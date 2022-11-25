Read full article on original website
A Broad View by Jerry Hogan: It’s simply time to quit talking and start doing
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 28, 2022) Several weeks ago, Heath former Mayor, Lorne Liechty, wrote an article entitled “Rockwall County Open Space: ‘We Must Not Delay any Longer’, which was published in the local newspaper, “Blue Ribbon News”. In his article Mr. Liechty argued pervasively that...
tpr.org
Ten Arlington pastors told mayor, council LGBTQ books 'influence children' into 'lifestyle'
The email, sent Aug. 24 to city council members, asked for "dialogue" between faith leaders concerned that that June Pride month displays, which stood at library branches in June 2021, do not align with "family values." "We are asking that those displays not be allowed in our city library. They...
fox4news.com
3 Arlington schools 'sheltering' after nearby shooting injures 1
ARLINGTON, Texas - Three Arlington ISD schools are ‘sheltering’ after a shooting nearby. The shooting happened Monday at 12:38 p.m on West Lamar Boulevard near North Cooper Street. Arlington police say there was an argument and a male pulled out a hand gun and shot another male. The...
Chick-fil-A Announces New Mansfield Restaurant, Opening Dec. 1
MANSFIELD, Texas (Nov. 28, 2022) – A new Chick-fil-A® restaurant will begin serving the Mansfield community on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Brad Breedlove as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Debbie Ln & Matlock Rd. Located at 1570 E. Debbie Lane, Chick-fil-A Debbie Ln...
dallasexpress.com
Dog Shelters ‘All Overcrowded’
Marla Fields has advocated for an animal shelter in Frisco since 2016, but some, including the police department, are opposed to having one in town. “I actually do rescues for the Frisco Humane Society,” Fields said. “I lived in downtown Frisco, and I rescued over, at one time, 16 kittens that were abandoned, and I realized there was nobody to turn to at the time. There wasn’t a shelter in our city.”
3 Arlington ISD schools placed on 'shelter' order, as police search for shooting suspect, officials say
ARLINGTON, Texas — Three Arlington Independent School District schools were placed under a “shelter” order due to police activity surrounding the campuses, officials say. The district said Lamar High School, Butler Elementary and Turning Point Secondary remained under the order until police gave the all-clear that the...
Are we in a recession? Here's what bankers in DFW say
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Is the economy in a recession? It depends on who you ask. But one thing bankers in North Texas seem to agree on is their confidence that the region will weather the storm better than the rest of the country. They also all see a recession as an opportunity for their companies to gain an edge over competitors and take market share.
fox4news.com
Waxahachie restaurant gives out free meals to community members in need
WAXAHACHIE, Texas - A restaurant and some faith-based groups provided a Thanksgiving gathering for people with nowhere else to go for the holiday. Tacos 4 Life in Waxahachie opened its doors Thursday — but not to make money. Store owner Jim Stanford said he wanted to give back to...
Fort Worth Weekly
Send in the Goons
Speaking at a recent meeting, a board member for TAD (Tarrant Appraisal District), Rich DeOtte, argued to release the findings from an August investigation publicly. In the report’s summary, attorneys with the Texas law firm Walsh Gallegos concluded that TAD’s director of residential appraisal did not break any laws when he allegedly used government resources last year to file complaints with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration (TDLR) against a local Realtor.
Meet Phoenix, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 28, 2022) Meet handsome Phoenix! He is the perfect pick for someone looking for a chill, calm, and chaos-free dog!. Phoenix is dog-friendly, good on a leash, housebroken, crate-trained, super quiet, and knows “sit.” He wants to play with the cat in his foster, but he redirects perfectly when asked to leave the cat alone. Phoenix can be timid and shy at first, but once he’s comfortable he will solicit pets and cuddles.
KXII.com
Family searching for answers after Denton County man disappears
LITTLE ELM, Texas (KXII) - A Durant native is missing from Denton County. Familiy of Forrest Lewis said they haven’t seen or heard from him since Thanksgiving evening. An Aunt tells News 12 Lewis was reported missing to Little Elm, and his car has been reported missing from Oak Point.
fortworthreport.org
Tarrant County law enforcement hire ‘wandering officers’ after misconduct at other departments, Texas 2036 report shows
Tarrant County constables’ precincts have hired 10 law enforcement officers with a history of alleged misconduct during the past decade, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan public policy organization Texas 2036. When officers separate from their department, either through resignation, firing or retirement, the chief of police fills...
Starbucks adding new location on border of Richardson near North Jupiter Road
Starbucks is finishing construction on a location on the border of Richardson at 2128 N. Jupiter Road in Garland. (Courtesy Starbucks) Starbucks is adding a location on the border of Richardson at 2128 N. Jupiter Road in Garland. No grand opening date has been announced, but a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing said construction on the new coffee shop, which will be located in a Shell gas station, is expected to finish by late December. The international coffee chain offers a variety of hot and cold beverages and food. Starbucks has several existing stores in Richardson, including a location near the same intersection at 2191 W. Buckingham Road. No phone number has been assigned to this location. www.starbucks.com.
CandysDirt.com
Pierce Allman, Father of Dallas Real Estate, RIP
It is with heavy hearts we report on the death of Pierce Allman, co-owner of the eponymous real estate firm Allie Beth Allman & Associates. He was a Dallas-based journalist, public relations executive, community leader, philanthropist, civic enthusiast, long-time resident of Highland Park, and SMU alumnus. Allman died Friday, November...
CandysDirt.com
Christmas Lights 2022: Arlington’s Interlochen Estates Has Twinkled Brightly For 47 Years
First in a series: Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods celebrate the holidays with light displays like no other. We’re presenting neighborhoods individually this year, so let us know if you know of a neighborhood that needs to be showcased. Nominate a neighborhood in an email. Neighborhood: Interlochen, Arlington. Where: Enter off...
CandysDirt.com
Arlington Realtor Doesn’t Like to Waste Time When Serving Clients
Racaan Calton tried several occupations before finally coming to the one she truly loves. Even as she was doing something else, it was always in the back of her mind. Then, six years ago, something forced her hand, so she “went for it.”. “I chose this career after being...
starlocalmedia.com
Holiday events, historical festivities lined up in the Leader communities for the week of Nov. 27
Lewisville and Carrollton have a long list of activities scheduled for the week of Nov. 27, including holiday events downtown and historical winter festivities. Take a look at the top five events to participate in this week. Christmas at the Perry.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Buddhist Temples Targeted in DFW, FBI Assistance Requested
North Texas police officials are reaching out to the FBI for help in investigating a potential criminal ring targeting Buddhist temples. White Settlement police are working with local communities and several other states that are reporting similar burglaries inside temples. Members who worship at Buddhist temples across DFW say they are sacred places, full of peace, open to anyone, and where monks are readily available for those in need of prayer.
CandysDirt.com
RIP, Mary Frances Burleson, Champion of Ebby Halliday Companies
An icon of Dallas real estate has left us: Mary Frances Burleson, longtime president and CEO of the Ebby Halliday Companies. The Ebby Halliday Companies announced that Burleson, 87, died Sunday morning of natural causes. Burleson famously began as the secretary of Mrs. Ebby Halliday, the company’s namesake founder, and...
openden.org
HEB; Frisco’s Newest Addition
On September 21, San Antonio-based grocery store HEB finally opened its doors in Frisco. With this new addition to the community, opportunities and challenges have arised. “I think it’s a great addition to Frisco since it is low on their prices and it provides a lot of job opportunities for people who have been searching for work” HEB customer said.
