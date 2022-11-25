Read full article on original website
Related
China claims ‘world’s first’ kerosene-powered engine could propel jets nine times the speed of sound
Chinese researchers claim to have created the "world's first" hypersonic detonation wave engine, which can propel a plane at Mach 9, nine times the speed of sound, using inexpensive jet fuel. The oblique detonation engine underwent a number of successful ground tests at Beijing's JF-12 hypersonic shock tunnel, the South...
World's largest floating wind farm is now powering gas and oil production
Hywind Tampen, the world's largest floating wind farm, located off the coast of Norway, has become operational, a company press release said. Of the 11 turbines involved in the project, the first turbine began power production on November 13, with another six scheduled to go online this year. With the...
NASA's quiet supersonic X-59 now has a jet engine
The jet engine for NASA's ambitious X-59 aircraft that will demonstrate the Quiet Supersonic Technology (QueSST) has now been installed, the space agency said in a press release. NASA has teamed up with Lockheed Martin and General Electric Aviation to bring this ambitious plan to reality that could one day...
World's largest plane flies with a hypersonic vehicle for the first time
For the first time on Friday, October 28, Stratolaunch's Roc, the world's largest plane, flew a prototype of the Talon-A separation test vehicle, TA-0, its air-launched hypersonic vehicle. The flight, which was Roc's eighth, lasted for five hours and six minutes over the Mojave Desert, reaching an altitude of 23,000...
natureworldnews.com
By 2030, Superheated Rocks 12 Miles Beneath the Earth’s Surface Could Provide Limitless Clean Energy to the World
The world might have unlimited access to clean energy from rocks heated to 752 degrees just 12 miles underneath the surface of the Earth but getting to them is more than it sounds. Hot rocks 12 miles beneath the surface reach a temperature of 752F. In a report on a...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Gautam Solar panels now available to US market
“Gautam Solar has established strong trust in the Indian market for being committed toward innovating and manufacturing the best-in-the-market solar modules. The new high-performance modules will further boost the transition towards replacing fossil fuel as a source of power with cleaner sources of energy. The modules will be ideal for both rooftop and ground-mounted solar power projects, both in India and the USA,” said Gautam Mohanka, director of Gautam Solar Private Limited.
Human-powered aircraft: A plane with ‘impossible engineering’ and no engine
Students at the University of Southampton have a special project they have been working on for years together. That is, to power flight using only the muscle power of a single pilot, technically known as human-powered aircraft (HPA). Earlier this year, the team won their first Formula Flight competition with their design dubbed Lazarus.
World Cup frenzy puts strain on Qatar’s camels
MESAIEED, Qatar (AP) — Shaheen stretched out on the sand and closed his eyes, but there was little time to rest for the camel. World Cup fans coming in droves to the desert outside Doha were ready for their perfect Instagram moment: riding a camel on the rolling dunes.
'Cold hearts': New Airbus aircraft to be powered by hydrogen stored at -253°C
Airbus is engineering novel cryogenic hydrogen storage tanks to support future aircraft fueled by liquid hydrogen, according to a blog published by the company last week. They call them cold hearts, and they are at the center of their new hydrogen-based ZEROe aircraft. “Hydrogen is key to our mission to...
How a Solar Storm Could Bring Your Plane Crashing Down
A passenger jet is flying steadily over Alaska when the pilot notices that the coordinates on the console look incorrect. After a few seconds, the radiation counter begins to tick up. Almost simultaneously, a warning from the local air traffic control arrives, letting flights know that an intense solar event has started. The pilot realizes that the plane should move a few thousand feet lower and asks the traffic control for permission, only to find that communication has cut out. Dozens of other pilots are experiencing the same issue in their own cockpits at the moment.This is a hypothetical scenario—as...
brytfmonline.com
Europe names the world’s first disabled astronaut – 11/23/2022 – Science
On Wednesday, the European Space Agency launched (23) names The first “Parastronout” In a major step towards enabling people with physical disabilities to work and live in the space. The 22-nation agency said it had selected former British Paralympic runner John McFall as part of a new generation...
New Found Intercepts 42.6 g/t Au Over 32m at Keats West, Includes High-grade Interval of 171.6 g/t Au Over 6.5m
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- New Found Gold Corp. (“ New Found ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX-V: NFG, NYSE-A: NFGC) is pleased to announce the results from one diamond drill hole that was completed as part of a program designed to follow up on newly discovered high-grade gold at Keats West located west of the highly prospective Appleton Fault Zone (“ AFZ ”). New Found’s 100%-owned Queensway project comprises a 1,650km 2 area, accessible via the Trans-Canada Highway, 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005233/en/ Figure 1. Keats West plan view map (Graphic: Business Wire)
UK retail sales slide as pessimism mounts; oil hit by China Covid protests – business live
Retail sales fell in November, and expectations for sales in the coming month are the lowest since March 2021
SpaceNews.com
China to use space station to test space-based solar power
HELSINKI — China intends to use its newly-completed Tiangong space station to test key technologies required for space-based polar power, according to a senior space official. Robotic arms already operating on the outside of Tiangong will be used to test on-orbit assembly of modules for a space-based solar power...
The Next Web
Europe wants to harness the power of the sun… from space
Transitioning to clean energy is imperative — and Europe is committed to achieving net zero emissions by the year 2050. But relying on existing renewable energy sources alone won’t do the trick. Intermittency of supply, pressures on land use, scalability, and toxic waste limit how quickly and effectively those solutions can be rolled out.
SpaceNews.com
India’s PSLV rocket launches nine satellites in final mission of 2022
SEOUL, South Korea – India’s space agency ISRO launched a one-ton Earth observation satellite and eight nanosatellites to sun-synchronous polar orbit Nov. 26 aboard the nation’s workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket. The rocket lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 1:26 a.m. Eastern....
UK's First Vertical Rocket May Launch Ahead of Schedule at SaxaVord Spaceport
UK Officials have said that construction of SaxaVord Spaceport, or the location where the country's first vertical rocket will launch beginning next year, is progressing ahead of schedule. Progress Report. Based on a report by Evening Standard, the first concrete platform for a launch pad was finished this month at...
Is It A Bird? A Plane? A Satellite Train?
An unexpected and delightful perk of living in Orcutt, California is the close proximity to Vandenberg Space Force Base aka Space Base. Ok, it is very, VERY cool to live near a “Space Base.” There is something connective about all of us watching the night sky down through the ages. Space has always been a part of my life. Being a youngster in the 1960s I remember our whole family going over to the Bradshaw’s house down the street to watch the moon walk of Apollo 11 on their color television in 1969, even though the actual walk was in black and white.
The Next Web
The ESA backs European space tech — what will this mean for local startups?
It’s official. France, Germany and Italy, the three biggest contributors to the European Space Agency, have joined forces to compete with SpaceX. At a meeting this week, the ESA agreed to guarantee the future of the next-generation Ariane 6 and Vega-C rocket launcher systems. According to Stars and Stripes,...
satnews.com
UPDATE 2: Arianespace offers new launch dates for the Vega C mission launch of the Pléiades Neo satellites
After the discovery of a defective equipment when arming the Vega C launcher for the Flight VV22, Arianespace has taken the decision to postpone the launch. In order to replace the equipment, the upper composite of the launcher will be taken back to the payload preparation facilities and the payload fairing will be opened for the intervention.
Comments / 0