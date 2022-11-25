Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/22, Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI), MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE), and Avangrid Inc (Symbol: AGR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 12/15/22, MGE Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4075 on 12/15/22, and Avangrid Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 1/3/23. As a percentage of GPI's recent stock price of $188.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when GPI shares open for trading on 11/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for MGEE to open 0.57% lower in price and for AGR to open 1.04% lower, all else being equal.

