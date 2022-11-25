Read full article on original website
POLL-India's RBI may set cut-off yield on 10-year state bonds in 7.63%-7.66% band
MUMBAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Indian states will look to raise an aggregate 127 billion Indian rupees ($1.56 billion) on Tuesday through a sale of bonds maturing in five to 21 years. The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the 10-year bonds in the 7.63%-7.66% band,...
Russia-Ukraine war live: air raid warnings across Ukraine amid fears of fresh strikes; Nato ‘won’t back down’ on aid
Officials warn Russia preparing new wave of missile attacks; Nato chief says alliance will keep supporting Ukraine
Power Corp. of Canada's Preferred Shares, Series B Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory
In trading on Monday, shares of Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series B (TSX: POW-PRB.TO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3375), with shares changing hands as low as $20.51 on the day. As of last close, POW.PRB was trading at a 17.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Russia's Kudrin to leave Audit Chamber, opening door to Yandex move
MOSCOW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Former Russian finance minister Alexei Kudrin said on Tuesday he would step down as head of the Audit Chamber to focus on private initiatives, with sources expecting him to take up a role at Russian technology giant Yandex YNDX.O. Kudrin, who has been seen as...
Devon Energy Stock Sinks on Dividend Safety Fears
Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) tumbled 4.6% this morning within minutes of the market's opening. The broader markets were falling, and so were oil prices on fresh developments in China. Energy investors are now increasingly worried about Devon Energy's dividend safety, especially after the upstream oil and gas company paid out a smaller dividend in its last quarter.
Understanding Tax Loss Harvesting with ETFs
As investors begin to plan and assess year-end tax strategies, it’s important to understand the structure of ETFs and the implications for your tax bill. Tax loss harvesting is a strategy used by investors to minimize their annual tax liability. The basic idea is to sell investments that have lost value to offset capital gains from other investments. Let's say you own a stock that has decreased in value by $10,000 since you purchased it. You can sell the stock and use the $10,000 loss to offset any capital gains you may have realized during the year.
Bankrupt BlockFi has launched a lawsuit to get Sam Bankman-Fried to reportedly hand over Robinhood shares
Bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi has sued FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's holding company to recover Robinhood shares pledged as collateral for a loan, per the FT.
4 Railroad Stocks to Capitalize on Strong Freight Demand
The Zacks Transportation - Rail industry is being aided by a steady improvement in freight demand, thanks to the buoyant U.S. economy, which is driving growth for the railroads. Despite this tailwind, the industry is being plagued by escalating fuel prices and supply-chain disruptions. Companies like Union Pacific Corporation UNP,...
Dalian iron ore scales 23-week peak on China property support
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures climbed on Tuesday, with the Dalian benchmark hitting its highest in 23 weeks, propped up by top steel producer China's moves to ramp up support for struggling property developers. China's securities regulator will allow China and Hong Kong-listed Chinese developers to sell additional...
Shanghai Disneyland to remain temporarily closed starting Nov. 29
Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Disney DIS.N Resort said on Monday it will be temporarily closed starting Tuesday, Nov. 29 to comply with COVID-19 prevention measures. The resort said it will provide refund or exchanges for all guests impacted during this period. "We will notify guests as soon as...
Monday Sector Leaders: Services, Healthcare
Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.8%. Within that group, Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) and Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.3% and 1.5%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.7% on the day, and down 26.46% year-to-date. Wynn Resorts Ltd, meanwhile, is down 8.12% year-to-date, and Ulta Beauty Inc is up 10.38% year-to-date. Combined, WYNN and ULTA make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
State Stimulus Checks 2023: What To Know About Payments Coming Next Year
In March 2020, the American economy went into full shutdown mode in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly immediately, the U.S. government implemented a series of stimulus packages in an effort...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Group 1 Automotive, MGE Energy and Avangrid
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/22, Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI), MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE), and Avangrid Inc (Symbol: AGR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 12/15/22, MGE Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4075 on 12/15/22, and Avangrid Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 1/3/23. As a percentage of GPI's recent stock price of $188.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when GPI shares open for trading on 11/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for MGEE to open 0.57% lower in price and for AGR to open 1.04% lower, all else being equal.
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies gain on dollar weakness; ringgit slumps
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging markets rose on Tuesday, with the South Korean won and the Singapore dollar surfacing as top gainers, as the U.S. dollar slipped on the prospect of potential easing in China's strict pandemic curbs following unprecedented protests. The U.S. dollar =USDweakened after a rally...
House price ‘correction’ fears after UK mortgage approvals hit lowest since June 2020 – business live
Rising interest rates have hit demand for mortgages, as economists predict prices will fall in 2023
COLUMN-Iron ore shrugs off China COVID woes, focuses on stimulus: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The iron ore market is choosing to focus on China's efforts to stimulate its property sector, rather than on rising concerns over the potential economic fallout from surging COVID-19 cases and public anger at efforts to contain outbreaks. The spot price of benchmark 62%...
Monday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, GDXJ
In trading on Monday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Pinduoduo, up about 14% and shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, up about 7.3% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs...
Daily Dividend Report: SJI,BTG,HTLD,ELTK
SJI announced today that its board of directors approved the distribution of the company's regular quarterly dividend at $0.3100 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable December 27, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 19, 2022. This is SJI's 71st consecutive year of paying dividends, reflecting the company's commitment to a consistent, sustainable dividend.
Technology Sector Update for 11/28/2022: AAPL,GTLB,VSAT,TBLA
Technology stocks were ending near this intra-day lows on Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) sinking 2.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sliding 2.8% this afternoon. In company news, Apple (AAPL) was sinking 2.6% amid ongoing anti-lockdown protests outside a Foxconn assembly facility in China and a...
Japanese Market Modestly Lower
(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Tuesday, extending the losses in the previous two sessions, with the Nikkei 225 staying just above the 28,000 mark, following the broadly negative cues from global markets overnight, with the losers led by exporters and technology stocks on supply chain concerns amid growing unrest in China due to widespread protests against the government's zero-Covid policy that led to lockdowns in several cities.
