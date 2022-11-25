Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas with beach home for the holidays
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Christmas spirit has arrived in Panama City Beach and visit Panama City Beach officials are kicking off the holiday season with its annual Beach Home for the Holidays. It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Panama City Beach, especially now...
Holiday season kicks off in Panama City Beach with annual event
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Aaron Bessant Park was full of families for the seventh annual Beach Home for the Holidays event. To start the night, kids lined up to visit with Mr. And Mrs. Clause in Santa’s Village. “This is just a great way to get the community out together and help us […]
waltonoutdoors.com
Merry Main Street holiday events every Saturday in downtown DeFuniak Springs
Main Street DeFuniak Springs will host its annual holiday events, Merry Main Street, presented in partnership with Visit South Walton. Beginning Saturday, November 26, 2022 – Saturday, December 17, 2022, the free events will include live music and performances, the weekly outdoor Mistletoe Market, festive Food Truck Friday, rides on the Choctaw Express Train, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, kids character appearances, and more family fun – all taking place in historic downtown DeFuniak Springs.
Picking your own fruit at a local satsuma grove
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County satsuma farmer invited the public into her backyard Saturday to pick fruit straight from her grove. This is the second year Sellers Satsumas has hosted its annual farm day. Jessica Milam owns and operates the north Jackson County grove. She said she has a lot of people […]
PC residents light Christmas tree at Oaks by the Bay
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City got a little bit brighter Friday night. St. Andrews residents flipped the switch on the Christmas tree at Oaks By The Park. For more than two decades St. Andrews residents have lit their Christmas tree to kick off the holiday season. On Friday the Ukulele Orchestra of St. […]
WJHG-TV
Small Business Saturday Pop-up Market
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Black Friday may be over, but shopping does not stop. More than 30 vendors set up shop in Panama City Saturday for the first-ever Small Business Saturday Pop-up Market. Maddie Cassell is the owner of Shop Otis’s Closet Boutique and the event organizer of the...
WJHG-TV
Lynn Haven light display is back, and is taking donations to help the community
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -For one Lynn Haven resident, the holiday season is all about the lights. “This is something I think about literally 24 hours a day,” David Price, creator of the light display, said. Price has been putting on a free light show for the community for...
mypanhandle.com
Warm with a front on the way
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Tuesday will feature another day of warm temps with nice weather. It will be on the breezy side. This will kick up the surf once again, so if you’re heading to the beach or on the boat, be aware of that. Tuesday night showers could start to work in but it will likely be Wednesday morning when the bulk of the rain works through. While severe weather is a concern to our west on Tuesday, by the time the storms work into our area on Wednesday they should be lined up and less dangerous. We still have a level 1 out of 5 severe risks on Wednesday mainly for the line segment of storms that could produce strong winds as they move through. After that, a cool down for Thursday and Friday as the temps will stay in the 60s or less but we will quickly recover on Saturday as temps will warm back up to the low 70s. If you are looking for more below avg temps, you might not have to wait too long. The pattern might flip back to colder temps around the 8 to 11 of December. Just something to watch for now.
WJHG-TV
Black Friday shopping in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Shoppers are flocked to several stores on Friday to take advantage of all the latest Black Friday deals and steals. Ashlyn Smoot is from North Carolina, but today she was in Panama City shopping with loved ones. She says she scored a big bargain. “We...
getthecoast.com
Niceville Valparaiso Chamber gearing up for ‘Sequins & Suits Auction,’ highlighting local businesses
The Niceville Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce will host their Sequins & Suits Auction in the Raider Café at Northwest Florida State College in Niceville on Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 7-9:30 pm. Tickets start at $100. Proceeds from the event benefit the Niceville Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce. “Sequins &...
getthecoast.com
Destin’s Christmas Parade and Harbor Boat Parade. Everything you need to know
The 38th annual “Elf on the Shelf” Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, December 10th, 2022, at 10 a.m., and the 36th Annual Destin Boat Parade will take place on December 11th, 2022 at 6 p.m. Christmas Parade. The floats will begin at the Downtown Destin Shopping...
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Home with A Rare 90 Feet of Gulf Frontage Seeks $10,7 Million in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
125 Gulf Dunes Lane Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 125 Gulf Dunes Lane, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida is a one of a kind home with a rare 90 feet of gulf frontage in the gated and rental restricted neighborhood of Gulf Dunes blending cutting edge contemporary architectural design with cozy comfortable interiors. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 6,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 125 Gulf Dunes Lane, please contact Scott G Cobine (Phone: 850-974-9055) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices for full support and perfect service.
mypanhandle.com
Warm start to the week, cold front and cool down coming
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Sunshine is in store as we kick off the new work week thanks to a ridge of high pressure building over the east coast. Temperatures Monday are forecast to reach the low-mid 70s because of it. By Tuesday, the ridge works its way east...
Niceville mother gives the ‘gift of time’ to families with infant loss through Asher’s Hope
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Aug. 3, 2018, was the day Kristyn Szala gave birth to her second son Asher at Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola. He was stillborn. “Asher was given a life-living diagnosis of Trisomy 18 when I was about 18 weeks pregnant,” said Szala. “So at that time I didn’t really know how to […]
Construction woes in new Lynn Haven neighborhood
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some Lynn Haven residents are frustrated with their new neighborhood. They say the Plantation at College Point development has been left unfinished. Olivia Dobbs moved to Bay County with her husband in February. As a military family with a new baby, she said moving into a brand new house in […]
Fort Walton Beach, November 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Navarre, FL
The beautiful city of Navarre is a beach community in Santa Rosa County, northwest Florida Panhandle. Also known as "Florida's Best Kept Secret," Navarre is popular for its crystal-clear beaches and thriving businesses and hotels. There are plenty of things to do in the city, but if you want to...
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE CONDO FIRE
On 11/25/2022 17:07 hours, the Midway Fire District responded with two engines to the 8200 block of Navarre Parkway (Safe Harbor Village Condominiums) for a commercial structure fire. Midway assisted the Holley-Navarre Fire Department with extinguishing a fire in inside the wall of a 2nd floor unit. As a result,...
Vehicle fire causes traffic snarl on Hathaway Bridge
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders were on scene Monday afternoon after a vehicle fire caused issues on the Hathaway Bridge. The fire on Highway 98 just past the bridge affected traffic moving west into Panama City Beach at about 4 p.m. Motorists should avoid the area if possible. This is a developing story […]
westorlandonews.com
$35M Construction Loan for Development at Villas at Suncrest
International real estate Time Equities, Inc. (TEI) announced that it has closed on a $35,000,000 construction loan for the development of Phase II at Villas at Suncrest. The construction financing was provided by M&T Bank Corporation. Villas at Suncrest is located at the intersection of Front Beach Road and Laurie...
