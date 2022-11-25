Read full article on original website
The Best Brunch In The West Village
Finding brunch in the West Village is like looking for hay in a haystack. It’s everywhere, and a lot of it should be fed to horses. Don’t settle for horse food. Some of these places are new, some have been around for decades, and every single one is perfect for when you want to sit somewhere pleasant and eat some eggs on a weekend afternoon.
Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar
Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar is your only option for sushi at Rockefeller Center, and you could do a lot worse. Open only for lunch, this casual place has all the usual suspects like edamame, a chirashi bowl, and some combos like a $24 one with six pieces of nigiri and a roll. You can also customize your own poke bowl or grab sushi and sides to go if you don’t have time to sit down at the 11-seat sushi counter. (The only other seating is at a window counter with four stools.) The fish quality is like the third Strokes album: good, but not special. We recommend getting anything with the blue crab.
Empire Pizza
SF’s pizza scene has tangy sourdough pizzas topped with seasonal sweet potatoes and corn galore. Empire Pizza, a straightforward New York-style slice shop in SoMa, is a welcome change-up. The decor is a nostalgic nod to the East Coast—the walls are covered with photos of the New York skyline, subway station signs, and framed “Knicks Win It!” headlines. It’s just where you want to be while devouring snappy thin slices bigger than the average adult face. And you should get here for the square slice of pepperoni alone. If you’re shopping at Union Square or working in a high-rise nearby, Empire Pizza is an easy lunch destination to seek out.
Irene’s Finer Diner
Irene’s Finer Diner in North Center is a decent, utility breakfast spot. Its bright space has lots of tables and retro leather booths that give it a classic diner atmosphere. Nothing on the menu is mind-blowing, but dishes like their breakfast burrito and skillets are still satisfying. Just know that the waffles are a bit dense and chewy, like pancakes that took a detour into a waffle iron.
Oori Bakeshop
Our first experience with Oori involved a turmeric lemon poppy seed sourdough loaf in the parking lot of an apartment building. That’s how you used to pick up your order from the pandemic pop-up. Oori has since transitioned to a small brick and mortar in Little River, but one thing hasn’t changed: they’re still making some of the most delicious baked goods in Miami. Options here range from sweet to savory. The black sesame cinnamon rolls, adzuki and dark chocolate shoku-bun, and phenomenal black sesame shortbread cookies are all great choices if you’re in a dessert mood. If you’re not looking for sugar, go for the charcoal everything rolls and what has to be Miami’s best shokupan. There’s some counter seating and picnic benches if you want to eat there, but this is also a great spot to place a to-go order and fill your freezer with enough bread to last until next year.
Where To Eat Near Penn Station
Congratulations, you’ve found yourself at Penn Station. Whether you’re catching an Amtrak train, a Knicks game, or the New Year’s Eve Phish show at Madison Square Garden, the 34th-Street experience can be a painful one, especially when looking for a meal. We’re here to help with that. All of these restaurants are a short walk from Penn Station, and they're ideal for when you need to grab a quick meal or eat with some folks who just came in from Jersey.
Golden Hour
Located in South Austin, near Menchaca and William Cannon, Golden Hour is a natural wine bar and cafe inside of a large, warehouse-y space at the Perch Apartments complex. By day, they mostly have coffee, pastries, and a limited menu of snacks (like bread, butter, and charcuterie). But by night (on Thursday-Saturday) they offer a bigger menu of mostly European-influenced dishes—including oysters, crudos, and macaroni gratin—available with full table service. There’s also a pretty big patio for when the weather is nice, plus a retail bottle shop for when it isn’t (or you just want to wrap up at home with a glass of wine).
Where To Book Your End-Of-Year Team Dinner
It’s holiday party season, and you’ve been charged with finding the perfect spot for an end-of-year team dinner. This may seem like an impossible task—you know from experience that your coworkers can be difficult to please. But you already spend more time with these people than your real friends, so you need to make this as enjoyable as possible. Here are 18 places great for eating, drinking, and watching in amusement as your colleagues try to bond over something other than who’s responsible for that science experiment growing in the fridge.
Moto Ramen
A nice change of pace from Very Serious Ramen Joints with hour-long waits, Moto Ramen is a neighborhood spot in Culver City that does high-quality bowls of black garlic tonkotsu and spicy miso ramen without the fuss. There's a large patio out back where locals linger with their tiny dogs, and most of the dining room inside is taken by an open kitchen where chefs silently assemble bowls of noodles for takeout. The star dish here is the tantanmen, made with a thick, sesame-infused broth that’s topped with a heap of ground pork. You can also order the tantanmen cold, which swaps out the broth for a spicy sesame paste, and gives you a chance to better appreciate the delicate, curly noodles slicked with sauce.
Monster Vegan
In the old days, the only food you could get while watching a movie was gummy bears, stale popcorn, and sad nachos. Lucky for us, Center City’s Monster Vegan came along. Inside you’ll find a long bar and cushioned seating with great views of the horror flicks they show nightly. The plant-based menu includes belly-filling options like spicy rigatoni bolognese, General Tso's wings with a syrupy citrusy glaze, and fluffy cinnamon apple french toast for brunch. Bring a group of friends for cocktails and focus on your truffle parmesan fries when the movie gets too scary.
Smyth Tavern
This restaurant is from the team behind Lure Fishbar, which has one of the best burgers in the city. So it’s no surprise that the burger at Smyth Tavern, with its bacon onion jam mixed with melty American cheese, is something you’ll want to tell your friends about. However, not much else here is worth mentioning. Sliders made with deep-fried branzino have no detectable salt and taste too fishy, and the veal chop milanese is overcooked, dry, and equally as bland. The mafaldine with uni butter and lobster should be an easy win, but it’s borderline inedible due to all the overpowering lemon juice squeezed into it. This restaurant is convenient if you’re staying at the adjacent Smyth Tribeca Hotel. But unless there’s a blizzard or a hurricane, we suggest venturing out and hitting up one of the many better spots in the neighborhood.
Lady M Confections
We’re incapable of walking by a Lady M without stopping in. Even if we manage to take a few steps past the entrance, we eventually turn around and give in to the gravitational pull of this dessert shop. Yes, they have “regular” cakes like a vanilla-chocolate one that looks like a checkerboard when you cut it open. But the mille crêpe cakes are the real draw. They’re made with 20 super thin crêpes stacked on top of each other with pastry cream spread between each one. We prefer the OG signature version, but there are a bunch of other flavors like green tea and butter pecan. There’s nowhere to sit at this Rock Center location, so you might as well get a whole cake to go. It’s straight-up mean to eat a slice in front of someone without having one for them.
Barrafina Borough Yards
Spanish tapas mini-chain Barrafina has its winning formula of stool seating, counter eating, and croquetas and tortilla snacking down to a tee. The London Bridge location has all the hallmarks of the city’s pan con tomate empire—sleek, shiny furnishings, friendly service, a bustling open kitchen—but lacks a little of the big-hearted, Long Lunch energy of its Soho siblings. Nevertheless, it’s a very useful place to know about to escape the chaos of Borough Market. Plus it’s within the same building, connected by a warren of corridors, to Bar Daskal—a fun spot for wine and cocktails pre or post dinner.
Burger By Day
With so many smashburger places opening, you think we’d be tired of them by now. We’re not. The version at this plant-filled counter-service spot in Chinatown comes with two thin pressed patties with gooey American cheese and grilled onions between a soft and squishy bun. It’s easily one of the best smashburgers in the city, and the fried chicken sandwich is just as good. All the sandwiches (including the sliders) defy expectations. They’re bigger and less expensive than what you find at similar burger joints around town. Whether you choose chicken or beef, get some extra crispy fries, which we prefer over their tots. Burger by Day has a selection of shakes, but you can also grab bubble tea from the I’Milky location that shares the same space.
Coco's Ramen
When you want to pair ramen with izakaya standards like agedashi tofu and bacon-wrapped mochi, Coco’s Ramen is the answer. The cozy Bernal Heights spot excels at nigiri and sushi rolls—and bowls of ramen that are worth any cross-town journey. You can customize every aspect of them, from the type of soup (tonkotsu, miso, shoyu, shio, or curry) to the spice level. The noodles themselves are bouncy and ideally chewy, and the broth is complex. Toppings range from pork katsu and tempura shrimp to fried eggs—but if you don’t order the melt-in-your-mouth pork belly, you will have regrets.
Altitude Sky Lounge
It might sound like a luxury hangout at SeaTac, but Altitude Sky Lounge is actually a rooftop bar at the top of the Astra Hotel in South Lake Union. While there’s a lot to boast about atmospherically, like fire pits and a skyline view, it feels pretty cold and corporate with awkward service and mediocre cocktails. Where Altitude succeeds, however, is in the charcuterie offerings that they slice to order, which is a rarity for stuffy hotel establishments. Don’t go out of your way to come here, but should you find yourself roped into snacks and drinks, you’ll be content with a pile of buttery cured meats and a glass of wine while staring at the Space Needle.
Cucina Alba
The look Chelsea this restaurant is going for is “urbanite’s Italian holiday,” which means you should expect a bright space with pops of pink, floor-to-ceiling windows, and sightings of mid-level celebrities whose own European holidays consist of snagging invites onto richer people’s yachts. The summer-fling feeling of the space could be appealing if your seasonal depression has already hit, but the food won't inspire you to start planning a trip abroad. Cucina Alba feels like any other Fashion Week-friendly spot where eating is secondary to being seen. The menu is a mixed bag, and most things look good but end up tasting just OK. If you do go, skip the smoked lemon cacio e pepe (the smoky flavor really does not work) and the TikTok-friendly burrata with black truffle shaved tableside, and stick to the silky agnolotti and fluffy whipped ricotta.
Arcade Food Hall
Food halls are a great idea in theory. Big spaces, vast options, walk-ins welcome. But the reality tends to involve weeping into a stodgy taco, while being elbowed off of a table by a tourist and shouting "I’M BY THE CHURRO STAND, NO THE OTHER ONE" into your phone. Not anymore, not at Arcade. This modern food hall near Tottenham Court Road is reimagined for people who objectively hate neon signs and refuse to eat standing up because they respect the confines of proper digestion. Forget nightmare scenes of Midsommar by way of a 2-4-1 pink gin happy hour, at Arcade the food comes first.
Josui Ramen
LA’s South Bay is for ramen lovers what we imagine South Beach Miami is to people who are really into Pitbull: the absolute promised land. And though we might be pressed to name our absolute favorite, the one we frequent most often is Josui, a cozy, always-busy spot in Gardena that not only offers a variety of ramen styles, but somehow does all of them extremely well. The house ramen uses a pork, chicken, and fish stock that’s flavorful and balanced, plus there are options boosted with housemade garlic or chili oil. Also, their tofu-topped vegan shoyu is some of the best vegan ramen anywhere in LA.
Saikai Ramen Bar
Tucked inside a strip mall along Western Ave. in Koreatown, this sleek, modern ramen bar has six different ramen on the menu, but the one you want is the spicy shoyu tonkotsu. For those who fear the heat, know it’s more rich than spicy, filled with a decadent pork broth that’s been simmered for 24 hours. The noodles have a nice chew and the thick slabs of pork belly chashu floating on top basically melt the second they hit your mouth. Round out your meal with their equally excellent shrimp katsu sandwich and a pint of crisp Japanese craft beer.
