friday deals outside of Amazon, you’ve come to the right spot. From outdoor essentials like the SPY-tested Jackery Portable Power Station to the best mattresses from Casper, here are 14 brands that are hosting epic Black Friday deals today — no Prime membership required.

Casper Mattress Deals

Save up to $800 at Casper today during Black Friday. That’s right, up to 25% off mattresses, sheets and adjustables. Plus, 10% off everything else.

Walmart Deals

Walmart has taken deals across the board, and frankly, it’s a little overwhelming how many deals there are. Fortunately, we have an entire guide to the best Walmart deals , including savings on Apple’s ever-popular AirPods.

Samsung Black Friday Deals

Your first thought might be to go to Best Buy, Walmart or Amazon for TV deals, but Samsung has some of the best deals on its own website. This 55″ OLED TV is $600 off.

J Crew and Madewell Deals

Madewell is offering 50% off across the board with code “TGIF.” Its parent company J Crew is offering 50% off full-priced items, plus an extra 10% with code “Friday.” It’s one of the best fashion deals we’ve seen all Black Friday.

TUSHY Black Friday Deals

Happy Brown Friday, folks! TUSHY (our favorite bidet) is offering 30% off bidet attachments with code BROWNFRIDAY . Finally, a clean bottom!

Jackery

The best portable power stations money can buy are from the outdoor brand Jackery. We’ve tested these puppies time and time again and find them to be absolutely incredible. During Black Friday, they’re even more incredible at up to $1,080 off.

Our Place

The SPY-tested and loved Our Place Always Pan is on sale at the lowest price we’ve ever seen. That’s right, $95. Save up to 45% sitewide at Our Place during Black Friday.

Solo Stove Black Friday Sale

Solo Stove is going crazy with the Black Friday deals. Get a free Mesa with the purchase of a Ranger, Yukon or Bonfire using code FREEMESA . In addition, save up to 45% on bundles, 35% on accessories and up to 30% on stoves.

Away Travel

Away makes some of the most indestructible suitcases on the market. Today during Black Friday, you can save up to $100 off on suitcases and carry-ons.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is currently hosting a Black Friday sale with 30% off your ENTIRE purchase. Urban Outfitters almost never has worthwhile sales of this nature, so this is a big one!

Fulton & Roark

Fulton & Roark is the maker of our favorite solid cologne. Seriously, this stuff smells like heaven. Plus, it’s ultra-easy to travel with. Check out the brand’s full line of products now and get saving up to 25% with code HOLIDAY .

Ruggable

Use code BF22 at machine-washable carpet brand Ruggable and save up to 25% off rugs right now. And Ruggable has a LOT to choose from.

Dr. Squatch

Smell good, look good, feel good. Dr. Squatch is currently holding a Black Friday sale with up to 55% off products sitewide. We sense your future is soapy.

Ooni Pizza Ovens – Save 20% Sitewide

Everyone needs a pizza oven. Lucky for you, Ooni is currently hosting a 20% sitewide sale for Black Friday. Time to get your pizza on. This famous luxury backyard pizza oven has never been more affordable.