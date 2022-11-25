ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Avoid holiday debt: Ways to give mindfully this holiday season

It is the most wonderful time of the year, but holiday expenses can trip up even the savviest shoppers and savers. With supply chain shortages, shipping delays and inflation driving up the cost of holiday goods, it is important for consumers to be mindful about their spending to avoid a post-holiday debt hangover.
Majority of food banks helping new people in cost of living crisis

Most food banks are now helping people who have never turned to them for support before as the cost of living crisis continues to take its toll, a new survey has found. Two thirds of Independent Food Aid Network (IFAN) members polled said they had been helping people who are completely new to food banks over the last few months.
Americans exposed to 20% higher Thanksgiving dinner costs than last year

According to the findings of a survey that was conducted by the American Farm Bureau Federation and made public recently, it was found that the estimated cost of a Thanksgiving dinner for ten people would be twenty percent higher than it was the previous year. This study took into account...

