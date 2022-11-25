ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

quicksie983.com

Miracle on 34th Street

Hardin County Playhouse is performing this show the first 2 weekends in December. Podcast: Download (Duration: 6:10 — 14.1MB)
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
aseaofblue.com

Louisville player appears to throw bottle at Kentucky fans

Rivalries can be a wonderful thing in sports, but they can also bring out the worst in folk. We all know that can be especially true when the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals face off, as these two programs largely hate each other to the point they’ll only acknowledge each other as ‘that school up north/down south.’
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Daily South

A Drive-In Movie Theater In Kentucky Is Showing “Elf” For Free

If your Christmas calendar is getting full with making gingerbread houses, eating cookie dough, going ice skating, and maybe even holding hands—and know what that quote is from—you’ll want to make room for one more thing. That’s because a drive-in movie theater in Kentucky is showing Elf for free to help celebrate the season.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Must-Try & Best Breakfast Spots in Louisville, Kentucky

Local diners and coffee shops have become popular among tourists and locals in Louisville’s restaurant scene. They often offer a quick and easy breakfast option. These establishments are trendy on weekends and holidays when people want to meet for a meal before starting their day. Many of these establishments...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'Respect the quick response': Customers applaud High Horse bar's decision to cut DJ nights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular Butchertown bar and event venue is making changes to its business model, shutting down its late-night DJ scene. It comes after police responded to reports of a shooting near High Horse bar outside on Story Avenue at around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, according to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD). But officers say they didn't find any victims or a crime scene.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville man wins jackpot in new Kentucky Lottery game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man became a big winner on one of Kentucky Lottery’s newest daily jackpot game. The man, who requested to not be named, won $60,000 from Friday night’s drawing on Kentucky 5. It was only the fifth drawing in the game’s history, according to the Kentucky Lottery.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport prepares to switch to geothermal system

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People traveling through the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) will notice major changes happening east of the terminal. The airport is building a geothermal well in an area that was once a grassy lot between the runway and the terminal. The build will allow the airport to use more renewable energy and reduce its carbon footprint by 80%. Projections show it would also reduce HVAC operation costs by $400,000/year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville family grieving loss of daughter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville father mourning his daughter just months before her 20th birthday. Antonio Perks, Sr., the father of 19-year-old Andrea Perks, wants answers. In a matter of days, he went from planning her birthday to planning her funeral, leaving his family with a huge hole in their hearts.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely drop by and taste their food, next time you are in the area.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Sherman Minton Bridge to close for 9 days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up for drivers, officials announced that the 9-day closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge will start on Wednesday, Dec. 14. During the Eastbound I-64 closure, the I-64 Eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed along with the I-64 Eastbound to I-264 Eastbound ramp.
NEW ALBANY, IN

