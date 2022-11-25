ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

Tim Crater
4d ago

that's nothing compared to getting Shanghaid in Portland. you would wake up on a ship in the middle of the ocean and work for your meals and not get back to America for many months.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN TV

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque is back this holiday season with the sixth edition of Chicago’s favorite alternative holiday show, a twist on the original story. Producer Jaq Seifert and director Miguel Long join us now with the details. December 1st – 31st. Greenhouse Theater Center. 2257 N....
CHICAGO, IL
purewow.com

12 Chicago Christmas Movies That’ll Transport You to the Windy City

Chicago is known for its state-of-the-art buildings and special deep-dish pizza, but it’s especially rewarding to see the Windy City come to life during Christmastime. Natives might be familiar with festive traditions, like the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival and the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. But if you’re newer to Chi-Town, then allow us to introduce 12 Chicago Christmas movies that’ll transport you to the beloved city and get you in the holiday spirit. Keep reading for the full list, from A Bad Moms Christmas to Home Alone.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

'Evil': Infamous Chicago mobster Al Capone's grave defaced in Hillside

CHICAGO -- The grave of notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone was defaced last week in suburban Hillside. The paint was discovered about 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, where the Capone family is buried, Hillside police said. A photo first posted on the Chicago History Instagram page...
HILLSIDE, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Al Capone’s grave defaced in Hillside

HILLSIDE, Ill. - The grave of notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone was defaced last week in suburban Hillside. The paint was discovered about 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, where the Capone family is buried, Hillside police said. A photo first posted on the Chicago History Instagram...
HILLSIDE, IL
Chicago magazine

The Day a 737 Crashed Into West Lawn

For years, Evan Cotter Jr. had nightmares about December 8, 1972. That afternoon a United Airlines jet attempting to land at Midway Airport crashed into his bungalow-lined neighborhood of West Lawn, obliterating a stretch of it. Two people on the ground and 43 aboard the Boeing 737 were killed. Cotter, 13 at the time, was home when one of the wings smashed into his house. “There was rubble everywhere. It looked like a war zone,” recalls Cotter, who still lives on the block. “It was like you were on a movie set, but it was really happening.”
CHICAGO, IL
thechicagogenius.com

Not Good: Rats Building Something in Alley

Bridgeport — In an alley near the intersection of S Halsted and W 35th street, several residents reported over the weekend that they saw a sizable assortment of rats putting together some sort of mechanical contraption, which they mostly agreed was not a great sign. “It’s not uncommon to...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Comings & Goings: Pizza Castle now open in Hickory Hills

After almost five decades of serving pizzas from a small storefront in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood, Pizza Castle co-owner Richard Jensen had an opportunity to move into a bigger space and he jumped at the chance. So, Jensen packed up the family business and made the move a few...
CHICAGO, IL
5mag.net

Jesse Saunders hospitalized following “major stroke”

Chicago native and house music pioneer Jesse Saunders has been hospitalized after what is being called a “major stroke,” according to online reports and information from sources close to the DJ and producer. The Chosen Few DJs, to which Saunders belongs, posted messages on all major social media...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

OTL #841: What happened at The Hideout?, Bourbon County Stout 2022

Mike Stephen talks to local journalist and Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield about his controversial article about the firing of a Hideout employee and then gets a preview of this year’s Goose Island Bourbon Co. Stout line from Josh Noel of the Chicago Tribune. To subscribe to the OTL...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora father celebrates a thankful weekend, finding daughter after 51 years

After 51 years, an Aurora man has been reunited with his daughter, who was kidnapped as a baby in Fort Worth, Texas. Melissa Highsmith was just 22 months old, when a babysitter, responding to a newspaper ad for child care, abducted her from her home when the mother was at work, the mother’s roommate allowing the taking.
AURORA, IL
NBC Chicago

McDonald's Holiday Pie Returns to Menu for a Limited Time

McDonald's is dishing out the holiday spirit with the return of a rather rare treat: the Holiday Pie. The seasonal dessert debuted in 1999 and typically pops back into the rotation during the wintertime. The pie has been spotted on the fast-food chain's menu, where it's described as a "creamy smooth vanilla custard nestled in a flaky, buttery crust glazed with sugar and topped with rainbow sprinkles."
CHICAGO, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

‘I thought I would make it’: The strange psychology behind the crashes at a covered bridge in Illinois

CHICAGO — When motorists travel along Robert Parker Coffin Road in north suburban Long Grove, they become subjects in a fascinating psychological test. Before them sits a charming covered bridge that would fit right into a Robert James Waller novel. The only difference is the large yellow sign affixed to the wood that reads “8-foot-6,” a height significantly shorter than the average school bus or box truck.
LONG GROVE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy