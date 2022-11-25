Read full article on original website
In this week’s College Football Playoff rankings, there are six Pac-12 teams — No. 6 USC, No. 9 Oregon, No. 13 Washington, No. 14 Utah, No. 18 UCLA and No. 21 Oregon State.
After the Oregon Ducks blew a three-touchdown lead and hurt their Pac 12 title game chances, an Oregon linebacker was caught punching an Oregon State fan.
That was quite an end to the regular season in the Pac-12, wasn’t it? After the Oregon Ducks fumbled the bag early in the day against Oregon State by blowing a 21-point second-half lead and failed to capture their place in the Pac-12 Championship Game, it left the entire conference to watch the Apple Cup in Pac-12 After Dark, which would decide which team would go to Las Vegas to secure a matchup with the USC Trojans. The Apple Cup didn’t disappoint, with Washington winning a 51-33 shootout over Washington State that got ugly late. With the win, the Huskies ended Oregon’s...
Stats and numbers will tell you a lot. However, when it comes to a rivalry game, you can usually throw a lot of that out of the window. When Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers meet on Saturday afternoon in Corvallis, there is going to be a lot of vitriol. This is one of the most storied rivalry games in the history of college football, and while it may not have a name, it certainly will still be full of passion. There’s a lot on the line for the Ducks, who are a win away from clinching a spot in the Pac-12...
Arizona State's coaching search has ended with the hiring of Oregon assistant Kenny Dillingham. At 32, he will be the youngest Power Five head coach.
Thompson-Robinson rallies No. 17 UCLA past Cal, 35-28
BERKELEY, Calif. – Dorian Thompson-Robinson ran for two touchdowns and passed for another as No. 17 UCLA rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat California 35-28 on Friday. The Bruins (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12, No. 16 CFP) finished with 541 yards of offense, including 352 on the ground, and rebounded from a narrow defeat to USC the previous week that eliminated them from league title contention.
College football bowl schedule announced for 2022-23 postseason
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. Who's going ...
Return to Stanford a ‘surreal’ experience for BYU fullback Houston Heimuli
BYU football: Houston Heimuli’s season didn’t go like he envisioned after transferring from Stanford, but he refuses to have any regrets
Future WSU QB Sam Leavitt uses feet to lead West Linn to Oregon 6A title
A STEADY DOWNPOUR dampened the air game Friday in the Class 6A Oregon state title tilt between West Linn and Sheldon but it mattered not to future Washington State quarterback Sam Leavitt, who ran up a storm and sprinkled in key passes to lead West Linn to a 23-14 victory.
Pac-12 Power Rankings: Oregon blows chance at Pac-12 title with loss to Beavers
Well, that was certainly an interesting way for the regular season to end in the Pac-12. Not only did the No. 9 Oregon Ducks suffer a brutal defeat to the No. 22 Oregon State Beavers in a game where they had a 17-point fourth-quarter lead. The nightcap was potentially the most thrilling game of the day, with a 51-33 shootout between Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup that held major ramifications for the Pac-12 Championship Game. Washington’s win created a three-way tie for 2nd place in the conference, which is won by the Utah Utes, who will now...
UW's 3 Best Wins and 3 Worst Losses Against WSU
The good, the bad and the ugly from this series.
Bay Area earthquake: Stanford coach David Shaw steps down after season-ending loss
So, is there anything happening in Pac-12 football right now — you know, other than Arizona State hiring a new head coach, Utah making an improbable last-minute run to the Pac-12 Championship Game, USC coming within one win of the College Football Playoff, Oregon collapsing in remarkable fashion against Oregon State, Colorado offering Deion Sanders its head coaching position, Washington winning 10 games under Kalen DeBoer, and Oregon State going 9-3 essentially without a functioning quarterback?
Ducks Wire Roundtable: Predictions and opinions for the Oregon vs. Oregon State game
Every rivalry game has a lot on the line, but the stakes are particularly high for the Oregon Ducks in this game against the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday. Not only is Dan Lanning at risk of losing to both the Beavers and Washington Huskies in his first year with the Ducks, but he could potentially miss out on a trip to the Pac-12 Championship Game should Oregon drop this game in Corvallis. While the Ducks arguably have the better team on paper, a lot goes out the window when you put two bitter rivals on the gridiron together. How healthy will...
