Related
In an effort to wean itself off Russia’s energy, the EU is running into the arms of another dictator
European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev shake hands after signing a memorandum of understanding in Baku, Azerbaijan, on July 18, 2022. For years, the European Union (EU) has relied on Russia to supply the oil and gas it needs to power industries and heat...
European officials say US profiting from Ukraine war, call Inflation Reduction Act 'very worrying'
Top European officials expressed frustration and outrage toward President Joe Biden's green energy policies amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.
EU weighs plans to impose rules on NGO migrant rescue ships
European Union interior ministers have weighed proposals to ease tensions between France and Italy over migrants arriving without authorization
Germany's Scholz 'surprised' by companies' China dependence
BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the number of German companies that have ignored the risks of depending too heavily on the Chinese market was remarkable and stressed the need for diversification, in an interview with Focus magazine on Friday.
U.S. will begin deporting Cubans by plane in 'coming weeks,' U.S. officials say
The U.S. is planning to begin deporting Cuban migrants who crossed undocumented into the U.S. from Mexico on flights back to Cuba, two U.S. officials say. The officials said the flights will begin “in the coming weeks,” as ICE locates Cubans with final orders of deportation to fill planes.
Taiwan president quits as party head after China threat bet fails to win votes
TAIPEI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen resigned as head of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Saturday after her strategy to frame local elections as showing defiance to China's rising bellicosity failed to pay off and win public support.
Germany blocks Chinese-owned firm's chip factory deal
BERLIN (AP) — The German government on Wednesday blocked the sale of a chip factory to a Swedish subsidiary of a Chinese company, a decision that comes as Berlin grapples with its future approach to Beijing. The move by the Cabinet follows a recent compromise over a Chinese shipping firm’s investment in a German container terminal and a visit to Beijing last week by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The government’s red light was anticipated after German company Elmos said this week that it had been informed the 85 million-euro (dollar) sale of its chip factory in Dortmund to Silex Microsystems AB of Sweden would likely be prohibited. Silex is owned by Sai Microelectronics of China, according to German media. Although the deal announced in December wasn’t very significant financially and the technology involved apparently wasn’t new, it raised concerns over the wisdom of putting German IT production capacity in Chinese hands.
US News and World Report
Britain Says Russia Has Nearly Exhausted Current Stock of Iran-Made Weapons
(Reuters) - Russia has likely launched a number of Iranian manufactured un-crewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) against Ukraine since September, Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday. It's also likely that Russia has nearly exhausted its current stock of Iran-made weapons and will seek resupply, the ministry said in its daily...
France 24
'We'll shoot you': violence stalks EU-Libya migrant deal
The German doctor was in a spotter aircraft for the rescue charity Sea-Watch when she encountered the Fezzan patrol boat as it picked up migrants in Maltese waters on October 25. "Get away from Libyan territorial (waters), otherwise we'll shoot you by SAM (surface-to-air) missiles," warned the vessel, one of...
americanmilitarynews.com
U.S. bans Huawei, 8 other Chinese companies
The U.S. has banned electronics from Huawei and several other Chinese companies from being sold or imported, a decisive step to contain the influence of companies already deemed national security threats that may be spying for China. The Federal Communications Commission on Friday closed a “loophole” that allowed U.S. companies...
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
Whisper it, but the UK and the EU are starting to mend their broken relationship | Helene von Bismarck
Britain is realising that, even after Brexit, it can’t turn its back on its European neighbours, says the German historian Helene von Bismarck
gcaptain.com
Price Cap Halted As Poland Demands Harsher Penalty On Russian Oil
By Ewa Krukowska (Bloomberg) European Union diplomats suspended talks on capping Russian oil prices, as Poland and the Baltic states objected to a proposal they consider too generous to Moscow. Diplomats had expected a deal to be done on Friday night but positions remained entrenched and the talks were postponed...
EU preparing new Russia sanctions package, von der Leyen says
HELSINKI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The European Union is pressing ahead with a ninth sanctions package on Russia in response to Moscow's attack on Ukraine, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said during a visit to Finland on Thursday.
Haiti prime minister ousts top officials amid US sanctions
Prime Minister Ariel Henry has dismissed Haiti’s justice minister, interior minister and its government commissioner in a fresh round of political upheaval. Former Justice Minister Berto Dorcé first fired Government Commissioner Jacques Lafontant on Henry’s orders before being ousted himself days later along with Interior Minister Liszt Quitel, according to documents that The Associated Press obtained on Monday.Quitel had previously served as justice minister.Henry did not say why the officials were removed, and his spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.Henry has become Haiti’s interior minister while still serving as prime minister, and Emmelie Prophète Milcé was named...
EU's Michel to raise global challenges at Dec 1 Xi meeting
BRUSSELS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - European Council President Charles Michel will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in China on Dec. 1 to discuss a range of global challenges including the war in Ukraine, tensions over Taiwan and EU concerns about imbalanced economic ties.
Oil drops 4% as the EU considers capping Russian oil prices between $65-$70, with the bloc split on the potential move
Oil prices fell Wednesday following reports the European Union is thinking about capping Russian oil prices at $65-$70 a barrel. The Group of Seven nations has been working on a price cap since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But several EU diplomats said the proposed range was too high, Bloomberg reported.
German government seeks to ease rules for naturalization
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s socially liberal government is moving ahead with plans to ease the rules for obtaining citizenship in the European Union’s most populous country, a drive that is being assailed by the conservative opposition. Chancellor OIaf Scholz said in a video message Saturday that Germany...
kalkinemedia.com
France's Le Maire: Europe must defend its economic interests against U.S. subsidy package
PARIS (Reuters) - France may try to negotiate some exemptions from the duties and limits imposed by the U.S. anti-inflation act but Europe must act to protect the bloc's economic interests, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday. Le Maire will accompany French President Emmanuel Macron on a state...
'Will lead to violence': Teachers union boss hits back after Pompeo called her 'dangerous'
The head of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, hit back at former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, saying his recent attack on her was a 'desperate' ploy to fuel his presidential ambitions.
