The regular season is complete and we're mere days away from finding out which bowl the Florida State football team will be playing in to close out the 2022 season. The Seminoles closed out their best regular season since 2016 with a win over rival Florida to improve to 9-3. While FSU's outside chance at an Orange Bowl berth was ruined by Clemson's loss to South Carolina, the Seminoles will be one of the more coveted ACC teams when affiliated bowls are making their selections.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO