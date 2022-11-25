Read full article on original website
'Battle-hardened' food banks and pantries are already struggling to cope even before the recession finally arrives
"Families and food banks are facing a perfect storm," said Stephanie Sullivan of Omaha-based Food Bank for the Heartland. It's a "scary situation."
Avoid holiday debt: Ways to give mindfully this holiday season
It is the most wonderful time of the year, but holiday expenses can trip up even the savviest shoppers and savers. With supply chain shortages, shipping delays and inflation driving up the cost of holiday goods, it is important for consumers to be mindful about their spending to avoid a post-holiday debt hangover.
What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of...
Food Stamps Schedule: When Can I Anticipate December 2022 SNAP Payments?
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will receive another sizable payment in December, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023....
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. SNAP Benefits: How Long Do They...
Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?
Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government's food-at-home index -- meaning food you buy at a grocery...
Will Social Security or Food Stamps Be Affected by the Thanksgiving Holiday?
Due to the upcoming holiday, some Social Security and SNAP recipients may notice benefit payments hitting on different days than expected. Payments are not typically distributed on federal holidays,...
Food Stamps Schedule: California (CalFresh) Benefits for December and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
CalFresh, California's version of SNAP, provides monthly food assistance to low-income households that meet state and federal eligibility guidelines. Benefits are distributed on a monthly schedule to...
Majority of food banks helping new people in cost of living crisis
Most food banks are now helping people who have never turned to them for support before as the cost of living crisis continues to take its toll, a new survey has found. Two thirds of Independent Food Aid Network (IFAN) members polled said they had been helping people who are completely new to food banks over the last few months.
Americans exposed to 20% higher Thanksgiving dinner costs than last year
According to the findings of a survey that was conducted by the American Farm Bureau Federation and made public recently, it was found that the estimated cost of a Thanksgiving dinner for ten people would be twenty percent higher than it was the previous year. This study took into account...
