Yardbarker

76ers: Doc Rivers Explains Saben Lee Signing

The Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2022-2023 NBA season with two rookies in their available two-way slots. St. John’s product Julian Champagnie was the first to net a two-way deal from the 76ers this year, and former G League Ignite prospect Mike Foster Jr. became the second. While Champagnie remains...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HipHopDX.com

T.I. Performs With Son Domani At Atlanta Hawks Game

T.I. and his son Domani hit the court this week to deliver a father-and-son halftime show performance at an Atlanta Hawks basketball game. The home game at State Farm Arena on Thanksgiving Eve (November 23) saw the Hawks take on the Sacramento Kings – and Tip and Domani may have brought just the right ATL energy as the Hawks took the W with 115 to the Kings’ 106.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly 'Evaluating' The Roster To Make One Big Decision

At 7-11 on the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are starting to show some signs of life after a slow start. Despite their record, Anthony Davis has looked great and the Lakers have taken advantage of their easy schedule. Still, there is some internal pressure on the Lakers (and particularly GM Rob Pelinka) to make some moves and use their last remaining assets to bring back some players that can save the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jaylen Brown Reacts To His 36-Point Performance Against Wizards: "I'm Capable Of Doing Anything And Everything."

Jaylen Brown is one of the premier wing players in the league, and he is well-known for being a high-level player on both ends of the floor. His athleticism allows him to guard multiple positions and bother opposing perimeter players, and he also uses it effectively to slash to the rim as well. On top of this, he is a capable shot creator from the 3PT range and from the midrange area as well. This year, Jaylen Brown has averaged 26.1 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 3.4 APG.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Cardinals might be on verge of cleaning house

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray dropped an f-bomb to describe his team's scheme on Sunday. Murray's brutal honesty about how things are going for the team on offense might be the harbinger of doom for Kliff Kingsbury's tenure as Arizona's head coach. Kingsbury, the former college football darling, has a...
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Trae Young breaks Doc Rivers Hawks franchise record in loss to Rivers’ 76ers

The Hawks have now blown three games in a row after leading by more than 11 points in each contest. There’s blame to go around in each instance, and though the new-look roster was always going to take time to build chemistry, the incredible inconsistencies have become the norm. Trying to be patient while watching the same product on the floor every night is frustrating. But there is sometimes light in the darkness. Last night against the 76ers, Trae Young passed Doc Rivers for the most 10+ assists games in Hawks history.
ATLANTA, GA

