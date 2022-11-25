Read full article on original website
Crypto lender BlockFi files for bankruptcy protection
Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. cryptocurrency lender BlockFi said on Monday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection along with eight of its affiliates, in the latest casualty since FTX collapsed earlier this month triggering instability in the crypto market. New Jersey-based BlockFi had earlier paused withdrawals from its...
Venezuela to sign new contracts to boost oil output at joint ventures
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Venezuela plans to soon sign new contracts to boost oil output at joint ventures between state firm PDVSA PDVSA.UL and private energy companies, the country's oil minister Tareck El Aissami said on Tuesday. The U.S. Treasury Department on Saturday authorized California-based Chevron Corp CVX.N to expand...
Power Corp. of Canada's Preferred Shares, Series B Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory
In trading on Monday, shares of Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series B (TSX: POW-PRB.TO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3375), with shares changing hands as low as $20.51 on the day. As of last close, POW.PRB was trading at a 17.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Are Utilities Stocks Lagging American Electric Power (AEP) This Year?
The Utilities group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is American Electric Power (AEP) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Utilities peers, we might be able to answer that question.
ANALYSIS-RBC tightens grip at home with $10 bln HSBC Canada bid, regulatory risks loom
TORONTO/NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada's RY.TO swift move to buy HSBC's HSBA.L Canada unit for C$13.5 billion ($10 billion) strengthens its pole position at home, but faces a long road to clear regulatory challenges. The deal is the biggest acquisition for RBC CEO Dave McKay...
US STOCKS-Wall Street flat as energy stocks limit declines in growth shares
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were little changed on Tuesday as growth stocks extended losses, while a rise in energy shares on the back of higher oil prices helped stave off declines. Five of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were trading higher, with energy .SPNY...
‘The so-called golden era is over’: The U.K.’s prime minister sounds the alarm over China and says the country ‘poses a systemic challenge to our values and interests’
The U.K.'s leader took a tougher stance against China, saying the "golden era" has ended.
Abu Dhabi's ADNOC working with Goldman Sachs on gas business, sources say
DUBAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil company (ADNOC) has engaged Goldman Sachs GS.N to work on consolidation of its gas operations for a planned stock market flotation next year, two sources close to the transaction told Reuters. ADNOC is sharpening its focus on the gas market as...
Tesla market share could be dented by cheaper rival EVs - S&P Global Mobility
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O may be losing its tight grip on the electric car market, as rivals try to chip away at its market share with cheaper options. With electric cars quickly gaining popularity among masses, models priced below $50,000 are in big demand, an area where the world's most valuable automaker "does not yet truly compete", S&P Global Mobility said in a report on Tuesday.
Here's What Boeing Must Do Before Its Stock Is a Buy
Anyone considering investing in aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) should watch closely as the production ramps on its narrowbody 737 and widebody 787 aircraft. However, while that remains the key swing factor in the company's plan to reach $10 billion in free cash flow (FCF) in the 2025/2026 timeframe, the investment case also rests on the defense, space, and security segment's ability to deliver profitable growth. Here's why.
Technology Sector Update for 11/29/2022: CTSH,RCAT,GDS
Technology stocks were declining on Tuesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 1.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sinking 0.5% this afternoon, giving back a small gain Tuesday morning. In company news, Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) fell 0.7% after disclosing a deal to buy privately held enterprise...
Best Inverse/Leveraged ETFs of Last Week
Wall Street remains typically upbeat in Thanksgiving week, marking the start of a year-end Santa rally. This year isn’t any different. Stocks offered moderate gains last week, with the S&P 500 adding 2%, the Dow Jones advancing about 2.4% and the Nasdaq inching up just 0.7%. Minutes from the...
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Genuine Parts and LKQ
Chicago, IL – November 29, 2022 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Genuine Parts Co. GPC and LKQ Corp. LKQ. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2022647/2-auto-replacement-parts-stocks-on-the-right-track-amid-industry-odds. The Zacks Automotive- Replacement Parts industry is reeling under chip crunch and supply chain disruptions, which are likely to limit sales. Additionally, increasing cost of raw...
U.S. Stocks Little Changed Following Yesterday's Sell-Off
(RTTNews) - Stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of morning trading on Tuesday, with the major averages bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line following the steep drop seen in the previous session. Currently, the major averages are little changed on the day. The Dow...
Baozun (BZUN) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
BZUN earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
Health Care Sector Update for 11/29/2022: BNGO,APEN,BSX,VTRS
Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.4% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 0.5%. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was dropping 0.5%. In company news, Bionano Genomics (BNGO) fell 3.9% on Tuesday, giving back an early 4.4%...
