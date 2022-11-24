Read full article on original website
macaronikid.com
Breakfast with Santa at Central Park!
Fall is here, the holidays are near, and Santa Claus is coming back to town! Join us for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10th from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Goldy S. Lewis Community Center at Central Park to celebrate the holiday season. All families will enjoy...
macaronikid.com
🎅 No Line Santa Tickets Available Now! (Subscribers get first pick!)
Subscribers will get the first pick of ticket slots until general registration opens on Saturday the 26th. 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭: Reserve a time for Photos with Santa + enjoy a visit with the Snow Princess & Mirabel. 𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐧: December 11th, reserved slots available between 9:00 am - 3:00...
