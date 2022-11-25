Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Scholz welcomes Qatar LNG deal as 'building block' for German energy security
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed a new deal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar on Tuesday as a "building block" towards his country's energy security and a sign that Berlin had many different countries to tap for supplies. QatarEnergy and ConocoPhillips signed two sales and purchase...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-AMC Networks Says Will Execute Cutbacks In Operations Which Includes A Large-Scale Layoff
* AMC NETWORKS SAYS DUE TO PRESSURES IN INDUSTRY AS WELL AS A CHALLENGING ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT DETERMINED WE NEED TO CONSERVE RESOURCES AT THIS TIME. * AMC NETWORKS SAYS WILL EXECUTE CUTBACKS IN OPERATIONS WHICH INCLUDES A LARGE-SCALE LAYOFF, IMPACTING APPROXIMATELY 20% OF OUR EMPLOYEES IN THE U.S Further company coverage:
kalkinemedia.com
CDC awards over $3 billion to strengthen U.S. public health infrastructure
(Reuters) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday it is awarding more than $3 billion to help strengthen public health workforce and infrastructure across the United States after the COVID-19 pandemic put severe stress on them. The public health agency's funding includes $3 billion from...
kalkinemedia.com
UK to launch new billion pound home insulation programme | Kalkine Media
Britain's government intends to make 1 billion pounds ($1.2 billion) of public funding available for home insulation projects from early next year, widening access to assistance that was previously only available to poorer households. The government said the proposed scheme would run from early 2023 until March 2026 and would help meet a recent target to reduce energy consumption by 15% by 2030.
kalkinemedia.com
AstraZeneca to sell Ohio site to biotech firm Resilience
(Reuters) - AstraZeneca is selling its West Chester manufacturing site in Ohio in the United States to biomanufacturing company National Resilience Inc, the company said on Tuesday. The London-listed drugmaker expects to complete the sale in the first quarter of 2023. (Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Lucara Announces Operating Guidance For 2023
* LUCARA DIAMOND CORP SEES 2023 DIAMOND REVENUE FROM KAROWE MINE $200 MILLION TO $230 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
UK regulator says reactions in eye from Sanofi drug must be quickly reviewed
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Britain's medicines regulator said on Tuesday that any new or worsening reactions in patients' eyes arising from use of Sanofi's best-selling drug Dupixent should be promptly reviewed by healthcare professionals. The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said most ocular reactions seen with the drug...
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. State Department approves potential anti-drone system sale to Qatar for $1 billion
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of an anti-drone system to Qatar in a deal valued at $1 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. The principal contractors will be Raytheon Technologies Corp, SRC and Northrop Grumman Corp, the Pentagon said in a statement. It added that the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Tuesday.
kalkinemedia.com
Canada's Scotiabank profit falls on capital market slump, provisions
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia reported a lower fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, as a lull in its investment banking division dented income from its capital markets unit and compelled the lender to set aside higher provisions. Net income, excluding one-off items, came in at C$2.62 billion ($1.95...
kalkinemedia.com
Binance to commit $1 bln for crypto recovery initiative | Kalkine Media
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Thursday it was committing $1 billion to establishing an industry recovery initiative (IRI) to invest in companies from the digital assets sector. The move comes at a time when the crypto market is teetering from the collapse of FTX, which is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States.
kalkinemedia.com
Biden says Ukraine funding and COVID funding are legislative priorities
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said aid to Ukraine and funding to continue the fight against COVID-19 are priorities as he convened a meeting with congressional leaders on Tuesday to discuss legislative actions for the remainder of the year. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing...
kalkinemedia.com
Three Fed bank boards wanted smaller discount rate hike
(Reuters) - Directors at three of the Federal Reserve's 12 regional banks supported a smaller increase in a key emergency borrowing rate than the 75-basis point rate hike the U.S. central bank ultimately approved in early November, minutes of Fed discount rate meetings showed on Tuesday. At meetings held a...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Microba Says Sonic Acquires 19.9% Stake In Co And Enters Partnership
* SONIC HEALTHCARE HAS AGREED TO INVEST A$17.8 MILLION TO ACQUIRE 19.99% SHAREHOLDING IN MICROBA. * SONIC IS SEEKING TO ACQUIRE OPTIONS FOR A FURTHER 5% STAKE IN CO. * EXERCISE OF OPTIONS BY SONIC WOULD RESULT IN FURTHER INVESTMENT OF A$7.5 MILLION IN MICROBA. * PARTIES AGREED INITIAL TERMS...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : How Canadian banks count on loan growth as stormy markets dent profits? | Kalkine Media
Top Canadian banks are expected to post a decline in fourth-quarter profits as choppy markets hurt wealth management and a slow deal pipeline dents income from investment banking, offsetting expected gains from business loans. The earnings reports, beginning Tuesday, cap off a tumultuous year that saw inflation reach decades-high levels and the Bank of Canada embark on a relentless monetary tightening campaign.
kalkinemedia.com
Why are Microba Life Sciences’ (ASX:MAP) shares up 68%?
Microba’s shares shot up by 68.18% on Tuesday (29 November 2022) to trade at AU$0.37 apiece. The company shared that Sonic Healthcare has bought 19.99% stake in the company for the consideration of AU$17.8 million. The share price of Microba Life Sciences Limited (ASX:MAP) skyrocketed by a whopping 68.18%...
kalkinemedia.com
Is Bitcoin popular in Australia? Is it legal?
Bitcoin’s popularity status in the country was exposed in a survey of retail investors by the ASIC regulator. Over 1,000 people participated, and it was found that cryptos ranked just below listed stocks in terms of popularity. Bitcoin trading is not illegal in Australia, but it is only considered...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-IMF and WTO leaders warn don't 'pull the plug' on global trade
Nov 29 (Reuters) - The leaders of the International Monetary Fund and the World Trade Organization on Tuesday warned against the negative impact of deglobalization for the global economy, arguing instead for smart moves to diversify supply chains. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, speaking after a meeting with German Chancellor...
kalkinemedia.com
WRAPUP 1-U.S. consumer confidence at four-month low; house price growth slows
WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence slipped to a four-month low in November, with households less keen to spend on big-ticket items over the next six months amid high inflation and rising borrowing costs, heightening the risks of a recession next year. But the survey from the Conference...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Why did regulators fine crypto exchange Kraken?
When holding large sums of crypto for extra security some businesses in particular may choose custodian storage instead of storage in cold wallets. In custodian storage usually the technology provider has part access to your funds in a multisig set up. Watch this video to find out if FTX who filed for bankruptcy recently will be paying it's salaried staff again.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine | Biden asks Congress to avert rail strike warning of dire economic impact
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday called on Congress to intervene to avert a potential rail strike that could occur as early as Dec. 9, warning of a catastrophic economic impact if railroad service ground to a halt. Biden asked lawmakers to adopt the tentative deal announced in September "without any modifications or delay - to avert a potentially crippling national rail shutdown" and added that up to 765,000 Americans "could be put out of work in the first two weeks alone." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said lawmakers would take up legislation this week "to prevent a catastrophic nationwide rail strike, which would grind our economy to a halt." Know more on this update in this trending news story by Kalkine Media.
Comments / 0