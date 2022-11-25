Read full article on original website
Tories will not reach ‘embarrassingly poor’ nature targets by 2030, Labour says
Opposition to unveil plan to reverse biodiversity loss rather than simply halting it, which is government’s current target
BBC
Energy firms warned over hiking direct debits
The government has warned energy firms not to hike direct debit payments for customers who are making "huge efforts" to cut usage. The business secretary has written to suppliers asking them to ensure bills reflect what homes are actually using, and do not over-estimate charges. Grant Shapps said he was...
Wind farm set to be destroyed and converted into coal mine
A wind farm in Germany is set to be destroyed to make room for the expansion of a coal mine.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
msn.com
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
A 26-story pig skyscraper in China will slaughter 1 million animals a year, report says
China's hi-tech skyscraper farm is set to slaughter more than one million pigs annually to tackle the Asian country's growing demand for pork, reported The Guardian.
BBC
Newcastle City Council seizes 1,300 fake football kits
More than 1,300 fake football strips have been seized by trading standards officers on Tyneside. The kits, for "most nations" taking part in the World Cup, had a street value of about £35,000, Newcastle City Council said. Officers found the items during routine web searches for counterfeit goods. Checks...
BBC
Thousands more cancer cases linked to deprivation
Thousands of extra cancer cases are linked to deprivation in Scotland, according to Cancer Research UK (CRUK). The charity has found that around 4,900 extra cancer cases a year are linked, which equates to 13 cases a day. Those living in the poorest areas are also more likely to be...
Equities, oil prices slide on China unrest
Stocks and oil prices slid Monday on concerns about protests across China calling for political freedoms and an end to the government's hardline zero-Covid policy, fuelling uncertainty in the world's number-two economy. The prospect of a hit to demand in the world's biggest crude importer hammered oil prices, with both main contracts down around three percent.
Motley Fool
Apple's Extreme Dependence on China Can No Longer Be Ignored
Apple depends on a small number of megafactories in China and Taiwan for much of its manufacturing. Harsh COVID-19 lockdowns in China are spawning pushback and protests, jeopardizing iPhone production. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Networks and money: the inside story of how the teals won Australia's six richest electorates
For many voters despairing about the gridlock and lack of integrity in Australian politics in recent years, the success of the teal independents in the May 2022 federal election was an exhilarating moment. They won six formerly safe Liberal seats, returned four independents - Zali Steggall in Warringah, Helen Haines in Indi, Rebekah Sharkie in Mayo, and Andrew Wilkie in Clark - and sent David Pocock to the Senate. The Victorian election last weekend was the first test of whether the teals would have the same appeal in the states. Targeting Liberal electorates in a Labor-held state, three candidates...
The EU still won't buy Russian oil even with a price cap, Energy Aspects' Amrita Sen says
The European Union's upcoming ban on Russian oil supersedes a price cap, Energy Aspects analyst Amrita Sen. That means the EU still will not buy Russian crude regardless of the price cap, she told Bloomberg TV. "No one else other than the G7 has accepted it yet, and we are...
Many forests will become highly flammable for at least 30 extra days per year unless we cut emissions, research finds
Without strong climate action, forests on every continent will be highly flammable for at least 30 extra days per year by the end of the century – and this fire threat is far greater for some forests including the Amazon, according to our new study. Our research in Nature Communications looked at 20 years of global satellite data to test the link between wildfires and “vapour pressure deficit” – a measure of the atmosphere’s power to suck moisture out of living and dead plants. It can also be thought of as how “thirsty” the air is. Our results show that forest...
BBC
South Africa hero Chris Hani's monument vandalised
A monument in honour of South Africa's anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani has been vandalised, days after a court ordered the release of his far-right killer. The governing African National Congress (ANC) and its allies described the incident as a "provocative attack". Hani was regarded as the most popular leader in...
BBC
Lessons must be learned on low census rate - report
The government agency responsible for Scotland's census has been told lessons must be learned from the low response rate earlier this year. The deadline for filling in the form had to be extended, and still failed to reach the target 90% of households. An Audit Scotland report said this resulted...
BBC
Camilla scraps ladies-in-waiting in modernising move
Camilla, the Queen Consort, is ending the tradition of having ladies-in-waiting, but instead will be helped by "Queen's companions". As well as modernising the title, the six women assistants will be less regularly in attendance than the previous role required. The honorary positions involve helping the Queen Consort at public...
BBC
Immensa lab errors may have led to 23 Covid-19 deaths
Staff mistakes in a private laboratory may have caused 23 extra deaths from Covid-19. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) makes the claim in a report into errors at the Immensa lab in Wolverhampton. It says as many as 39,000 positive results were wrongly reported as negative in September and...
50,000 UK driving tests a year taken by learners with at least five fails
If at first you don’t succeed, try, try, try, try, try, try again. That is the motto for tens of thousands of aspiring motorists who are taking their driving tests for the sixth time, according to analysis. Parents and young drivers who are struggling to find a slot due...
