Read full article on original website
Related
Rodgers says he plans to play Sunday when Packers face Bears
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he expects to play Sunday at Chicago after a rib injury knocked him out of a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia. “I got good news with the scans yesterday, so I plan on playing this week,” Rodgers said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on […]
Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday now owns missed timeout vs. Steelers: 'That one's on me'
INDIANAPOLIS -- Less than 24 hours after the Colts lost to the Steelers on Monday Night Football, interim coach Jeff Saturday had an admission to make: The final minute didn't go as he was hoping for either. And he's pointing the finger at himself for the 3rd-and-3 play where Jonathan Taylor was stuffed...
Comments / 0