ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Jackson, streaking Ravens provide test for Jags' retooled D

By CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CeIWQ_0jNhLVOc00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville used its bye week to retool its shaky defense. The Jaguars simplified schemes and hinted at relying on "more games and stunts" to spark a listless pass rush.

The changes will be put to the test Sunday when Jacksonville (3-7) hosts one of the NFL's hottest teams, the Baltimore Ravens (7-3).

Dynamic quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have won four in a row, including two on the road. Baltimore's defense has been at its best during the streak, allowing 14.5 points a game. Sacks are up, third-down conversions are down and the Ravens suddenly look like the team to beat in the AFC North.

"I think any coach, any teacher, would say the same thing: When you see your students or your players start to have success in ways that you kind of envisioned for them, it's very rewarding," Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said.

"Then again, it's tempered in our league especially by the fact that you know you're coming up against a great opponent the very next week that's very capable of making everything go in the other direction at any time."

Jacksonville, which is a 3 1/2-point underdog, according to FanDuel Sportsbook , hasn't proven capable of pulling off any upsets of late. The Jaguars lost six of seven before their bye, all of them in familiar fashion, with either the offense sputtering in the red zone or the defense surrendering way too much.

Jacksonville's biggest issue has been an inconsistent pass rush, with veteran Josh Allen (three sacks) and linebacker Devin Lloyd bearing the brunt of the criticism. Lloyd has been benched in each of the last two games and is expected to be replaced in the starting lineup by fellow rookie Chad Muma.

"I'm obviously looking forward to it," said Muma, a third-round draft pick out of Wyoming. "I'm ready. I'm excited. When you're previously in college, you're looking up to all these guys, these tremendous quarterbacks that are able to do it with their feet and their arms, and Lamar's one of those guys."

Jackson certainly is that, although he hasn't thrown for more than 240 yards since Week 2 and has just one rushing touchdown in his last seven games.

"You just hope to slow him down, honestly," coach Doug Pederson said. "He definitely can beat you both running and throwing. … You've got to win your matchups on defense, and you can't let your eyes wander. You've got to be disciplined."

Pederson indicated the defense simplified schemes.

"The guys have got to continue to work. The coaches have got to put them in a position to be successful, if that's more games and stunts, if that's just straight rush, whatever that is. Again, it goes back to winning your matchups. That's something that the guys have to really focus in on. The coaches have to do a great job of putting them in a position to do that."

SLOW STARTS

The Jaguars are counting on a better start than they had in their previous two games. They trailed 20-0 at Kansas City in Week 10 and were down 17-0 seven days earlier the previous week against Las Vegas. They rallied in both and even beat the Raiders.

But it's a position Jacksonville wants to avoid for a third consecutive game.

"We've got to be better in the first quarter," Pederson said. "You never want to be down 17-0, especially to a team like this that's playing well right now. It just opens up a lot of stuff for them. It's crucial that you try to come out and score early."

CAMPBELL RETURNS

Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell returns to Jacksonville for the first time since the Jaguars traded him to Baltimore. Campbell played three seasons (2017-19) in Jacksonville and earned the nickname "The Mayor of Sacksonville."

The 36-year-old Campbell has 4 1/2 sacks this season, his most since leaving Jacksonville. He's two shy of 100 for his career. His last game against the Jags came in 2013.

"It's a little sentimental, I guess, but really it's just another football game," he said. "It's cool because I did spend three years there. It seems like it was a lot longer than it really was. It was just three or four years, but I had a lot of fun there."

NOT-SO-SMOOTH SAILING

The Ravens have one game remaining on their schedule against a team that's currently .500 or better, at Cincinnati in the regular-season finale.

Baltimore's next four are against teams that currently are 3-7. Still, the Ravens needed a strong fourth quarter to put away lowly Carolina in a 13-3 victory last week, so they don't plan on overlooking Jacksonville.

"I've heard it said, 'This is the best 3-7 team,' whatever that means. All these teams are really good," Harbaugh said. "This is the NFL, and this is a really good team. ... This is a young team. They've lost a bunch of (games) by one (score). They have a bunch of physical players, a physical offensive line. Their quarterback — you know their quarterback — he's the No. 1 pick in the draft."

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Jackson has extremely vulgar message for critic

The Baltimore Ravens lost a tough game to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and Lamar Jackson was in no mood to hear about it from critics on Twitter. The Jaguars scored a touchdown with 14 seconds remaining to cut Baltimore’s lead to 27-26. Rather than playing for overtime, Doug Pederson made the gutsy decision to go for a 2-point attempt and the win. Trevor Lawrence hit Zay Jones with a pass to convert and give Jacksonville a 27-26 lead. Justin Tucker had a shot at a 67-yard field goal on the Ravens’ ensuing drive, but the kick came up short.
BALTIMORE, MD
fantasypros.com

Lamar Jackson throws for 254 yards, one TD vs. Jaguars

Lamar Jackson completed 16 of his 32 passes for 254 yards and a touchdown while adding 14 rushes for 89 yards and a lost fumble in a 28-27 loss to the Jaguars in Week 12. Jackson did not have a good day passing, completing just 50% of his passes for a season-low in that department. His fumble was a costly one as it came in Jacksonville territory late in the fourth quarter. Jackson should have had a bigger afternoon but Mark Andrews dropped a would-be touchdown. It has been slow going for the explosive quarterback of late as he has just seven passing touchdowns over his past eight contests. Jackson will be on the QB1 radar in a tough home matchup against the Broncos in Week 13.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Creates Potential Unnecessary Headache for Himself

As a result, coach John Harbaugh will face questions about the post when he addresses the media on Monday. Jackson typically speaks to reporters on Wednesday and will be asked about the response. Jackson does a good job deflecting potentially controversial questions and this will likely be no different. The...
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson is set to face the Ravens in Week 13 vs. Broncos, but it’s not what you think

With a matchup against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens looming in Week 13, the Denver Broncos went out and got a Lamar Jackson of their own. The Broncos have signed former Chicago Bears defensive back Lamar Jackson to the practice squad after he cleared waivers, hilariously setting up the new addition to potentially face his namesake in Week 13, via Tom Pelissero.
DENVER, CO
92Q

Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Speaks Out On Lamar Jackson’s Tweet After Backlash

  Following the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 loss Sunday to the Jacksonville Jaguars, things got a bit heated on social media between Lamar Jackson and a fan. The fan on twitter sent out a series of tweets saying that the Ravens should “Let Lamar walk and spend that money on a well-rounded team.” Well of course […] The post Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Speaks Out On Lamar Jackson’s Tweet After Backlash appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Pederson: Jags' Travis Etienne (foot) could have returned in Week 12

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said after Sunday's Week 12 win over the Baltimore Ravens that running back Travis Etienne (foot) was cleared by the team's medical staff to return to the game. What It Means:. It's good news for Etienne after the explosive young back logged just 2...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Jaguars veteran hails team's turnaround after win over Ravens: 'I would die for Doug Pederson'

The Jaguars may not be dominating the standings with their record, leaving Week 12 still three games under .500. But that doesn't mean they aren't ecstatic about their progress under new coach Doug Pederson. Fresh off an upset of the Ravens, in which Pederson successfully dialed up a last-minute two-point try, veteran safety Andrew Wingard heaped praise on Jacksonville's leadership, telling reporters quarterback Trevor Lawrence has thrived thanks to the departure of former coach Urban Meyer, and that he personally would "die for Doug Pederson."
JACKSONVILLE, FL
JaguarReport

Jaguars vs. Ravens: Tre Herndon Among Inactives

The Jacksonville Jaguars have one mild surprise on their inactives list, with the healthy 3-7 squad announcing veteran cornerback Tre Herndon as a healthy scratch ahead of their Week 12 home tilt against the Baltimore Ravens. The Jaguars will also have wide receiver Kendric Pryor, running back Darrell Henderson Jr.,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
93K+
Followers
29K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy