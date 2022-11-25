ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Voice of America

VOA Interview: Indonesia's Sri Mulyani Indrawati

Jakarta — Following this month's G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara spoke with the country's finance minister, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, in Jakarta about the geopolitical tensions of hosting the summit during Russia's war on Ukraine. They also discussed the U.S.-China rivalry in Southeast Asia.
Pakistan Arrests Senator Over Anti-Military Tweets

Islamabad — Authorities in Pakistan arrested an opposition senator Sunday for launching what they said was a “highly obnoxious campaign of intimidating tweets” against the country’s outgoing military chief and other officers. Azam Khan Swati, who represents the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in the upper...
Referendum Shows Slovenian Support for RTV’s Independence, Journalists Say

LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA — Journalists at Slovenia’s public broadcaster RTV have expressed relief at the results of a referendum aimed at protecting them from political interference. The results show “citizens support us and want a professional, independent and quality public (broadcaster),” Helena Milinkovic, head of the coordination of trade...
4 Killed in Sao Tome's Failed Coup Bid, State Media Reports

Libreville, Gabon — Four people were killed in a failed coup attempt on Sao Tome and Principe, the state news agency STP-Press said Sunday reporting a toll from the armed forces chief of staff. The military, which Friday thwarted a coup bid in the tiny Portuguese-speaking archipelago off central...
Yemen's Government Signs $1 Billion Aid Package With UAE-Based Fund

Cairo — Yemen's internationally recognized government signed a deal with the Arab Monetary Fund on Sunday, state media said, paving the way for the Saudi-backed administration to receive $1 billion of economic aid. The Abu Dhabi-based fund, a sub-organization of the 22-member Arab League, will pay out the $1...
China Moves to Curb and Censor Rare, Nationwide Protests

Shanghai — China security forces detained people Monday at the scene of a rare demonstration as authorities worked to extinguish protests that flared across the country calling for political freedoms and an end to COVID lockdowns. People have taken to the streets in major cities and gathered at university...
China Arrests BBC Journalist Covering COVID Protests

London — The BBC has said one of its journalists in China was arrested and beaten by police while covering protests on Sunday against the country's zero-COVID policy. Hundreds of people took to the streets in China's major cities on Sunday in a rare outpouring of public anger against the state.
China Eases Some COVID Rules after Weekend Protests

Chinese officials have eased some COVID-19 rules after weekend protests demanded changes to the government’s “zero COVID” policy. The demonstrations, which began Friday, were reported in Shanghai, Beijing and other cities. Reuters news agency said there were no new protests on Monday. There was increased police presence in areas where the demonstrations took place.
COVID Protests Hit Shanghai as Anger Spreads Across China

SHANGHAI — Protests simmered in Shanghai early Sunday, as residents in several Chinese cities, many of them angered by a deadly fire in the country's far west, pushed back against heavy COVID-19 curbs nearly three years into the pandemic. A fire Thursday that killed 10 people in a high-rise...
East African Nations Say DRC Needs Political Reform to Deal With Armed Groups

Nairobi, Kenya — Kenya is hosting a third round of talks aimed at bringing peace to the volatile eastern provinces of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The East African Community regional bloc has convened a meeting in Nairobi to discuss how to solve the political, security and social problems that have plagued the eastern DRC for decades.
Slovenians Back Bill to Depoliticize Public TV

Ljubljana, Slovenia — Slovenians in a referendum on Sunday backed a bill to reduce political influence and restore editorial independence to the EU country's public television. Media and civil organizations have slammed what they see as biased coverage by RTV Slovenija — the country's main public broadcaster with more...
Despite Odds, Italian and Turkish Leaders Find Common Ground

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italy's newly elected far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni appear to be finding unlikely common ground on issues relating to Africa and migration. The relationship with Meloni is the latest in a list of strong partnerships that Erdogan has been working to build with European far-right leaders. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
What Is China's 'Zero-COVID' Policy?

Protests have erupted across China over the country's strict pandemic restrictions. The demonstrations indicate that many Chinese have grown weary of the lengthy lockdowns and widespread testing that is a part of China's "zero-COVID" policy. Here is a closer look at the policy. What is China's COVID strategy?. China's goal...
Bolsonaro Attends First Public Event Since Election Loss

Resende, Brazil — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday attended his first public event since losing reelection almost four weeks ago, making a speechless appearance at a military graduation ceremony. The outgoing far-right president attended the ceremony in Resende, about 1,000 kilometers southeast of his residence in Brazil's capital,...
Canada to Boost Defense, Cybersecurity in Indo-Pacific Policy

Ottawa — Canada launched its long-awaited Indo-Pacific strategy Sunday, outlining $1.7 billion in spending to boost military and cybersecurity in the region and vowed to deal with a "disruptive" China while working with it on climate change and trade issues. The plan detailed in a 26-page document said Canada...
Afghan Taliban to Host Female Pakistan Minister for Bilateral Talks

ISLAMABAD — A high-level Pakistani delegation will visit Afghanistan on Tuesday to discuss with the ruling Islamist Taliban cooperation in trade, education, investment, regional connectivity and security. Officials in Islamabad said Monday that Hina Rabbani Khar, the female Pakistani minister of state for foreign affairs, will lead the daylong...
Freed Myanmar Activist Mya Aye Describes Harrowing Imprisonment

Prominent Myanmar democracy activist Mya Aye, 56, was among the nearly 6,000 prisoners pardoned in a mass amnesty the ruling junta announced November 17. In an exclusive interview with VOA, he described his arrest and harrowing conditions of his imprisonment, including time in Myanmar’s notorious Insein prison. Mya Aye...
Washington Expresses Support for China Protesters

White House — The White House Monday expressed support for peaceful protests popping up around China — but administration officials did not say whether Beijing should change the strict “zero-COVID” policies that drove the weekend demonstrations. More than a dozen street protests have shaken several Chinese...
