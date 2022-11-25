Read full article on original website
White House treads carefully as protests unfold in China as US tries to mend relations with Beijing
As frustrated demonstrators take to the streets across China to protest the government’s draconian Covid-19 restrictions — prompting rare civil unrest and clashes between the public and officials — the Biden White House is choosing its words carefully and deliberately. Top US officials who have been closely...
Chinese health officials defend zero-Covid policy but pledge to rectify some measures amid protests
China’s top health officials have pledged to rectify Covid-19 control measures to reduce their impact on people’s lives, while deflecting blame for public frustration away from the policy itself, in their first press briefing since protests erupted against the government’s stringent zero-Covid policy over the weekend. Lockdowns...
US, Iran fans mingle in Qatar ahead of World Cup clash
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Smiling U.S. and Iranian fans were mingling and posing for photos ahead of a politically charged World Cup match in Qatar. The atmosphere was generally festive though the political divisions among Iran fans are apparent outside Al Thumama Stadium, as they have been during previous Iran games during the tournament as pro-government fans confronted those expressing support for the anti-government protests across Iran. The Iranian players in Qatar have declined to comment or made vague statements about the protests in Iran, which were sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman while in the custody of Iran’s morality police.
China’s security apparatus swings into action to smother Covid protests
China’s vast security apparatus has moved swiftly to smother mass protests that swept the country, with police patrolling streets, checking cell phones and even calling some demonstrators to warn them against a repeat. In major cities on Monday and Tuesday, police flooded the sites of protests that took place...
Iran vs. USA: Big plays, top moments and reaction
It's simple for the USMNT and Iran: Win and advance to the knockout round. Lose and go home. The United States came out on top, defeating Iran, 1-0. Check out the top moments and biggest plays from the Tuesday action.
Kyiv says it ‘won’t let Putin steal Christmas’ as Russian attacks threaten bleak winter in Ukraine
The mayor of Kyiv has said the city “cannot let Putin steal our Christmas” as Ukrainians prepare to tentatively celebrate the festive season with darkened trees while Russian airstrikes knock out power and wreak havoc on critical infrastructure. Christmas trees will be erected across the Ukrainian capital to...
Pope Francis calls Chechens and Buryats ‘the cruelest’ Russian troops fighting in Ukraine
Pope Francis has described two of Russia’s ethnic minority groups, the Chechens and Buryats, as some of the “cruelest” troops fighting in Ukraine. The pontiff was speaking in an interview with a Jesuit magazine, America, which was published on Monday but took place on November 22, according to the outlet.
New era begins with China’s launch of crewed mission to its space station
Three astronauts lifted off to China’s nearly completed space station on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the country’s long-term presence in space. It’s a major achievement for China’s ambitious space program, which has explored the far side of the moon and Mars. The milestone also means the aging International Space Station’s role as the sole venue for continuous human occupancy in Earth’s orbit is coming to an end.
5 things to know for Nov. 29: Same-sex marriage, World Cup, Strike, Volcano, Twitter
A monstrous trio of tornadoes, damaging winds and hail are expected to create challenges across the Southeast and Mississippi Valley today as more than 40 million people are under severe weather threats. CNN’s storm tracker and current satellite images show areas of Mississippi and Louisiana have the greatest potential for severe weather in the coming hours.
Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Christian Pulisic scored while crashing headfirst into the goalkeeper in the 38th minute and the United States advanced to the knockout round of the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday in a politically charged rematch of their famous meeting a quarter-century ago.
Qatar says worker deaths for World Cup ‘between 400 and 500’
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A top Qatari official involved in the country’s World Cup organization has put the number of worker deaths for the tournament “between 400 and 500” for the first time, a drastically higher number than any other previously offered by Doha. The comment...
Canada heads home from the World Cup with work to be done
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Canada plays its final group stage match at the World Cup already knowing it won’t go through to the knockout round. Canada played in its first men’s World Cup in 36 years, and just second overall, in Qatar. A 1-0 loss to Belgium in the opener followed by a 4-1 drubbing by Croatia eliminated the Canadians’ chances of reaching the knockout round before their final Group F game against Morocco on Thursday. With their World Cup journey nearly over, Canada will soon turn to preparing for the 2026 World Cup, which it will co-host with the United States and Mexico.
Tips on countering misinformation as election denial persists
A version of this story appeared in the CITIZEN BY CNN newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here. As we’ve noted, the midterms went relatively smoothly without major disruptions or the feared violence at polling places after nearly two years of threatening behavior against election workers.
Protester with rainbow flag banned from World Cup matches
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The protester who ran onto the field with a rainbow flag during the World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay has been banned from future games in Qatar. The organizing committee for the World Cup said Tuesday it had revoked the entry permit for the protester, who identified himself on social media as Mario Ferri. The Italian likened himself to “Robinhood 2.0” and said he was standing up for LBGTQ rights, as well as women in Iran and the citizens of Ukraine. Ferri has interrupted World Cup matches before.
More than $37 billion in disaster aid under scrutiny in congressional lame duck
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration wants Congress to approve more than $37 billion to help communities throughout the country recover from various natural disasters, including Hurricanes Ian, which battered Florida and the Southeast U.S. in late September, and Fiona, which hit Puerto Rico. The supplemental funding request comes on top of a $9 billion COVID-19 […] The post More than $37 billion in disaster aid under scrutiny in congressional lame duck appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
