Lincoln, NE

McKewon: Is a Matt Rhule in hand worth other strong candidates still coaching?

By Sam McKewon World-Herald Sports Editor
North Platte Telegraph
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
North Platte Telegraph

'Sounds like me': Matt Rhule leaves strong early impression on Nebraska QB Casey Thompson

LINCOLN – Casey Thompson lingered on the second-floor balcony of the Hawks Center watching as Matt Rhule finished his last round of interviews on the turf below. The Nebraska quarterback didn’t see the main press conference in person Monday afternoon, instead streaming it on BTN while watching game film in North Stadium. He studied the Iowa game and the college quarterbacks he usually checks in on like Caleb Williams (USC), Bryce Young (Alabama) and CJ Stroud (Ohio State).
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Matt and Mickey? As Rhule takes over, Joseph’s status at Nebraska looms

LINCOLN – As Matt Rhule spoke at his introductory press conference Monday, one of Nebraska’s 2023 commits sent a message to a World-Herald reporter. The recruit wanted to know if Mickey Joseph was staying at NU. As of late Monday afternoon, Joseph’s status with the new Husker football...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Amie Just: Three thoughts after Nebraska volleyball learns NCAA Tournament path

I don't know about you, but as I watched the volleyball selection show on Sunday night, I felt a sigh of relief on behalf of Nebraska. No Texas. No Stanford. But most importantly, no Wisconsin. I had a bad feeling when Wisconsin's region of the bracket was being revealed, but alas, Pittsburgh was the No. 2 seed in that quarter.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

What we learned from Matt Rhule's introductory news conference

Matt Rhule was officially introduced as the 31st head coach of the Nebraska football team at a grand ceremony Monday at Hawks Championship Center. Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts spoke first, followed by Rhule, who gave an energetic, passionate opening statement, followed by a question-and-answer session. Here are the immediate...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska drops in poll following back-to-back losses

Nebraska is ranked No. 7 in the final regular season AVCA volleyball poll. The Huskers dropped two spots after losing matches against two top-10 teams last week -- Wisconsin and Minnesota. Nebraska (24-5) will open the NCAA Tournament on Thursday with a first-round match against Delaware State. Nebraska is the...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Matt Rhule arrives in Lincoln

What we learned from Matt Rhule's introductory news conference. Matt Rhule was officially introduced as Nebraska's head football coach Monday. Here are the immediate takeaways from the ceremony.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

9 things to know about Nebraska football's next coach, Matt Rhule

Matt Rhule will take over as the 31st permanent head coach in the history of Nebraska football. Rhule most recently was the head coach of the NFL's Carolina Panthers before being fired during this season on Oct 10. Rhule supplants Scott Frost, who served in the role from 2018 until...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule makes first assistant hire

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule has reportedly made his first staff hire. ESPN reports that the Huskers are bringing in Evan Cooper, most recently the cornerbacks coach with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and someone who has worked with Rhule for all 10 seasons he’s been a head coach. Cooper...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska officially names Matt Rhule as new coach

LINCOLN – Nebraska football has its new head coach. Matt Rhule, the 47-year-old who turned around two college football programs before a 2½-year stint in the NFL, was announced Saturday morning as NU’s new coach. “It is a privilege to welcome Coach Matt Rhule, his wife Julie,...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Huskers look to avoid winless weekend against Florida State

Florida State (1-6) C — Naheem McLeod 7-4 So. 3.8. Florida State scouting report: It’s been a rough start for the Seminoles, who come in with just one win — 81-72 over Mercer. Florida State opened the season with four consecutive losses to Stetson, UCF, Troy and Florida.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Mickey Joseph will return players’ Blackshirts after win over Iowa

In his first week as Nebraska’s interim head coach, Mickey Joseph had to make a tough decision. NU’s yearly tradition of awarding Blackshirts to its defensive starters didn’t have the same glean to it after a 1-2 start, and some rough defensive performances — so Joseph rescinded them altogether.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 24-17 win over Iowa

Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 24-17 win over Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium. It was over when: Nebraska linebacker Chris Kolarevic intercepted Alex Padilla's pass with 42 seconds left in the game. To that point, Husker fans would have been on the edge of their seats recalling last week's Wisconsin touchdown with under a minute left in the game. When Kolarevic came down with Padilla's pass, it was all over.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

McKewon: Nebraska’s future waits for a night as Trey Palmer, Blackshirts play spoiler to Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A determined gleam in his eyes, barely cracking a smile, Garrett Nelson toted The Heroes Trophy that Nebraska football hadn’t hoisted since he was in middle school. The prize for NU’s 24-17 upset of Iowa, the trophy stayed firmly in Nelson’s hands until midfield of Kinnick Stadium, where he veered sharply to his left, a horde of hugging, laughing Huskers in tow.
LINCOLN, NE

