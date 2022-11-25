ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bowl Projection Round-Up: USC to CFP? Washington to Rose Bowl? Where does Oregon fall?

That was quite an end to the regular season in the Pac-12, wasn’t it? After the Oregon Ducks fumbled the bag early in the day against Oregon State by blowing a 21-point second-half lead and failed to capture their place in the Pac-12 Championship Game, it left the entire conference to watch the Apple Cup in Pac-12 After Dark, which would decide which team would go to Las Vegas to secure a matchup with the USC Trojans. The Apple Cup didn’t disappoint, with Washington winning a 51-33 shootout over Washington State that got ugly late. With the win, the Huskies ended Oregon’s...
Oregon vs. Oregon State: ‘Tale of the Tape’ for No. 9 Ducks vs. No. 22 Beavers

Stats and numbers will tell you a lot. However, when it comes to a rivalry game, you can usually throw a lot of that out of the window. When Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers meet on Saturday afternoon in Corvallis, there is going to be a lot of vitriol. This is one of the most storied rivalry games in the history of college football, and while it may not have a name, it certainly will still be full of passion. There’s a lot on the line for the Ducks, who are a win away from clinching a spot in the Pac-12...
Thompson-Robinson rallies No. 17 UCLA past Cal, 35-28

BERKELEY, Calif. – Dorian Thompson-Robinson ran for two touchdowns and passed for another as No. 17 UCLA rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat California 35-28 on Friday. The Bruins (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12, No. 16 CFP) finished with 541 yards of offense, including 352 on the ground, and rebounded from a narrow defeat to USC the previous week that eliminated them from league title contention.
Pac-12 Power Rankings: Oregon blows chance at Pac-12 title with loss to Beavers

Well, that was certainly an interesting way for the regular season to end in the Pac-12. Not only did the No. 9 Oregon Ducks suffer a brutal defeat to the No. 22 Oregon State Beavers in a game where they had a 17-point fourth-quarter lead. The nightcap was potentially the most thrilling game of the day, with a 51-33 shootout between Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars in the Apple Cup that held major ramifications for the Pac-12 Championship Game. Washington’s win created a three-way tie for 2nd place in the conference, which is won by the Utah Utes, who will now...
Bay Area earthquake: Stanford coach David Shaw steps down after season-ending loss

So, is there anything happening in Pac-12 football right now — you know, other than Arizona State hiring a new head coach, Utah making an improbable last-minute run to the Pac-12 Championship Game, USC coming within one win of the College Football Playoff, Oregon collapsing in remarkable fashion against Oregon State, Colorado offering Deion Sanders its head coaching position, Washington winning 10 games under Kalen DeBoer, and Oregon State going 9-3 essentially without a functioning quarterback?
Ducks Wire Roundtable: Predictions and opinions for the Oregon vs. Oregon State game

Every rivalry game has a lot on the line, but the stakes are particularly high for the Oregon Ducks in this game against the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday. Not only is Dan Lanning at risk of losing to both the Beavers and Washington Huskies in his first year with the Ducks, but he could potentially miss out on a trip to the Pac-12 Championship Game should Oregon drop this game in Corvallis. While the Ducks arguably have the better team on paper, a lot goes out the window when you put two bitter rivals on the gridiron together. How healthy will...
