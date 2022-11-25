ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Interesting Engineering

NASA's quiet supersonic X-59 now has a jet engine

The jet engine for NASA's ambitious X-59 aircraft that will demonstrate the Quiet Supersonic Technology (QueSST) has now been installed, the space agency said in a press release. NASA has teamed up with Lockheed Martin and General Electric Aviation to bring this ambitious plan to reality that could one day...
solarpowerworldonline.com

Gautam Solar panels now available to US market

“Gautam Solar has established strong trust in the Indian market for being committed toward innovating and manufacturing the best-in-the-market solar modules. The new high-performance modules will further boost the transition towards replacing fossil fuel as a source of power with cleaner sources of energy. The modules will be ideal for both rooftop and ground-mounted solar power projects, both in India and the USA,” said Gautam Mohanka, director of Gautam Solar Private Limited.
The Associated Press

World Cup frenzy puts strain on Qatar’s camels

MESAIEED, Qatar (AP) — Shaheen stretched out on the sand and closed his eyes, but there was little time to rest for the camel. World Cup fans coming in droves to the desert outside Doha were ready for their perfect Instagram moment: riding a camel on the rolling dunes.
TheDailyBeast

How a Solar Storm Could Bring Your Plane Crashing Down

A passenger jet is flying steadily over Alaska when the pilot notices that the coordinates on the console look incorrect. After a few seconds, the radiation counter begins to tick up. Almost simultaneously, a warning from the local air traffic control arrives, letting flights know that an intense solar event has started. The pilot realizes that the plane should move a few thousand feet lower and asks the traffic control for permission, only to find that communication has cut out. Dozens of other pilots are experiencing the same issue in their own cockpits at the moment.This is a hypothetical scenario—as...
brytfmonline.com

Europe names the world’s first disabled astronaut – 11/23/2022 – Science

On Wednesday, the European Space Agency launched (23) names The first “Parastronout” In a major step towards enabling people with physical disabilities to work and live in the space. The 22-nation agency said it had selected former British Paralympic runner John McFall as part of a new generation...
The Associated Press

New Found Intercepts 42.6 g/t Au Over 32m at Keats West, Includes High-grade Interval of 171.6 g/t Au Over 6.5m

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- New Found Gold Corp. (“ New Found ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX-V: NFG, NYSE-A: NFGC) is pleased to announce the results from one diamond drill hole that was completed as part of a program designed to follow up on newly discovered high-grade gold at Keats West located west of the highly prospective Appleton Fault Zone (“ AFZ ”). New Found’s 100%-owned Queensway project comprises a 1,650km 2 area, accessible via the Trans-Canada Highway, 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005233/en/ Figure 1. Keats West plan view map (Graphic: Business Wire)
SpaceNews.com

China to use space station to test space-based solar power

HELSINKI — China intends to use its newly-completed Tiangong space station to test key technologies required for space-based polar power, according to a senior space official. Robotic arms already operating on the outside of Tiangong will be used to test on-orbit assembly of modules for a space-based solar power...
The Next Web

Europe wants to harness the power of the sun… from space

Transitioning to clean energy is imperative — and Europe is committed to achieving net zero emissions by the year 2050. But relying on existing renewable energy sources alone won’t do the trick. Intermittency of supply, pressures on land use, scalability, and toxic waste limit how quickly and effectively those solutions can be rolled out.
SpaceNews.com

India’s PSLV rocket launches nine satellites in final mission of 2022

SEOUL, South Korea – India’s space agency ISRO launched a one-ton Earth observation satellite and eight nanosatellites to sun-synchronous polar orbit Nov. 26 aboard the nation’s workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket. The rocket lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 1:26 a.m. Eastern....
Smiles2all

Is It A Bird? A Plane? A Satellite Train?

An unexpected and delightful perk of living in Orcutt, California is the close proximity to Vandenberg Space Force Base aka Space Base. Ok, it is very, VERY cool to live near a “Space Base.” There is something connective about all of us watching the night sky down through the ages. Space has always been a part of my life. Being a youngster in the 1960s I remember our whole family going over to the Bradshaw’s house down the street to watch the moon walk of Apollo 11 on their color television in 1969, even though the actual walk was in black and white.
The Next Web

The ESA backs European space tech — what will this mean for local startups?

It’s official. France, Germany and Italy, the three biggest contributors to the European Space Agency, have joined forces to compete with SpaceX. At a meeting this week, the ESA agreed to guarantee the future of the next-generation Ariane 6 and Vega-C rocket launcher systems. According to Stars and Stripes,...

