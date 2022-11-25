ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

fox4news.com

3 Arlington schools 'sheltering' after nearby shooting injures 1

ARLINGTON, Texas - Three Arlington ISD schools are ‘sheltering’ after a shooting nearby. The shooting happened Monday at 12:38 p.m on West Lamar Boulevard near North Cooper Street. Arlington police say there was an argument and a male pulled out a hand gun and shot another male. The...
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dog Shelters ‘All Overcrowded’

Marla Fields has advocated for an animal shelter in Frisco since 2016, but some, including the police department, are opposed to having one in town. “I actually do rescues for the Frisco Humane Society,” Fields said. “I lived in downtown Frisco, and I rescued over, at one time, 16 kittens that were abandoned, and I realized there was nobody to turn to at the time. There wasn’t a shelter in our city.”
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

Are we in a recession? Here's what bankers in DFW say

DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Is the economy in a recession? It depends on who you ask. But one thing bankers in North Texas seem to agree on is their confidence that the region will weather the storm better than the rest of the country. They also all see a recession as an opportunity for their companies to gain an edge over competitors and take market share.
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth Weekly

Send in the Goons

Speaking at a recent meeting, a board member for TAD (Tarrant Appraisal District), Rich DeOtte, argued to release the findings from an August investigation publicly. In the report’s summary, attorneys with the Texas law firm Walsh Gallegos concluded that TAD’s director of residential appraisal did not break any laws when he allegedly used government resources last year to file complaints with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration (TDLR) against a local Realtor.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Meet Phoenix, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week

ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 28, 2022) Meet handsome Phoenix! He is the perfect pick for someone looking for a chill, calm, and chaos-free dog!. Phoenix is dog-friendly, good on a leash, housebroken, crate-trained, super quiet, and knows “sit.” He wants to play with the cat in his foster, but he redirects perfectly when asked to leave the cat alone. Phoenix can be timid and shy at first, but once he’s comfortable he will solicit pets and cuddles.
ROCKWALL, TX
fortworthreport.org

Tarrant County law enforcement hire ‘wandering officers’ after misconduct at other departments, Texas 2036 report shows

Tarrant County constables’ precincts have hired 10 law enforcement officers with a history of alleged misconduct during the past decade, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan public policy organization Texas 2036. When officers separate from their department, either through resignation, firing or retirement, the chief of police fills...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Starbucks adding new location on border of Richardson near North Jupiter Road

Starbucks is finishing construction on a location on the border of Richardson at 2128 N. Jupiter Road in Garland. (Courtesy Starbucks) Starbucks is adding a location on the border of Richardson at 2128 N. Jupiter Road in Garland. No grand opening date has been announced, but a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing said construction on the new coffee shop, which will be located in a Shell gas station, is expected to finish by late December. The international coffee chain offers a variety of hot and cold beverages and food. Starbucks has several existing stores in Richardson, including a location near the same intersection at 2191 W. Buckingham Road. No phone number has been assigned to this location. www.starbucks.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
CandysDirt.com

Pierce Allman, Father of Dallas Real Estate, RIP

It is with heavy hearts we report on the death of Pierce Allman, co-owner of the eponymous real estate firm Allie Beth Allman & Associates. He was a Dallas-based journalist, public relations executive, community leader, philanthropist, civic enthusiast, long-time resident of Highland Park, and SMU alumnus. Allman died Friday, November...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

Arlington Realtor Doesn’t Like to Waste Time When Serving Clients

Racaan Calton tried several occupations before finally coming to the one she truly loves. Even as she was doing something else, it was always in the back of her mind. Then, six years ago, something forced her hand, so she “went for it.”. “I chose this career after being...
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Buddhist Temples Targeted in DFW, FBI Assistance Requested

North Texas police officials are reaching out to the FBI for help in investigating a potential criminal ring targeting Buddhist temples. White Settlement police are working with local communities and several other states that are reporting similar burglaries inside temples. Members who worship at Buddhist temples across DFW say they are sacred places, full of peace, open to anyone, and where monks are readily available for those in need of prayer.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

RIP, Mary Frances Burleson, Champion of Ebby Halliday Companies

An icon of Dallas real estate has left us: Mary Frances Burleson, longtime president and CEO of the Ebby Halliday Companies. The Ebby Halliday Companies announced that Burleson, 87, died Sunday morning of natural causes. Burleson famously began as the secretary of Mrs. Ebby Halliday, the company’s namesake founder, and...
DALLAS, TX
openden.org

HEB; Frisco’s Newest Addition

On September 21, San Antonio-based grocery store HEB finally opened its doors in Frisco. With this new addition to the community, opportunities and challenges have arised. “I think it’s a great addition to Frisco since it is low on their prices and it provides a lot of job opportunities for people who have been searching for work” HEB customer said.
FRISCO, TX

