The Hawks have now blown three games in a row after leading by more than 11 points in each contest. There’s blame to go around in each instance, and though the new-look roster was always going to take time to build chemistry, the incredible inconsistencies have become the norm. Trying to be patient while watching the same product on the floor every night is frustrating. But there is sometimes light in the darkness. Last night against the 76ers, Trae Young passed Doc Rivers for the most 10+ assists games in Hawks history.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO