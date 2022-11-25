Read full article on original website
BARDSTOWN JUSTICE WATCH: Speculation Charles Simms To Retire After John Kelly Re-Opens Law OfficeThe Kentucky News-SentinelBardstown, KY
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Kentucky Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenNew Haven, KY
Major discount retail store chain opens another location in KentuckyKristen WaltersBardstown, KY
Eighteen Years Ago, A Hoax Caller Tricked a McDonald's Manager into Doing Unspeakable ActsSavannah AylinMount Washington, KY
Kentucky student becomes a starting basketball player despite having no legs
LOUISVILLE, KY — A Kentucky student’s story about perseverance is spreading through the nation and inspiring others to achieve the improbable. Josiah Johnson, an eighth grader at Moore Middle School in Louisville, Kentucky, was born without legs. However, he did not let his condition stop him from what he loved doing.
Miracle on 34th Street
Hardin County Playhouse is performing this show the first 2 weekends in December. Podcast: Download (Duration: 6:10 — 14.1MB)
WATCH: Marlana VanHoose sings national anthem ahead of UK-Louisville football game
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Johnson County native Marlana VanHoose was back in Lexington signing the national anthem. The contemporary Christian-country star sung the Star Spangled Banner before Kentucky’s game against Louisville. Vanhoose was born blind. You can watch the performance above.
L is for Louisville: The Cardinals Are in Deep Trouble, And They May Not Realize It
Louisville, one of college basketball's historically more prominent programs, is off to a very slow start to the 2022-2023 season. And it's far from how coach Kenny Payne envisioned his first year kicking off. But what's the problem? What's going on in Louisville?. A Rocky Start for the Red and...
Louisville player appears to throw bottle at Kentucky fans
Rivalries can be a wonderful thing in sports, but they can also bring out the worst in folk. We all know that can be especially true when the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals face off, as these two programs largely hate each other to the point they’ll only acknowledge each other as ‘that school up north/down south.’
What Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players Said After 26-13 Loss at Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Thanks primarily to a listless passing game and a trio of offensive turnovers, the Louisville football program was unable to finally take down Kentucky, losing 26-13 for their fourth-straight loss in the Governor's Cup. Here's what head coach Scott Satterfield, safety Josh Minkins, running back Jawhar Jordan...
A Drive-In Movie Theater In Kentucky Is Showing “Elf” For Free
If your Christmas calendar is getting full with making gingerbread houses, eating cookie dough, going ice skating, and maybe even holding hands—and know what that quote is from—you’ll want to make room for one more thing. That’s because a drive-in movie theater in Kentucky is showing Elf for free to help celebrate the season.
Kentucky vs. Louisville: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Kentucky Wildcats and the Louisville Cardinals are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (2-2-2), but not for long. UK will play host again and welcome the Cardinals to Kroger Field, where kick-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET Saturday. UK is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
Income program giving $500/month to select few in Louisville
The program is a guaranteed income pilot led by Metro United Way, which will distribute $900,000 total to 150 young adults in three Louisville neighborhoods through March.
The 7 Must-Try & Best Breakfast Spots in Louisville, Kentucky
Local diners and coffee shops have become popular among tourists and locals in Louisville’s restaurant scene. They often offer a quick and easy breakfast option. These establishments are trendy on weekends and holidays when people want to meet for a meal before starting their day. Many of these establishments...
3 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
'Respect the quick response': Customers applaud High Horse bar's decision to cut DJ nights
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular Butchertown bar and event venue is making changes to its business model, shutting down its late-night DJ scene. It comes after police responded to reports of a shooting near High Horse bar outside on Story Avenue at around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, according to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD). But officers say they didn't find any victims or a crime scene.
Louisville man wins jackpot in new Kentucky Lottery game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man became a big winner on one of Kentucky Lottery’s newest daily jackpot game. The man, who requested to not be named, won $60,000 from Friday night’s drawing on Kentucky 5. It was only the fifth drawing in the game’s history, according to the Kentucky Lottery.
Louisville offering utility assistance for winter heating, wastewater bills
Home heating costs are rising as cold weather sets in. Louisville is offering relief through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport prepares to switch to geothermal system
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People traveling through the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) will notice major changes happening east of the terminal. The airport is building a geothermal well in an area that was once a grassy lot between the runway and the terminal. The build will allow the airport to use more renewable energy and reduce its carbon footprint by 80%. Projections show it would also reduce HVAC operation costs by $400,000/year.
Ask WAVE: Does curbside recycling in Louisville really get recycled?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You break it down, bag it up, load it in and haul it to the curb every other week. But do you ever wonder if your home’s recyclables are actually converted into new materials?. Vance submitted a question to Ask WAVE:. “What happens to the...
More than 200,000 Kentucky families still don't have access to local waterlines
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Without a second thought, many people turn on their sinks every day to wash their hands, take a shower, clean dishes or plug in the hose to water the garden. But for some Kentucky families, each drop makes a difference because of the work it takes to get that water home in the first place.
Louisville family grieving loss of daughter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville father mourning his daughter just months before her 20th birthday. Antonio Perks, Sr., the father of 19-year-old Andrea Perks, wants answers. In a matter of days, he went from planning her birthday to planning her funeral, leaving his family with a huge hole in their hearts.
5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely drop by and taste their food, next time you are in the area.
Sherman Minton Bridge to close for 9 days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up for drivers, officials announced that the 9-day closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge will start on Wednesday, Dec. 14. During the Eastbound I-64 closure, the I-64 Eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed along with the I-64 Eastbound to I-264 Eastbound ramp.
