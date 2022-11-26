Philadelphia Parking Authority officer shot while on duty

Police are investigating after a Philadelphia Parking Authority officer was shot while on duty in the city's Frankford neighborhood.

It happened around 4 p.m. on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue on Friday afternoon.

Police say a 37-year-old male PPA officer was shot in the ear and shoulder. He was rushed to an area hospital for serious injuries.

"It's bold. It's brazen and something we're definitely going to do everything we can to solve immediately," said Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

Witnesses told police a car pulled up, shots were fired and then the suspect sped away.

"He wrote tickets, that was his job out here today. He wrote several tickets. We are going to go through the history of what he did today and see if that gives us any clues," said Vanore.

The PPA officer assigned to the Frankford neighborhood was known in the community.

"I speak to him every day. He's a good guy, really nice guy," said Bamba Sisoko of Frankford.

No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Chopper 6 overhead after PPA officer shot in Philadelphia on Nov. 25, 2022.