Cartoonists honor ‘Peanuts’ creator in Saturday funny pages
NEW YORK (AP) — Cartoonists across the nation are celebrating the 100th birthday of “Peanuts” creator Charles M. Schulz as only they can — with cartoons. More than 75 syndicated cartoonists have tucked tributes, Easter eggs and references to “Peanuts” in Saturday’s funny papers to honor the creator of Charlie Brown, Snoopy and company.
From Rosie the Riveter to TikTok Star: Meet the Internet's Most Extraordinary Grandma
Ross Smith and his Granny are not like any grandma-grandson duo you've ever met–they're TikTok famous!. The two have garnered over 23.3 million followers on TikTok, 3.31 million subscribers on Snapchat, and 2.8 million fans on Instagram. But that's not what sets them apart from the rest of the...
