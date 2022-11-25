Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Former Badgers WR Transferring To Big 10 Rival After Acknowledging Luke Fickell Hire
A Former Badgers wide receiver is choosing a Big Ten rival. Transfer portal season in college football is quickly becoming one of the most exciting parts of the sport in late November. The Wisconsin Badgers should see a lot of moves happening after hiring head coach Luke Fickell from the Cincinnati Bearcats program. A former Badgers wide receiver in the transfer portal made their choice Monday to go to a rival school.
saturdaytradition.com
Markus Allen, former Wisconsin WR, reveals B1G West transfer commitment
Markus Allen, former Wisconsin Badger, has made his decision to become a Minnesota Golden Badger. Allen is a young a wide receiver who played for Wisconsin for the past two seasons. He was a 4-star recruit out of Ohio coming out of high school and played two games for the...
Minnesota Gopher Football Bowl Projections: November 27th
CFP Semifinal - Fiesta Bowl (Phoenix, AZ) - Michigan vs. TCU. Cotton Bowl (Arlington, TX) - Penn State vs. Tulane. Music City Bowl (Nashville, TN) - Illinois vs. Florida. Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, NC) - Maryland vs. Duke. Pinstripe Bowl (New York, NY) - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh. Guaranteed Rate Bowl...
Kaliakmanis comes alive as Gophers beat Badgers in Wisconsin
The Gophers will bring the axe back to Minneapolis for a second straight year.
PJ Fleck after Wisconsin win: 'You all wanted me fired last week'
The back-to-back wins over Wisconsin are the first for Minnesota since 1994.
mygateway.news
Woodville Lions Club serves with Memorial bench and Food Shelf donations
WOODVILLE, WI – The Woodville Lions Club has been serving the community this November with donations. They also heard a valuable presentation on the Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin (LEBW) at their November meeting. The Woodville Lions Club sponsored the installation of a nice sitting bench in Memory of...
NEXT Weather: Quiet couple of days before possible NEXT Weather Alert due to snow
MINNEAPOLIS -- The holiday weekend will come to a quiet end, but plowable snow is ahead early in the week.Both Sunday and Monday will stay calm, weather-wise. Sunday will see a high of 40 in the Twin Cities, and Monday will be just a few degrees warmer. Snow will develop Monday night into Tuesday morning, and while it's too early to tell where exactly, a narrow band somewhere in Minnesota will likely see 6-plus inches of accumulation. The metro could be in that band. WCCO's weather team has issued a possible NEXT Weather Alert due to the impact.The southern end of the system could see a mix of snow and rain due to lingering warmth.The snow will pull away Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Below average temperatures will follow.
WOW! 60 Minutes Tonight Will Feature This Minnesota Wolf Sanctuary!
This is pretty darn cool! It appears Minnesota will be in focus, for a portion of CBS's 60 Minutes tonight. Anderson Cooper stopped by this Minnesota Wolf Sanctuary earlier this year for a segment that will focus in on the evolution of dogs from wolves. The sanctuary in focus is based in Stacy, Minnesota.
Prior Lake standoff ends peacefully
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Prior Lake police say a standoff in Prior Lake ended peacefully after almost nine hours. A post to the city's Facebook page says officers responded to the Kwik Trip on Fish Point Road around 1:20 p.m. after reports of a man digging through the convenience store's dumpster.
2 dead, 5 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash near Alexandria
Two people were killed and a family of five from Bloomington were injured in a crash on Thanksgiving Day in west-central Minnesota. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 4:30 p.m. in Carlos Township – just north of Alexandria – when two motorists collided at the intersection of Hwy. 29 and County Road 5.
WEAU-TV 13
Shoppers visit Menards for Black Friday deals, Enchanted Forest
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In the Chippewa Valley, Menards opened its doors at 6:00 a.m. Friday for its Black Friday sale. The General Manager for the store by Oakwood Mall, Mike Anderson, says the sale brought in a crowd comparable to what the store sees on a typical Saturday. He says operations ran smoothly with extra staff on hand to help out customers, adding the wide selection is what makes the store a consumer go-to.
Neighborhood 'grinch' sends letter to Burnsville family over holiday lights
Burnsville resident Adam Duncan's holiday lights at his family's Itokah Valley townhome. Courtesy of Brandi Joy. Burnsville couple Adam Duncan and Brandi Joy assumed they'd received a holiday card in the mail Friday when a red envelope pasted with "happy holidays" stickers appeared in the mailbox. The anonymous letter sent...
Oddee
Little Nursing Home of Horrors: Nurse Chops Off Man’s Foot Without His Consent
This is one horrendous case of abuse and neglect. Forced amputation is something you’d only expect to see in horror movies. But the horrifying concept turned into reality at a Wisconsin nursing home. A nurse at Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center (SVHRC) stands accused of cutting off a...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man arrested on suspicion of 6th OWI, possession of cocaine
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody for suspected OWI in Eau Claire County. The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested 42-year-old Keith Fox of Eau Claire after a traffic stop early Saturday morning. According to a release, a trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding at 1:02 a.m. Saturday...
Man sentenced to 20 years for fatally striking woman during Uptown protest
A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for driving into an Uptown Minneapolis protest last year, killing Deona Marie Knajdek. Nicholas Kraus, 36, of St. Paul, was sentenced to 240 months in prison in Hennepin County Court Thursday. On the night of June 13, 2021, Kraus drove...
Comments / 0