Read full article on original website
Related
Siblings, ages 19 and 14, killed in crash on icy Minnesota highway
A brother and sister from Holyoke, Wisconsin were killed in a single-vehicle crash in northeastern Minnesota early Saturday morning. The crash happened near 4860 Highway 23 in rural Carlton County, on the Minnesota-Wisconsin border, around 1:15 a.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The patrol says 19-year-old Kaden J. Tuura...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Brainerd, MN
With the tagline “A City for All Seasons,” Brainerd is the seat of Crow Wing County in Minnesota. It’s the largest city in the county, with a population of 14,395 based on the 2020 census. You’ll find many things to do in Brainerd since the city and...
Attack inside east-central Minnesota home leaves 2 critically hurt; suspect also hospitalized
OGILVIE, Minn. – Two people are in critical condition after an attack early Sunday morning inside a rural Kanabec County residence.The sheriff's office says deputies were called to the home outside of Ogilvie at about 4:40 a.m. on a report of an assault. There, they found two adult victims who lived at the residence. They were eventually transported to a Twin Cities hospital for treatment.The suspect in the attack, who is not from the area, also suffered critical injuries and is being treated in the metro.Authorities say this attack wasn't random, and there is no danger to the public.More information on this case will be released later this week.
kfgo.com
2 teens die in crash southwest of Duluth
CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. (KFGO) – Two teenagers died in a single-vehicle crash in northeastern Minnesota early Saturday morning. According to the Minnesota Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Kaden Tuura and his passenger, 14-year-old Aubrey Tuura from Holyoke, Minnesota were traveling on Highway 23 about 35 miles southwest of Duluth when they hit a patch of ice on a curve in the road, lost control of the car, and crashed into the ditch.
fergusnow.com
Minnesota schools struggle to find staff during respiratory illness surge
(Minneapolis, MN) — Minnesota schools are struggling to keep their classrooms staffed as respiratory sicknesses are surging statewide. The Minnesota Department of Health says flu-like outbreaks more than double last week compared to the week before. The outbreak is effecting staff and students alike. The Hinckley-Finlayson School District held...
northernnewsnow.com
Two teenagers die in Carlton County car crash
UPDATE SUNDAY 10:30 A.M. -- Officials have confirmed both victims died in the crash. The driver, 19-year-old Kaden James Tuura of Duluth, and the passenger, 14-year-old Aubrey Suzzanne Tuura of Barnum, died when their car lost control on an icy road. Neither was wearing seatbelts. A GoFundMe has been set...
3 at trauma centers in critical condition after rural MN attack
Two victims and their alleged attacker are all in critical condition following a pre-dawn assault in east-central Minnesota. According to the Kanabec County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home in rural Ogilvie around 4:40 a.m. Sunday and found two adults who were in critical condition from "injuries of an attack."
Victims, Attacker Critically Injured in Rural Minnesota Assault
Ogilvie, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Kanabec County are investigating a reported assault that left three people with critical injuries. A news release from the Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the assault at a residence in rural Ogilvie around 4:40 Sunday morning. Officials say two adults who live at the residence were taken to a nearby hospital before being transferred to trauma centers in the Twin Cities in critical condition.
Comments / 0