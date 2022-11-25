Read full article on original website
Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Are 'Determined' To Return To The NBA
A year ago, former NBA big man Dwight Howard was playing meaningful minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers. As one of the crucial contributors to that 2020 title run, the Lakers brought back Howard with the hope he would bring the same value he gave them before. Sadly that wasn't...
76ers: Doc Rivers Explains Saben Lee Signing
The Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2022-2023 NBA season with two rookies in their available two-way slots. St. John’s product Julian Champagnie was the first to net a two-way deal from the 76ers this year, and former G League Ignite prospect Mike Foster Jr. became the second. While Champagnie remains...
Richard Jefferson Says LeBron James 'Would Appreciate' Playing With The Brooklyn Nets Roster
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have been heavily criticized for their changing season, looking hot and cold depending on the day, and struggling to win consistently. These Nets were seen as the best version of this team since Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joined them, but once again, they've been unable to play well.
Isiah Thomas opens up about a surprising phone call he received from Karl Malone - "He almost started crying on the phone"
Isiah Thomas shares what happened when he got a surprising call from Karl Malone, who wanted to apologize for an incident that happened 30 years ago between the two legends
T.I. Performs With Son Domani At Atlanta Hawks Game
T.I. and his son Domani hit the court this week to deliver a father-and-son halftime show performance at an Atlanta Hawks basketball game. The home game at State Farm Arena on Thanksgiving Eve (November 23) saw the Hawks take on the Sacramento Kings – and Tip and Domani may have brought just the right ATL energy as the Hawks took the W with 115 to the Kings’ 106.
Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly 'Evaluating' The Roster To Make One Big Decision
At 7-11 on the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are starting to show some signs of life after a slow start. Despite their record, Anthony Davis has looked great and the Lakers have taken advantage of their easy schedule. Still, there is some internal pressure on the Lakers (and particularly GM Rob Pelinka) to make some moves and use their last remaining assets to bring back some players that can save the season.
Jaylen Brown Reacts To His 36-Point Performance Against Wizards: "I'm Capable Of Doing Anything And Everything."
Jaylen Brown is one of the premier wing players in the league, and he is well-known for being a high-level player on both ends of the floor. His athleticism allows him to guard multiple positions and bother opposing perimeter players, and he also uses it effectively to slash to the rim as well. On top of this, he is a capable shot creator from the 3PT range and from the midrange area as well. This year, Jaylen Brown has averaged 26.1 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 3.4 APG.
LeBron James Is Under Fire After Worst Game Of The Season In Embarrassing Loss: "He Killed The Momentum Of The Team"
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to an absolutely pathetic loss to the Indiana Pacers after dominating their opponents for the first 40 minutes of the game. The Pacers erased a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to steal the win from the Lakers, courtesy of an Andrew Nembhard buzzer-beater. Lakers...
Cardinals might be on verge of cleaning house
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray dropped an f-bomb to describe his team's scheme on Sunday. Murray's brutal honesty about how things are going for the team on offense might be the harbinger of doom for Kliff Kingsbury's tenure as Arizona's head coach. Kingsbury, the former college football darling, has a...
LeBron James Reached Out To Zlatan Ibrahimovic By Sending Him A Jersey, But Instead Of Framing It Zlatan Signed The Jersey And Mailed It Back To Him
Los Angeles is one of the biggest and brightest cities in the United States. Evidently, it is home to many teams spread over different sports. Keeping that in mind, it's also pretty easy for the said teams to attract big names to play for that. In basketball, we have seen...
Trae Young breaks Doc Rivers Hawks franchise record in loss to Rivers’ 76ers
The Hawks have now blown three games in a row after leading by more than 11 points in each contest. There’s blame to go around in each instance, and though the new-look roster was always going to take time to build chemistry, the incredible inconsistencies have become the norm. Trying to be patient while watching the same product on the floor every night is frustrating. But there is sometimes light in the darkness. Last night against the 76ers, Trae Young passed Doc Rivers for the most 10+ assists games in Hawks history.
Watch: Oregon LB D.J. Johnson punches Oregon State fan after loss
After the Beavers' 38-34 victory, fans stormed the field, and through the sea of people, Johnson and the fan crossed paths. The Oregon State fan appeared to gesture toward Johnson, and whatever it was, or whatever was said, set the lineman off. Johnson was way out of line here, and...
Lamar Jackson upset with reporter for pointing out anti-gay phrase in tweet
Lamar Jackson had an extremely vulgar response for a fan who criticized him after the Baltimore Ravens’ loss on Sunday, and the star quarterback is unhappy with a reporter who pointed out that his tweet contained an anti-gay phrase. Jackson did not play particularly well in Baltimore’s 28-27 loss...
