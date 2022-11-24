Camden seeing record low unemployment numbers in city in city, county

CAMDEN, N.J. (KYW Newsradio) — Camden officials broke out in celebration as the unemployment rate in both the city and county hit all-time lows.

Just two years ago, COVID-19 sent millions of workers in the country to the unemployment line, and nearly 25% of Camden’s workforce was without a job. But Camden County has bounced back.

In September, the city unemployment rate was 5.5%, and the county rate was 3% — both all-time lows — according to data from the state's Department of Labor and Workforce Development .

“Really the bottom line is that Camden County is hotter than ever to build and grow in. We have a very dedicated workforce," said Commissioner Director Lou Cappelli. "And also, due to our location, we have a lot of residents who are able to find work, and we’re very happy that the economy is moving in this direction.”

He also attributes the change to for profit and nonprofit companies, especially in the health care sector, growing and expanding, making the county a destination for workers and people seeking top notch medical care.

“Since 2013, we’ve had more than 40 corporations expand their business operations in Camden County," he said. "Both Jefferson and Virtua have renovated over the past couple of years. Cooper University Health System just announced a $2 billion investment."

Cappelli says as the health care groups expand, they serve as anchors for other local small businesses.