ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Parking Authority officer shot while on duty

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2itHr8_0jNk4kgM00

Police are investigating after a Philadelphia Parking Authority officer was shot while on duty in the city's Frankford neighborhood.

It happened around 4 p.m. on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue on Friday afternoon.

Police say a 37-year-old male PPA officer was shot in the ear and shoulder. He was rushed to an area hospital for serious injuries.

"It's bold. It's brazen and something we're definitely going to do everything we can to solve immediately," said Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

Witnesses told police a car pulled up, shots were fired and then the suspect sped away.

"He wrote tickets, that was his job out here today. He wrote several tickets. We are going to go through the history of what he did today and see if that gives us any clues," said Vanore.

The PPA officer assigned to the Frankford neighborhood was known in the community.

"I speak to him every day. He's a good guy, really nice guy," said Bamba Sisoko of Frankford.

No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Chopper 6 overhead after PPA officer shot in Philadelphia on Nov. 25, 2022.

Comments / 57

Margaret Sigler
4d ago

All these Crimes No one is being Arrested or caught ! This So NOT RIGHT! what the Heck are Innocent People to do ! They try to go to work and Get shot because of there jobs or doing there job. Mayor you are Horrible and so fake u dont care how many families are suffering from these SHOOTINGS! So unfair .But you all are taking care of the out of state People and Not caring about the ones that live in our city. .People are getting killed just by going to work. This NEEDS TO BE FIXED STOP TAKING CARE OF THE OUTSIDERS! CRIMINALS ARE GETTING AWAY WITH MURDER! ,EVer crime is being done Ever single one ,You Name them our city is doing it all . No arrests! families are hurting and grieving. Do you care No ! City OFFICIALS do something city HALL OFFICIALS! Find a way anyway .

Reply(9)
17
CRC433
4d ago

It is very sick and very sad that Philadelphia has such a little respect for life. Then if they catch the sick person Krasner will let them out within 24 hours. This poor man was just trying to do his job. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

Reply
6
dmvg
4d ago

When will the Elected Officials do their jobs and get these criminals off our streets. Sorry, but if you voted for Democrats, don't complain as you are also part of the problem.

Reply(7)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Child taken in stolen car in West Philadelphia safe: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 4-year-old boy is now in safe hands after he was abducted as part of a carjacking in West Philadelphia on Monday night. The Philadelphia Police Department says a manhunt is underway for the alleged carjacker.The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Chancellor Street.The boy's father stopped at a restaurant where he delivers food and stocks shelves, police claim. He left his sleeping son in his car when a man jumped in the running car and sped off.Investigators say they caught some lucky breaks."So we had information from the witness, we had information...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

‘Brazen' Attack: PPA Worker Shot While on the Job; Search Continues for Gunman

A gunman shot a Philadelphia Parking Authority worker while he was doing his job over the holiday weekend in an attack Philadelphia police called “bold” and “brazen.”. The shooting happened underneath the SEPTA Market-Frankford Line elevated tracks in Frankford shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday. Investigators said someone drove up, shot the city employee twice and took off.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Search for man wanted in Norristown murder intensifies

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Authorities in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help to find a suspect wanted for gunning down a man along a busy street.Eugene Ware, 41, is facing first-degree murder charges for a shooting that happened last Monday.Ware is considered armed and dangerous.A witness says around 10 p.m. on Nov. 21, he and his daughter were driving down the 900 block of Main Street in Norristown minutes after a 35-year-old was shot just feet from a busy SEPTA stop and across from a church."Me and my family just moved in down the street," the man said. "We...
NORRISTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Man involved in fatal Port Richmond crash charged

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with his involvement in a crash involving a stolen vehicle that left a man in a wheelchair dead and two others injured over the weekend in Port Richmond, the Philadelphia Police Department said Monday. Efrain Rosario was charged with VUFA-no license and VUFA. Police say it's unclear if Rosario was the driver of the vehicle. The crash happened at Aramingo and Castor Avenues after police were chasing the suspects in an alleged stolen Cadillac. It left 38-year-old Bill Repka, the man in a wheelchair, dead. A 27-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl were also injured after the stolen vehicle crashed into another car. Rosario was one of four suspects inside the vehicle that took off after the crash, according to police.Three suspects are still on the run. On Sunday, friends set up a memorial for Repka where the crash happened. "They should pay for what they've done," a friend of Repka told CBS Philadelphia. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot, killed in Northeast Philadelphia identified

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed Sunday night in Northeast Philadelphia. Officers were called out to Fairfield Street and Hartel Avenue in the Lexington Park neighborhood at around 8 p.m.The victim was found shot in the head. Police identified him as 37-year-old Espolito Sanchez.No arrests were made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Robbery Suspect Captured Following Barricade at King of Prussia Apartment

A robbery suspect is now in custody following a barricade situation at a King of Prussia apartment complex, police said. The ordeal began Monday shortly after 10 a.m. Police said a man walked into the AT&T Wireless store on 305 Second Avenue in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, implied that he had a handgun and ordered the sales clerk to give him several cell phones. The man then fled the area, according to investigators.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
CBS Philly

Toddler, woman injured in Germantown fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A toddler and a woman were hospitalized Tuesday morning after a fire in the city's Germantown section.The fire broke out before 6 a.m. on Collom Street. It was under control by 6 a.m.The two victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man killed in Port Richmond crash involving stolen vehicle had a "heart of gold," friends say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a crash involving a stolen car that led to the death of a man in a wheelchair. Investigators at the 24th and 25th Police Districts are working on identifying three people who ran from that stolen car.The victim's friends have taken it upon themselves to find a way to honor his life. A crushed wheelchair and debris from a deadly crash were all that was left at the scene at Aramingo and Castor Avenues in Port Richmond after a deadly crash on Saturday night.  A day later on Sunday, two roadside memorials were...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man fatally shot after stabbing woman in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman shot and killed a 44-year-old man after he stabbed her in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section on Sunday, police say. The incident happened on the 3200 block of Montgomery Avenue just before 4 p.m.Police say the man was shot in the right side of his chest and pronounced dead at Temple Hospital at 4:12 p.m.The 44-year-old woman was stabbed in the left arm, according to police. She's being transported to Temple Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. Police say weapons were recovered, but no arrests have been made at this time. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Surveillance video of West Philadelphia double homicide released

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police released surveillance video showing the suspects in a double homicide in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened on June 11, 2021, around 2 p.m. on the 5500 block of Arch Street.Police believe the four suspects to be between 17 and 22 years old.While all suspects are described as "wearing all black clothing," two of them have distinctive marks. One is described by police as having "blond dreadlocks, tattoos on (the) left hand and under both eyes," the other one was wearing clothes "with the letters 'MD' in white writing on the chest and a light-colored design on the back of his black hooded sweatshirt." The city is offering a $20,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide, police say. If you have any information, police are asking you to contact them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: 5 separate shootings injure 5 different men across Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating shootings across the city that injured five different men. Early Saturday morning, just before 1 a.m., a 36-year-old man was taken by a private vehicle to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds. He is in stable condition and police are actively investigating the circumstances.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man, 29, critically injured in West Philadelphia shooting, police say

WEST PHILADELPHIA - A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after a West Philadelphia shooting. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, just after 1:30, at the intersection of 52nd and Arch streets. The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in a private vehicle, where he was treated...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
125K+
Followers
17K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy