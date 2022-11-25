ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Lake, WI

wisportsheroics.com

BREAKING: Former Badgers WR Transferring To Big 10 Rival After Acknowledging Luke Fickell Hire

A Former Badgers wide receiver is choosing a Big Ten rival. Transfer portal season in college football is quickly becoming one of the most exciting parts of the sport in late November. The Wisconsin Badgers should see a lot of moves happening after hiring head coach Luke Fickell from the Cincinnati Bearcats program. A former Badgers wide receiver in the transfer portal made their choice Monday to go to a rival school.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Minnesota Gopher Football Bowl Projections: November 27th

CFP Semifinal - Fiesta Bowl (Phoenix, AZ) - Michigan vs. TCU. Cotton Bowl (Arlington, TX) - Penn State vs. Tulane. Music City Bowl (Nashville, TN) - Illinois vs. Florida. Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, NC) - Maryland vs. Duke. Pinstripe Bowl (New York, NY) - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh. Guaranteed Rate Bowl...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mygateway.news

Woodville Lions Club serves with Memorial bench and Food Shelf donations

WOODVILLE, WI – The Woodville Lions Club has been serving the community this November with donations. They also heard a valuable presentation on the Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin (LEBW) at their November meeting. The Woodville Lions Club sponsored the installation of a nice sitting bench in Memory of...
WOODVILLE, WI
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Quiet couple of days before possible NEXT Weather Alert due to snow

MINNEAPOLIS -- The holiday weekend will come to a quiet end, but plowable snow is ahead early in the week.Both Sunday and Monday will stay calm, weather-wise. Sunday will see a high of 40 in the Twin Cities, and Monday will be just a few degrees warmer.  Snow will develop Monday night into Tuesday morning, and while it's too early to tell where exactly, a narrow band somewhere in Minnesota will likely see 6-plus inches of accumulation. The metro could be in that band. WCCO's weather team has issued a possible NEXT Weather Alert due to the impact.The southern end of the system could see a mix of snow and rain due to lingering warmth.The snow will pull away Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Below average temperatures will follow.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Prior Lake standoff ends peacefully

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Prior Lake police say a standoff in Prior Lake ended peacefully after almost nine hours. A post to the city's Facebook page says officers responded to the Kwik Trip on Fish Point Road around 1:20 p.m. after reports of a man digging through the convenience store's dumpster.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Shoppers visit Menards for Black Friday deals, Enchanted Forest

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In the Chippewa Valley, Menards opened its doors at 6:00 a.m. Friday for its Black Friday sale. The General Manager for the store by Oakwood Mall, Mike Anderson, says the sale brought in a crowd comparable to what the store sees on a typical Saturday. He says operations ran smoothly with extra staff on hand to help out customers, adding the wide selection is what makes the store a consumer go-to.
EAU CLAIRE, WI

