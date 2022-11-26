Forget Amazon, Here Are 14 Stores Hosting Crazy-Good Black Friday Sales Right Now
You might be stuffed with turkey and mashed potatoes, but today, it’s time to stuff something else. That’s right, your shopping carts. Today is Black Friday, people. And we’ve got some serious shopping to do.
The holidays are right around the corner and there is no better day than today to pick up the best Christmas gifts . The best Black Friday deals are here, and this year they’re wild .
So far, we’re seeing some of the best Black Friday deals on tech and Black Friday deals on fashion . We’re also seeing some of our favorite spots such as Nordstrom and The Home Depot getting in on the action. And, of course, Amazon Black Friday deals are taking over as they do every year.
Here’s the thing: because we live in such an Amazon-centric world, searching out deals on other sites might be a little bit daunting. Where do you even start?
If you’re looking for the top Black Friday deals outside of Amazon, you’ve come to the right spot. From outdoor essentials like the SPY-tested Jackery Portable Power Station to the best mattresses from Casper, here are 14 brands that are hosting epic Black Friday deals today — no Prime membership required.
Casper Mattress Deals
Save up to $800 at Casper today during Black Friday. That’s right, up to 25% off mattresses, sheets and adjustables. Plus, 10% off everything else.
- Save 50% on Silk Pillowcase & Sleep Set from Casper
- Save $325 on Casper’s Original Hybrid Mattress
- Save $55 on Casper Super-Soft Sheet Set
- The Famous Casper Weighted Blanket Now Just $74
Walmart Deals
Walmart has taken deals across the board, and frankly, it’s a little overwhelming how many deals there are. Fortunately, we have an entire guide to the best Walmart deals , including savings on Apple’s ever-popular AirPods.
- Save $70 on the Epson EcoTank ET-2400 Wireless Color All-in-One Printer
- Save $192 on the Shark EZ Robot Vacuum
- Get the Google Nest Mini smart speaker (2nd generation) for under $20
Samsung Black Friday Deals
Your first thought might be to go to Best Buy, Walmart or Amazon for TV deals, but Samsung has some of the best deals on its own website. This 55″ OLED TV is $600 off.
- Get the S95B OLED TV for $600 Off
- Get the Galaxy Watch 5 starting at $65
- Get the Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum for $300 Off
J Crew and Madewell Deals
Madewell is offering 50% off across the board with code “TGIF.” Its parent company J Crew is offering 50% off full-priced items, plus an extra 10% with code “Friday.” It’s one of the best fashion deals we’ve seen all Black Friday.
- Save 60% off the J Crew wool Barn Jacket with code “Friday “
- Save 60% off the J Crew Women’s Apres Ski Sweatshirt with code Friday “
- Save 50% off the Madewell Women’s Transport tote with code “TGIF “
TUSHY Black Friday Deals
Happy Brown Friday, folks! TUSHY (our favorite bidet) is offering 30% off bidet attachments with code BROWNFRIDAY . Finally, a clean bottom!
Jackery
The best portable power stations money can buy are from the outdoor brand Jackery. We’ve tested these puppies time and time again and find them to be absolutely incredible. During Black Friday, they’re even more incredible at up to $1,080 off.
- Jacker Explorer 300 Power Station – Save $90 Instantly
- Jackery Explorer 1000 + Solar Panels – Save $550 Instantly
Our Place
The SPY-tested and loved Our Place Always Pan is on sale at the lowest price we’ve ever seen. That’s right, $95. Save up to 45% sitewide at Our Place during Black Friday.
Solo Stove Black Friday Sale
Solo Stove is going crazy with the Black Friday deals. Get a free Mesa with the purchase of a Ranger, Yukon or Bonfire using code FREEMESA . In addition, save up to 45% on bundles, 35% on accessories and up to 30% on stoves.
- Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven – Save $225 for Black Friday!
- Save $175 on Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Fire Pits
Away Travel
Away makes some of the most indestructible suitcases on the market. Today during Black Friday, you can save up to $100 off on suitcases and carry-ons.
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters is currently hosting a Black Friday sale with 30% off your ENTIRE purchase. Urban Outfitters almost never has worthwhile sales of this nature, so this is a big one!
Fulton & Roark
Fulton & Roark is the maker of our favorite solid cologne. Seriously, this stuff smells like heaven. Plus, it’s ultra-easy to travel with. Check out the brand’s full line of products now and get saving up to 25% with code HOLIDAY .
Ruggable
Use code BF22 at machine-washable carpet brand Ruggable and save up to 25% off rugs right now. And Ruggable has a LOT to choose from.
Dr. Squatch
Smell good, look good, feel good. Dr. Squatch is currently holding a Black Friday sale with up to 55% off products sitewide. We sense your future is soapy.
Ooni Pizza Ovens – Save 20% Sitewide
Everyone needs a pizza oven. Lucky for you, Ooni is currently hosting a 20% sitewide sale for Black Friday. Time to get your pizza on. This famous luxury backyard pizza oven has never been more affordable.More from SPY
