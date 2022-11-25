ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

hellowoodlands.com

The Woodlands Fall Flea Market Set for December 3rd

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The 2022 Woodlands Fall Flea Market will be held on Saturday, December 3rd, at the Town Center Parking Garage from 7:00 to 10:00 a.m. The garage is located at the southwest corner of Six Pines Drive and Lake Robbins Drive adjacent to The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $6.5 Million, This French Colonial Home in The Woodlands Texas comes with Unparalleled Attention to Fine Architectural Detail

38 E Shore Drive Home in The Woodlands, Texas for Sale. 38 E Shore Drive, The Woodlands, Texas is a Southern French Colonial estate ideally situated on an acre corner lot has attributes and features that distinguish it from the finest real estate in The Woodlands. This Home in The Woodlands offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 11,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 38 E Shore Drive, please contact Anissa Shah (Phone: 409-789-6698) at Jerry Fullerton Realty, Inc for full support and perfect service.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Dayton ISD celebrates Thanksgiving with students, families

The Dayton ISD School Nutrition Department was excited to host the 2022 Thanksgiving Lunches at all four elementary schools. Nearly 2,000 family members gathered at the four elementary campuses – Richter, Colbert, SFA, and KMB – and enjoyed a full Thanksgiving menu. Family members were able to sit...
DAYTON, TX
mocomotive.com

RAIN CONTINUES AS DO THE CRASHES-SEVERAL LOCATIONS

8am-The line of rain ends close to Rosenburg. The area south got a lot of overnight rain with parts of 59 in the Wharton County area with water over the freeways. In Montgomery County there have been multiple crashes since 6am. Several are …. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/rain-continues-as-do-the-crashes-several-locations/
houstononthecheap.com

Christmas tree farm Houston 2022 – Best farms for real, fresh, cut trees near you!

The Happiest Time of the Year is here! Whether you’re looking to put your tree up the day after Thanksgiving, or if you leave it to the last minute, let us help you find the best, freshest trees to choose from. If you’re somebody who doesn’t want just a grocery or hardware store tree, you want a cut-your-own farm or fresh-cut lot to look through.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

New Seafood Restaurant Brings Serious Chef Power to Rice Village — Navy Blue Is No Mere Encore For Aaron Bludorn

Chef Aaron Bludorn's second Houston restaurant dubbed Navy Blue brings seafood to Rice Village. (Photo by Michael Anthony) The much-awaited new Houston seafood restaurant Navy Blue has sailed into Rice Village, dropping anchor on Times Boulevard. It is more than a beautiful encore to chef Aaron Bludorn’s first Houston restaurant Bludorn. It’s a fitting homage to the man who raised this rising star in the culinary world.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 11/25/22

IN SHELTER – A376185. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 11/25/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-11-25-22/
WacoTrib.com

Plantersville's 'painted church' a gem of its own

If you live around Houston, you may know about “The Painted Churches of Texas.” They are restored churches from the 1800s with paintings, statues, choir lofts with pipe organs and antiques. Many stunning restored churches, both brick or wood, exist throughout Texas. The best known 20 are near...
PLANTERSVILLE, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Rent By The Hour – Pay Needed for Shelter

HOUSTON – (By Dale King, Realty News Report) — An American wage earner making an average salary needs to work a total of 62.3 hours before earning enough money to pay the typical monthly U.S. rent of $2,040, says a just-released analysis by real estate firm Zillow. That’s...
HOUSTON, TX

