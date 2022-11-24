Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USADiana RusOconee County, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
Related
SEC Football Final offers high praise for the Gamecocks
After defeating back-to-back top 10 teams and finishing out the season strong, South Carolina has garnered a lot of national attention as they will now wait to see where they will go bowling to wrap up the season. The Gamecocks (8-4, 4-4) snapped a seven-game losing streak to their in-state...
WMBF
South Carolina returns to top 25 after Palmetto Bowl victory
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After decisive back to back victories over ranked teams, the Gamecocks have returned to the top 25 in the AP poll. Sunday the team was ranked at No. 20 in the Top 25 College Football Poll. This is the team’s highest ranking since 2014. Clemson...
WATCH: South Carolina Celebrates Win With Fans
The garnet and black faithful were home to cheer on South Carolina after their historic win over Clemson.
Dabo Swinney’s testy response to QB question after loss to South Carolina
There was never a doubt in Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney’s mind when asked if freshman quarterback DJ Uiagalelei would start against the North Carolina Tar Heels in this Saturday’s Atlantic Coast Conference championship game after a loss to South Carolina. “(DJ Uiagalelei) is still the starter,”...
Clemson vs. South Carolina football: Media puts Dabo Swinney under microscope with CFB Playoff hopes over
Clemson saw its College Football Playoff hopes go away with a 31-30 loss to South Carolina Saturday. It was a brutal defeat that featured turnovers, wacky plays and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler continuing his hot streak against a heated rival. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers will still play for an ACC title, but even that game took a hit with an ejection. But the entire afternoon was summed up as Clemson having no chance at the final four.
Dabo Swinney’s emotional comment after loss to South Carolina will break more Tigers hearts
The dreams of the Clemson Tigers for a College Football Playoff appearance this season were crushed on Saturday when Clemson football lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30. It was an especially gut-wrenching loss for Clemson not only because of its implications on its chances to make the CFP but also due to the fact that the Tigers started the game like a house on fire only to lose steam later on.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer provides injury update on South Carolina WR Josh Vann
South Carolina pulled off a major upset on Saturday with a 31-30 victory vs. in-state rival Clemson. After the win, South Carolina coach Shane Beamer provided an injury update on wide receiver Josh Vann. Beamer confirms that Vann has a non-ACL knee injury. The injury was sustained on a 3rd...
Look: Sad Clemson Fan Going Viral Amid Loss
For the second week in a row, South Carolina has taken down a top-10 opponent. This Saturday afternoon, Shane Beamer's squad stunned Clemson on the road. Despite trailing 14-0 in the first quarter, the Gamecocks never lost their confidence. They just kept chipping away at the Tigers' lead. While this...
AOL Corp
No. 1 South Carolina handles Hampton, but star Aliyah Boston injured
South Carolina women’s basketball played its first home game in 20 days on Sunday and picked up a win. The Gamecocks (6-0) defeated Hampton 85-38 in Colonial Life Arena, playing there for the first time since the season opener on Nov. 7. South Carolina jumped out to a 22-4...
Gamecock fans celebrate win in downtown Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) The South Carolina Gamecocks took down the Clemson Tigers 31-30, winning the Palmetto Bowl and breaking the 7-game losing streak on Saturday. It wouldn’t be a Palmetto Bowl game without the bars and streets packed with Tiger and Gamecock fans. South Carolina has been the talk of college football since beating the […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Social media reacts to questionable call that costs South Carolina a TD against Clemson
Clemson and South Carolina are locked in a tight one this afternoon. The Tigers opened the game with a quick 14-0 lead after the 1st quarter, but the Gamecocks responded with a TD drive and then looked like they might have tied it with a defensive touchdown. But the officials had other ideas.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart sounds off on SEC power in wake of South Carolina win at Clemson
ATHENS — Kirby Smart hasn’t paid any attention to the CFP rankings or what the committee has had to say. But the Georgia football head coach knows what he sees around him in the SEC, and that says enough about what the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (12-0, 8-0 SEC) have accomplished by going undefeated this season.
ESPN College GameDay analysts make picks for Clemson vs. South Carolina
ESPN’s College GameDay analysts made their picks for today’s game between between No. 8 Clemson (10-1, 8-0 ACC) and South Carolina (7-4, 4-4 SEC) at Death Valley (12 p.m., ABC). "I don't (...)
wspa.com
Tigers, Gamecocks react to Palmetto Bowl outcome
2 more arrested after mother, baby found dead in …. Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested two more people in connection with the death of Clarissa Winchester and her child. 7Weather Forecast. Gamecock fans celebrate win in downtown Spartanburg. The South Carolina gamecocks took down the Clemson...
Tigers ‘stand very high’ for four-star DL prospect after Clemson visit
A 2025 defensive lineman hailing from the Palmetto State made the trip up to Clemson for the Tiger’s 40-10 win over Miami last Saturday in Memorial Stadium. The Clemson Insider caught up with the four-star (...)
FOX Carolina
Beamer family reacts to Shane Beamer’s first rivalry win as head coach
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was all smiles for Gamecock fans after South Carolina snapped a seven-game losing streak to Clemson Saturday, winning the Palmetto Bowl 31-30 in Death Valley. “I’m just so happy for our boys and our fans. They have been waiting for this day,” Emily Beamer,...
WIS-TV
Benedict Tigers set to take on Bulldogs in first appearance in playoffs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Benedict Tigers are set to take on the Wingate Bulldogs Saturday. The 2022 NCAA Division II Playoff game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff at the Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. The Tigers are making their first-ever showing in the playoffs. After going 11-0 and...
Small businesses in Five Points worry about their biggest day of the year being overshadowed by the 'big game'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia's 'small business hub' has been excitedly waiting for Small Business Saturday to come. Local store owners in Five Points are hoping to see a boost in sales. Sid & Nancy is a clothing store on Saluda Avenue that chose to keep its doors open for...
coladaily.com
Five inducted into Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame
Five Columbia-area restaurateurs can now add another title to their resumes: hall of famer. The Greater Columbia Chapter of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association presented Lifetime Achievement Awards to Star Chappell (Cabana Cafe and Catering), Ricky Mollohan (Mr. Friendly's New Southern Cafe), Brian and Kelly Glynn (Village Idiot Pizza) and Kristian Niemi (Black Rooster, Bourbon, and The Dragon Room). All five honorees were also inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame.
Aviation International News
First F-16 Fighter Rolls Out at New Greenville Assembly Line
Lockheed Martin has rolled out the first new-build F-16C/D Block 70/72 fighter. The aircraft is also the first F-16 to be produced at the new factory in Greenville, South Carolina. The aircraft, which is also the first of 16 Block 70 aircraft on order for the Royal Bahraini Air Force...
Comments / 0