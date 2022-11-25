ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Little People Big World’ Alum Tori Roloff ‘Bummed’ She Couldn’t Host Thanksgiving After Getting Sick

Major bummer! Little People Big World ’s Tori Roloff couldn’t host Thanksgiving dinner with her family after she was feeling under the weather.

“Our thanksgiving didn’t look the way I would’ve liked this year,” the TV personality, 31, wrote on Thursday, November 24, via Instagram. “I got sick yesterday and haven’t moved from bed. I was supposed to host thanksgiving dinner with my family at our house, and instead had to cancel.”

She continued: “I’ve been trying so hard not to be emotional about it (especially since this is Josiah’s first thanksgiving) because today is about being thankful. And while it’s not what I would’ve liked, I have so much to be thankful for.”

While the situation wasn't ideal, it didn't stop Tori from expressing her gratitude for her family, especially her husband, Zach Roloff , and sharing updates on how she was feeling throughout the day.

“This year I’m extremely thankful for my family. Im [sic] so thankful for @zroloff07 ! He’s taken such great care of all us the last two days,” she shared on Thursday evening. “ He also took our kids to my MILs to have a real thanksgiving dinner and be with family! Zach always thinks of others first and I’m so proud of all the things he’s accomplished this year!”

Tori and Zach, 31, married in 2015. The couple share three children, son Josiah — who was born in April — son Jackson , 4, and daughter Lilah , 2. In March 2021, the former reality stars announced they had suffered a pregnancy loss .

“I’ve honestly never felt loss like [this],” the photographer captioned an Instagram post at the time. “I’ve never felt so sad, angry and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing [our] sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone.”

In November 2021, the pair shared that they were expecting again and welcomed their third child that next year.

“We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!," Tori wrote via Instagram at the time. "Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!”

Keep scrolling to see how Tori, Zach and their family spent their Thanksgiving holiday:

No one cares Tori. One day you will realize the consequences from posting your life through social media. Live for your self and your kids. The rest of us don’t care.

