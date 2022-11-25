ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rodgers says he plans to play Sunday when Packers face Bears

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he expects to play Sunday at Chicago after a rib injury knocked him out of a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia. “I got good news with the scans yesterday, so I plan on playing this week,” Rodgers said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on […]
GREEN BAY, WI

