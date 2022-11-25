Ellington voters to decide on school HVAC project

ELLINGTON — Voters will decide in January whether the town should issue $6.7 million in bonds for updating the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems at three of its public schools.

The Board of Selectmen this week unanimously voted to hold a town meeting on financing the project on Jan. 10. At the meeting, voters will decide whether to send the plan to referendum, which would be held Jan. 19.

If approved by voters, the $6,736,250 appropriation would go toward costs not paid by grants for the installation, replacement, and upgrading of HVAC systems at Ellington High School, Ellington Middle School, and Center Elementary School.