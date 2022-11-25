Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox 19
Luke Fickell gets huge pay bump moving to Wisconsin from UC
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Luke Fickell’s average yearly salary as head football coach at the University of Wisconsin will be $7.9 million, according to UW Athletics Director Chris McIntosh. That reflects nearly a 60 percent pay bump from what Fickell earned in the same role at the University of Cincinnati,...
diehardsport.com
Top Ohio Recruit Commits To Michigan Hours After Wolverines Defeat OSU
Right after Michigan defeated Ohio State in Columbus, the Wolverines plucked four-star DB Cameron Calhoun out of Cincinnati. A one-time Cinci pledge, Calhoun is ranked as the No. 7 player in Ohio for 2023:
College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Speculation
Urban Meyer is known for being an Ohio State guy, but the former Buckeyes head coach actually played at Cincinnati. Meyer, a Toledo native, played collegiately at Cincinnati. With the Bearcats job opening up, would Meyer have interest? And, perhaps more importantly, would Cincinnati have interest in hiring Meyer?. It...
Wisconsin Lands Luke Fickell — What Does it Mean for All Involved?
Luke Fickell leaves Cincinnati to become the Badgers new head coach - how does this affect Wisconsin...
Look: Luke Fickell Introduced At Wisconsin, Gives First Comments Since Leaving UC
The Bearcats winningest head coach made a swift exit to be the Badgers new head coach.
It's About Time For Primetime In Clifton
The Bearcats should go all in on one coaching candidate to replace Luke Fickell.
Conflicting Reports Surface On Major Coach's Interest In UC Job
The Bearcats are beginning their search for the next person to lead the football program.
diehardsport.com
Notable Local Five-Star QB Deletes Commitment From Social Media Profile
Five-star QB Dante Moore, after winning back-to-back Michigan State championships with Detroit King, apparently has removed much of the Oregon commitment stuff from his social media:. Arizona State did hire Oregon OC Kenny Dillingham to be their next coach. Moore posted the following tweet:
Michigan State football's suspended players not at Penn State; several others out
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Michigan State football traveled a skeleton roster to Beaver Stadium for its regular-season finale against No. 10 Penn State on Saturday. Needing one win to get bowl eligible, the Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) are without a number of key players in the secondary and along the offensive and defensive lines:
diehardsport.com
Father Of Notable Five-Star Recruit Clearly Loved Michigan’s Win Over OSU
The father of five-star QB Jadyn Davis switched his profile picture to a group photo of his son and several other recruits and family members with Jim Harbaugh. Davis has long been believed to be a Michigan lean and the big Wolverine win over OSU can only help:
WFMJ.com
Ohio, Michigan governors place wager on Ohio State vs. Michigan game
It's one of the biggest rivalries in all of college football and this year, even state governors are getting involved. Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine along with Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer placed a friendly wager on the big game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines highlighting regional delicacies from both states.
saturdaytradition.com
2022 Big Ten Championship: Matchup in Indianapolis officially set
The 2022 Big Ten Championship teams have been officially set. The Michigan Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers will meet in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec 3. Michigan clinched its spot in the game after throttling Ohio State at home. Purdue clinched after beating Indiana with Iowa losing to Nebraska on Black Friday.
College football world reacts to insane coaching news
The Wisconsin Badgers have been in search of a new head coach since firing former head coach Paul Chryst earlier in the year. And it looks like the team has zeroed in on a potential replacement: current Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell. According to college football insider Pete Thamel of ESPN, Wisconsin is making Read more... The post College football world reacts to insane coaching news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
spectrumnews1.com
New football team recruiting women tackle players
MASON, Ohio — A new football team is forming in the Cincinnati area and it’s recruiting women who want to play tackle football. The Cincinnati Cougars are a new all-women's tackle football team. The team is trying to get enough players to compete in the Women's Football Alliance,...
Wyoming High School football team advances to the Division IV state final
The Wyoming football team defeated Steubenville 32-20 in a Division IV state semifinal in Columbus. The Cowboys (15-0) play Cleveland Glenville (14-0) in the Division IV state final Dec. 3 in Canton.
Owner of Austintown restaurant talks recent closure
A popular local BBQ joint in Austintown announced its closure Sunday morning.
Times Gazette
OHSAA football state championship pairings
Seven high school football state champions will be crowned this week at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton and the Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings and schedule. Tickets for all state championship games are on sale and must be purchased in advance at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.
3 area schools to play in OHSAA football championships
CANTON — Three area high schools are in the OHSAA Football Championship games this week and all games will be played in Canton at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Springfield will play in the Division I State Championship game Friday night against St. Edward. It is rematch of last year’s game where St. Edward won, 23-13.
consistentlycurious.com
Must See Christmas Light Displays in Cincinnati, NKY & SE Indiana
Are you looking for the BEST Christmas light displays in Cincinnati & NKY?. The GOLD STAR EXPRESS is a group of routes including the BEST neighborhood Christmas Light Displays in Cincinnati, NKY and SE Indiana with turn-by-turn google map directions. 🏆 The routes include ⭐️GOLD STAR⭐️ MUST SEE displays....
Fox 19
Former Cincinnati Royals coach, local legend Charley Wolf dies at age 96
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Life happens to us and for us. How we use the time we’re given determines what our life looks like, and how we’re remembered. Charley Wolf made the most of it. “He lived a good life,” his son, Steve, told our media partners at The...
Comments / 4