ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Customer gives birth to baby girl in a McDonald's bathroom

By Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YN4Gq_0jNiUGID00

ATLANTA — Three employees at a McDonald's in Atlanta, Georgia, helped deliver a baby girl after a pregnant mother went into labor there.

Sha’querria Kaigler, Keisha Blue-Murray and Tunisia Woodward heard a piercing scream from the bathroom of the McDonald's branch on Wednesday, only to find a customer in active labor.

A customer came out of the bathroom and told Woodward there was a customer in labor. When Woodward went in to check on the customer, she found her laid down on the floor, heavily breathing and screaming, Woodward told ABC News in an interview.

The pregnant customer and her husband had stopped by the local branch to eat and use the bathroom. When in the restroom, the customer realized that her water had broken and she was in active labor.

Other employees and the customer's husband then rushed into the bathroom to help. Kaigler called 9-1-1 and the operator walked them through the delivery, Woodward said.

Woodward sat on the right side of the woman and the customer's husband sat on the left side and they both held her hand as she delivered the baby. Woodward said at one point, the customer bit her arm because of how much pain she was in.

When the customer told Woodward she didn't want to give birth in a bathroom, Woodward said she told her, "It's okay you're going to have a little nugget today."

Woodward said the labor was moving fast and about 15 minutes later, the baby had arrived, even before paramedics had arrived on the scene.

The local McDonald’s owner, Steve Akinboro, rewarded the three employees with $250 gift cards toward their Thanksgiving celebrations. Woodward said she plans on spending all the money on the baby.

Woodward said she has been texting with the mother since the unexpected birth and said both mother and daughter are in good health. The employees are planning a baby shower for her at the Atlanta location next week.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Parents allegedly use children to shoplift from Coweta County Kohl’s

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A couple allegedly used their children to shoplift from a Kohl’s in Coweta County Oct. 6. The couple and their three children entered the Sephora section and stole approximately $1,500 worth of merchandise, according to police. The couple were seen driving a silver Chrysler Town & Country minivan.
ATLANTA, GA
102.5 The Bone

Woman shot, killed after argument with husband in Georgia; husband in critical condition

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was shot and killed after an argument with her husband Sunday morning in Gwinnett County, Georgia. According to WSB-TV, Gwinnett County Police Department officers were called out to a house Sunday around 10 a.m. at the 2600 block of Ivy Stone Trail in Buford, Georgia. Officers found Desiree Marin, 44, and her husband, Michael Marin, 44, with gunshot wounds.
BUFORD, GA
Ellen Eastwood

Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 years

When Darrel and Patrice bought their home in East Point, Georgia, it was an act of faith. They paid $250,000 for a small house on 2.5 acres in 2012. As Patrice said:. That was a lot of money to us. We hugged, and I cried because we didn't know how we were going to pay the mortgage the following month. We had $1,000 in the bank between the two of us."
EAST POINT, GA
Edy Zoo

Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving day

Violence continues across the nation.Photo byPhoto by Kat Wilcox. Piedmont Newnan Hospital, located in Newnan, Georgia, went into a lockdown on Thanksgiving day. According to Newnan Coweta Scanner Traffic, "The Coweta County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital, and after a short period, the scene was determined to be safe from any public threat."
NEWNAN, GA
wabe.org

Atlanta is gentrifying fast. Can nightlife survive it?

This is Part 1 of the 3-part series: Nightlife in Atlanta. Edgewood is the most rapped about street in Atlanta. The endless number of songs pay homage to one of Atlanta’s last remaining nightlife districts — one that embodies hip-hop culture in Atlanta. It’s made up of over...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
ATLANTA, GA
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
22K+
Followers
30K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy