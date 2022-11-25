ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Cyn Cooper King
2d ago

I don’t own one, but have several weapons. We have the right to own whatever weapon we choose. Y’all aren’t getting our guns, and I will fight for others right to own assault rifles. Stop trying to disarm us. It is our Constitutional right !

2d ago

"The idea we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick," Biden said. From the People...The idea we still allow this lost, lunatic and corrupt administration in the People's house is more than sick, it's criminal and treasonous.

Noah Adney
3d ago

Brandon wants to ban my self defense when his defense is armed with semiautomatic weapons. As far as semiautomatic goes a revolver is also ont trigger pull, one shot. His safety is no more important than me and my familys safety. In fact no politicians safety is no more important than the peoples.

