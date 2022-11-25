Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Related
Local police say two other stabbings, Idaho killings unrelated
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, local police and federal agents continue to follow leads, but said they have ruled out any connection to two other stabbings in the Pacific Northwest. “There have been numerous media inquiries about a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman, Washington, and the 2021 double stabbing (with one death) in Salem, Oregon,” Moscow police said Friday in a press release. “While these cases share similarities with the King...
Coeur d’Alene Public Schools, Post Falls to honor Moscow murder victims
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — Coeur d’Alene Public Schools and the City of Post Falls will help “Light up Idaho” in remembrance of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered on November 13. Lake City High School and Coeur d’Alene High School will leave their field lights on from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday to coincide with the candlelight vigils...
Idaho murders: Key details we know and what we don't in investigation of student killings
It has been two weeks since four college students were killed in an off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho, yet no suspect has been identified, leaving law enforcement puzzled over the murders.
q13fox.com
911 calls in Idaho college town include reports of 'blood,' 'unusual circumstances'
MOSCOW, Idaho - The small town of Moscow, Idaho, received a deluge of calls last week reporting suspicious activity and requesting welfare checks after four University of Idaho students were savagely stabbed to death in a home near campus, according to the recently released 911 logs. The owner of the...
Idaho Law Enforcement Needs Your Help Now More Than Ever!
The past few weekends and, for that matter, last year have been challenging for Idaho Law Enforcement agencies. We forget that our police officers are under incredible respect, and although not perfect, they protect and serve. However, recent tragedies and controversies in our state have caused many to question the competency of our law enforcement agencies.
KREM
Maddie remembered for humor, dedication as celebration of life announced for Univ. of Idaho students
POST FALLS, Idaho — Friends and family of the four University of Idaho students who were killed inside a house are invited to a celebration of life event later this week. The event will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 at Real Life Ministries in Post Falls, according to our news partner Coeur d’Alene Press.
Idaho student murders ‘not related’ to Salem death
Despite some similarities in the cases, the Moscow (Idaho) Police Department said there does not appear to be any evidence linking the murders of 4 University of Idaho students to the stabbings in rural Marion County in 2021 that left one man dead and his wife seriously wounded.
q13fox.com
Idaho student murders: Police say rumors that dog did not bark during attack are not confirmed
MOSCOW, Idaho - Idaho police investigating the violent murders of four local university students have so far not confirmed whether the dog inside the home was barking around the time of the slayings. In the two weeks since four University of Idaho students were discovered fatally stabbed inside their King...
Idaho student murders: The latest from the two-week investigation
Two weeks have passed since four University of Idaho students were murdered in their apartment in Moscow, Idaho.
Updated timeline is ‘progress’ in Idaho slayings probe, victim’s sister says
Police offered a more specific time for when Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen arrived home the morning of Nov. 13.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Sunday, November 27, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Sunday, November 27, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------ heard a gunshot that maybe came from behind her house. one shot. Happened just now. ------------------------------------------------------ 22-L18163 Extra Patrol. Incident Address: 700 BRYDEN AVE. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 08:01:12. ------------------------------------------------------
CFP world reacts to strange winners, losers in Apple Cup
The Washington State Cougars hosted the Washington Huskies on Saturday night in the Apple Cup, the annual football game between the two Evergreen State rivals. Officially, the Huskies defeated the Cougars 51-33. When we look a little deeper, though, at least two other Pac-12 programs had skin in the game. Washington and Washington State were playing for Read more... The post CFP world reacts to strange winners, losers in Apple Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
newsnationnow.com
Is the Idaho murder weapon less common than we thought?
(NewsNation) — Police say they’ve collected more than 100 pieces of evidence from the University of Idaho murder house, but have yet to find the weapon used to kill. Publicly, authorities have described the weapon as a “fixed-blade.” It hasn’t been confirmed that the knife used was a “Rambo”-style knife, despite multiple reports.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Sunday, November 27, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Sunday, November 27, 2022. -------------------------------------------------------- Incident Address: HAMILTON HILL RD & UPPER UNION FLAT RD; COLFAX, WA 99111. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a report of an erratically driven vehicle. -------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3340 Non-Injury Accident. 00:25:13. Incident...
Moscow PD dispels more rumors in recent U of I murder investigation update
MOSCOW, ID. — A past murder and the processing of a red Mustang are two more rumors denounced by the Moscow Police Department on Monday as they continue investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students. Media have asked whether the murder of the four students was related to a death that occurred on Baker Street in February of...
KING-5
No. 12 Washington outlasts Washington St 51-33 in Apple Cup
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. threw for 484 yards and had five total touchdowns and No. 12 Washington reclaimed the Apple Cup with a wild 51-33 victory over Washington State on Saturday night. A year after the Huskies watched the Cougars celebrate snapping a seven-game losing streak...
Ron Stone Jr. apologizes after WSU's 51-33 loss in Apple Cup
PULLMAN -- The sting of Washington State's Apple Cup loss Saturday deflated the normally exuberant Ron Stone Jr. in the post-game media interview. After the 51-33 defeat, the fifth-year EDGE issued an apology to Cougar Nation for the loss. "Losing any game is tough," Stone said. "You work so hard...
koze.com
Moscow Police: Previous Stabbings Not Related to Recent Murders
MOSCOW, ID – The Moscow Police Department is providing the following information to update the public on the known facts surrounding the four murders that occurred on November 13th in Moscow. There have been numerous media inquiries about a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman, Washington, and the 2021 double...
koze.com
Culdesac Teen Spends Night in Car After Crashing 350 Feet Down Embankment
NEZPERCE, ID – A 17-year-old Culdesac teen who crashed her car down a steep embankment is “lucky to be alive,” Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer says. She was rescued Sunday morning about 350 feet down a canyon off of Idaho Highway 64. It is believed she left the roadway the night before after leaving the Nazarene Church in Kamiah at about 9:00 p.m. She spent the night in her car in freezing temperatures before being located the next morning.
q13fox.com
Alum helping students stay safe after Idaho quadruple murder
A University of Idaho alum is helping students stay safe in wake of the quadruple homicide that happened nearly two weeks ago. The alum is donating keychains that light up and make loud noises to scare off potential criminals.
Comments / 0