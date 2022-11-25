Read full article on original website
Trump Was 'Screaming at Me' Says Kanye—Full Transcript of Mar-a-Lago Video
Kanye West has shared a debrief video on Twitter of his recent meeting with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.
Kanye West drops US presidency campaign video taking aim at Donald Trump
Kanye West has released his much-anticipated US presidential campaign video for 2024, taking aim at Donald Trump.The rapper, also known as Ye, revealed that he asked Trump to run as his Vice President - an offer that promptly was shot down.He also alleged that Trump spoke derogatorily about Kim Kardashian, and the rapper criticised the former president for not “freeing the January sixers.”West claims Trump started “screaming” at him across the table saying he’s going to lose, to which he says he replied: “Hold on Trump, you’re talking to Ye.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
BET
Sen. Raphael Warnock Reacts To Herschel Walker Being Endorsed By Kanye West
Herschel Walker, the GOP candidate for U.S. Senate, appears willing to accept political endorsements from anyone willing to back him in his neck-and-neck race against incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Controversial rapper Kanye West, who began to go by a simplification of his name, in 2021: Ye, endorsed Walker on...
Kanye West claims Trump screamed at him and said he’d lose 2024 presidential run at Mar-a-Lago dinner
Kanye West has claimed that Donald Trump flew into a rage over the rapper’s plans to run for president in 2024 as they had dinner at Mar-a-Lago. West, who legally changed his name to Ye, described the chaotic exchange in a two-minute campaign-style teaser video posted to Twitter on Thursday evening, two days after his visit to Trump’s home in Florida.The rapper had previously said that he’d used the occasion to ask Mr Trump to be his running mate in 2024. According to West’s video, Mr Trump unsurprisingly does not want him to run at all. “When Trump started...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Dines With Milo Yiannopoulos & Ray J
Kanye West went out with Milo Yiannopoulos and Ray J on Sunday night. Kanye West was spotted going out to dinner with far-right extremist Milo Yiannopoulos and Ray J on Sunday night. The three met up at Giorgio Baldi in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, according to TMZ.
How Much is Kanye West Worth After Losing Most of His Fortune?
Kanye West is no longer a billionaire. After being flagged on Instagram and Twitter for antisemitic comments, companies who partnered with the rapper are dropping him en masse. Read More: 10 Richest...
Donald Trump says Kanye West asked him for advice about his 'difficulties' over dinner at Mar-a-Lago
Trump told the rapper he "should definitely not run for President" when he "unexpectedly" turned up at his Florida club with three friends on Tuesday.
Kanye West To Run For President In 2024
Kanye West has confirmed his plans to run for president in 2024. The rapper, who now goes by Ye, revealed the news during a spontaneous on-camera interview. According to The Wrap, the Chicago-bred musician was joined in the video by far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. The outlet reported Yiannopoulous, who worked as an intern for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, is said to be working on the campaign. More from VIBE.comKanye West Allegedly Fired Employee For Suggesting Playing Drake's MusicATL Jacob Says He Wasn't Paid For Work On Kanye West's 'Donda 2'Adidas Set To Sell Kanye West's Designs Without Yeezy Brand...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Asks Trump To Be 2024 Presidential Running Mate During Mar-A-Lago Meeting
Kanye West has long had a fascination with Donald Trump, and Ye revealed that he even asked the former president to be his running mate in the 2024 election. In a tweet posted to his since-restored Twitter account on Tuesday (November 22), the Chicago rap icon revealed he’d visited Trump at his infamous Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, where he spoke with the former Republican leader about potentially running for office together.
TMZ.com
Donald Trump Blasts Kanye West Over Meeting With Nick Fuentes
Donald Trump is slamming Kanye West -- calling him "seriously troubled" ... for showing up with "white nationalist" Nick Fuentes to their supposed one-on-one meeting. The 45th President posted a fiery message to his Truth Social platform Saturday night ... saying Ye crossed the line by bringing Fuentes and others to Mar-a-Lago for the dinner.
Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020
Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
Trump deems Kanye West a ‘seriously troubled man’ who 'just happens to be Black' after Mar-a-Lago trip fallout
Former President Donald Trump says "Fake News went CRAZY" after he helped a "seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black," referring to Kanye West.
‘The View’ host calls Kanye West a ‘white supremacist’ — ‘mental problems’ no excuse
They say you are the company you keep — and “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin is calling out what she declares Kanye West’s inexcusable ties to racists and anti-Semites. Hostin made the claim during the show’s lively “Hot Topics” segment on Monday, during which the panel condemned former president Donald Trump for hosting West and known Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago last week. “I think the problem with it is, when you provide that kind of access to white supremacists — which is what these two [West and Fuentes] are at this point, because Kanye is also wearing things that say...
Kanye West on Balenciaga campaign scandal: ‘All celebrities are controlled’
From friend to foe. Kanye West — once one of Balenciaga’s biggest supporters and collaborators — is speaking out about the controversy surrounding the brand’s latest ad campaign, which features children modeling teddy bear-shaped bags with bondage accessories. Stopped by paparazzi after church on Saturday, West seemed to call on his fellow stars to denounce the luxury label, which cut ties with the rapper in October following his series of anti-Semitic remarks. “This just shows you all celebrities are controlled. You don’t see no celebrities talking about the Balenciaga situation,” West said, per TMZ. “All of these celebrities out here, don’t let them influence...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Returns To Twitter
Kanye West is back on Twitter. Kanye West returned to Twitter on Sunday to see if he has regained access to his account. The platform’s new owner, Elon Musk, welcomed back several banned celebrities the night before. “Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked,” Ye wrote in a...
dayton247now.com
Kanye West announces 2024 presidential bid
WASHINGTON (TND) — Rapper Kanye West announced on social media Thursday that he is running for the office of President of the United States in 2024. He launched his campaign – his second for the White House, following a truncated attempt in 2020 marked by a late announcement, resulting in West being on the ballot in only 12 states and receiving around 66,365 votes total – with a series of posts on Twitter Thursday evening, showcasing praise for Ye – he legally changed his name to “Ye” in 2021 – by media personalities and criticism by activists.
Elon Musk scorches media for being ‘against free speech,’ asking WH to monitor Twitter: ‘This is messed up’
Social media users offered different takes on Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s comment that many in the media are against free speech on Monday after a White House press conference.
Trump blames Kanye West for bringing Nick Fuentes as dinner guest
Former President Trump on Saturday said Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is a “seriously troubled man” whom he was trying to help, but also blamed the controversial musician for a dinner in which Trump says Ye brought along a known white supremacist. Trump said on...
