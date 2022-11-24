ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

247Sports

SEC Football Final offers high praise for the Gamecocks

After defeating back-to-back top 10 teams and finishing out the season strong, South Carolina has garnered a lot of national attention as they will now wait to see where they will go bowling to wrap up the season. The Gamecocks (8-4, 4-4) snapped a seven-game losing streak to their in-state...
COLUMBIA, SC
WMBF

South Carolina returns to top 25 after Palmetto Bowl victory

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After decisive back to back victories over ranked teams, the Gamecocks have returned to the top 25 in the AP poll. Sunday the team was ranked at No. 20 in the Top 25 College Football Poll. This is the team’s highest ranking since 2014. Clemson...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Clemson vs. South Carolina football: Media puts Dabo Swinney under microscope with CFB Playoff hopes over

Clemson saw its College Football Playoff hopes go away with a 31-30 loss to South Carolina Saturday. It was a brutal defeat that featured turnovers, wacky plays and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler continuing his hot streak against a heated rival. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers will still play for an ACC title, but even that game took a hit with an ejection. But the entire afternoon was summed up as Clemson having no chance at the final four.
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

Dabo Swinney’s emotional comment after loss to South Carolina will break more Tigers hearts

The dreams of the Clemson Tigers for a College Football Playoff appearance this season were crushed on Saturday when Clemson football lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30. It was an especially gut-wrenching loss for Clemson not only because of its implications on its chances to make the CFP but also due to the fact that the Tigers started the game like a house on fire only to lose steam later on.
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer provides injury update on South Carolina WR Josh Vann

South Carolina pulled off a major upset on Saturday with a 31-30 victory vs. in-state rival Clemson. After the win, South Carolina coach Shane Beamer provided an injury update on wide receiver Josh Vann. Beamer confirms that Vann has a non-ACL knee injury. The injury was sustained on a 3rd...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Look: Sad Clemson Fan Going Viral Amid Loss

For the second week in a row, South Carolina has taken down a top-10 opponent. This Saturday afternoon, Shane Beamer's squad stunned Clemson on the road. Despite trailing 14-0 in the first quarter, the Gamecocks never lost their confidence. They just kept chipping away at the Tigers' lead. While this...
CLEMSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Gamecock fans celebrate win in downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) The South Carolina Gamecocks took down the Clemson Tigers 31-30, winning the Palmetto Bowl and breaking the 7-game losing streak on Saturday. It wouldn’t be a Palmetto Bowl game without the bars and streets packed with Tiger and Gamecock fans. South Carolina has been the talk of college football since beating the […]
CLEMSON, SC
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart sounds off on SEC power in wake of South Carolina win at Clemson

ATHENS — Kirby Smart hasn’t paid any attention to the CFP rankings or what the committee has had to say. But the Georgia football head coach knows what he sees around him in the SEC, and that says enough about what the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (12-0, 8-0 SEC) have accomplished by going undefeated this season.
CLEMSON, SC
wspa.com

Tigers, Gamecocks react to Palmetto Bowl outcome

2 more arrested after mother, baby found dead in …. Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested two more people in connection with the death of Clarissa Winchester and her child. 7Weather Forecast. Gamecock fans celebrate win in downtown Spartanburg. The South Carolina gamecocks took down the Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Beamer family reacts to Shane Beamer’s first rivalry win as head coach

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was all smiles for Gamecock fans after South Carolina snapped a seven-game losing streak to Clemson Saturday, winning the Palmetto Bowl 31-30 in Death Valley. “I’m just so happy for our boys and our fans. They have been waiting for this day,” Emily Beamer,...
CLEMSON, SC
coladaily.com

Five inducted into Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame

Five Columbia-area restaurateurs can now add another title to their resumes: hall of famer. The Greater Columbia Chapter of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association presented Lifetime Achievement Awards to Star Chappell (Cabana Cafe and Catering), Ricky Mollohan (Mr. Friendly's New Southern Cafe), Brian and Kelly Glynn (Village Idiot Pizza) and Kristian Niemi (Black Rooster, Bourbon, and The Dragon Room). All five honorees were also inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame.
COLUMBIA, SC
Aviation International News

First F-16 Fighter Rolls Out at New Greenville Assembly Line

Lockheed Martin has rolled out the first new-build F-16C/D Block 70/72 fighter. The aircraft is also the first F-16 to be produced at the new factory in Greenville, South Carolina. The aircraft, which is also the first of 16 Block 70 aircraft on order for the Royal Bahraini Air Force...
GREENVILLE, SC

