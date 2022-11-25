Starbucks is finishing construction on a location on the border of Richardson at 2128 N. Jupiter Road in Garland. (Courtesy Starbucks) Starbucks is adding a location on the border of Richardson at 2128 N. Jupiter Road in Garland. No grand opening date has been announced, but a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing said construction on the new coffee shop, which will be located in a Shell gas station, is expected to finish by late December. The international coffee chain offers a variety of hot and cold beverages and food. Starbucks has several existing stores in Richardson, including a location near the same intersection at 2191 W. Buckingham Road. No phone number has been assigned to this location. www.starbucks.com.

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO