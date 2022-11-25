Read full article on original website
Tim Crater
4d ago
that's nothing compared to getting Shanghaid in Portland. you would wake up on a ship in the middle of the ocean and work for your meals and not get back to America for many months.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Abraham Lincoln statues in Chicago are being defacedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
Related
Chicago’s Salt Shed Announces 2023 Lineup
Chicago’s newest music venue has announced a loaded 2023 lineup that all music lovers will appreciate.
The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque
The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque is back this holiday season with the sixth edition of Chicago’s favorite alternative holiday show, a twist on the original story. Producer Jaq Seifert and director Miguel Long join us now with the details. December 1st – 31st. Greenhouse Theater Center. 2257 N....
One of the Most Beloved Christmas Stories Came From the Mind of an Illinois Dad
The story of a young reindeer named Rudolph (and his very shiny nose) is known by millions of people of all ages all around the world. Have you ever wondered where that tale came from - what mind created such a beloved character? Would you believe some fella from Illinois came up with it? It seems unlikely, but it's true.
purewow.com
12 Chicago Christmas Movies That’ll Transport You to the Windy City
Chicago is known for its state-of-the-art buildings and special deep-dish pizza, but it’s especially rewarding to see the Windy City come to life during Christmastime. Natives might be familiar with festive traditions, like the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival and the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. But if you’re newer to Chi-Town, then allow us to introduce 12 Chicago Christmas movies that’ll transport you to the beloved city and get you in the holiday spirit. Keep reading for the full list, from A Bad Moms Christmas to Home Alone.
ABC7 Chicago
'Evil': Infamous Chicago mobster Al Capone's grave defaced in Hillside
CHICAGO -- The grave of notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone was defaced last week in suburban Hillside. The paint was discovered about 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, where the Capone family is buried, Hillside police said. A photo first posted on the Chicago History Instagram page...
Al Capone’s grave defaced in Hillside
HILLSIDE, Ill. - The grave of notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone was defaced last week in suburban Hillside. The paint was discovered about 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, where the Capone family is buried, Hillside police said. A photo first posted on the Chicago History Instagram...
Al Capone's west suburban grave vandalized
The grave of notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone was defaced last week in suburban Hillside. A photo first posted on the Chicago History Instagram page shows the word “Evil” spray-painted in red on Capone’s grave marker.
Buddy Guy Announces Dates For Chicago Residency
Blues legend Buddy Guy announces the dates for his annual Chicago residency at his blues club.
Chicago magazine
The Day a 737 Crashed Into West Lawn
For years, Evan Cotter Jr. had nightmares about December 8, 1972. That afternoon a United Airlines jet attempting to land at Midway Airport crashed into his bungalow-lined neighborhood of West Lawn, obliterating a stretch of it. Two people on the ground and 43 aboard the Boeing 737 were killed. Cotter, 13 at the time, was home when one of the wings smashed into his house. “There was rubble everywhere. It looked like a war zone,” recalls Cotter, who still lives on the block. “It was like you were on a movie set, but it was really happening.”
thechicagogenius.com
Not Good: Rats Building Something in Alley
Bridgeport — In an alley near the intersection of S Halsted and W 35th street, several residents reported over the weekend that they saw a sizable assortment of rats putting together some sort of mechanical contraption, which they mostly agreed was not a great sign. “It’s not uncommon to...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Comings & Goings: Pizza Castle now open in Hickory Hills
After almost five decades of serving pizzas from a small storefront in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood, Pizza Castle co-owner Richard Jensen had an opportunity to move into a bigger space and he jumped at the chance. So, Jensen packed up the family business and made the move a few...
As Days Grow Shorter, Here's When Chicago's Earliest Sunset of 2022 Will Take Place
The days have been progressively getting shorter in the Chicago-area since June, but we're set to hit an important milestone in the coming days with our earliest sunset of the year. While the day with the least amount of sunlight won't occur until the winter solstice, which occurs on Dec....
5mag.net
Jesse Saunders hospitalized following “major stroke”
Chicago native and house music pioneer Jesse Saunders has been hospitalized after what is being called a “major stroke,” according to online reports and information from sources close to the DJ and producer. The Chosen Few DJs, to which Saunders belongs, posted messages on all major social media...
wgnradio.com
OTL #841: What happened at The Hideout?, Bourbon County Stout 2022
Mike Stephen talks to local journalist and Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield about his controversial article about the firing of a Hideout employee and then gets a preview of this year’s Goose Island Bourbon Co. Stout line from Josh Noel of the Chicago Tribune. To subscribe to the OTL...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora father celebrates a thankful weekend, finding daughter after 51 years
After 51 years, an Aurora man has been reunited with his daughter, who was kidnapped as a baby in Fort Worth, Texas. Melissa Highsmith was just 22 months old, when a babysitter, responding to a newspaper ad for child care, abducted her from her home when the mother was at work, the mother’s roommate allowing the taking.
McDonald's Holiday Pie Returns to Menu for a Limited Time
McDonald's is dishing out the holiday spirit with the return of a rather rare treat: the Holiday Pie. The seasonal dessert debuted in 1999 and typically pops back into the rotation during the wintertime. The pie has been spotted on the fast-food chain's menu, where it's described as a "creamy smooth vanilla custard nestled in a flaky, buttery crust glazed with sugar and topped with rainbow sprinkles."
Longtime members of Chicago Catholic church sad to see beloved statue removed
CHICAGO - Tears were shed Tuesday as work began to remove a beloved statue from a shuttered Catholic Church in Pilsen. The statue is being moved from the old St. Adalbert's on 17th Street to St. Paul's, which is about 10 blocks away. Those two congregations have been consolidated. The...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man sentenced to 15 years for pouring paint thinner in Oak Brook theater, attempting to set it on fire
OAK BROOK, Ill. - A Chicago man has been sentenced to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for pouring paint thinner on the floor of the Oak Brook AMC Theater, and then attempting to light a cigarette while being escorted out of the building. David Ferguson, 33, pled...
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘I thought I would make it’: The strange psychology behind the crashes at a covered bridge in Illinois
CHICAGO — When motorists travel along Robert Parker Coffin Road in north suburban Long Grove, they become subjects in a fascinating psychological test. Before them sits a charming covered bridge that would fit right into a Robert James Waller novel. The only difference is the large yellow sign affixed to the wood that reads “8-foot-6,” a height significantly shorter than the average school bus or box truck.
Comments / 1