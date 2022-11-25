Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kurv.com
Man Dies After Crashing Into Utility Pole In Weslaco
Investigators are trying to determine what caused a deadly crash in Weslaco over the weekend. Thirty-nine-year-old Hector Rodriguez died early Saturday after his truck crashed into a utility pole. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Police are asking anyone who might have information about the crash to call...
KRGV
Weslaco police investigating fatal one-vehicle crash
A 39-year-old driver was killed early Saturday morning after striking a utility pole, Weslaco police said. Weslaco police responded to the 800 block of westbound Frontage road in reference to a single vehicle accident, according to a news release. “A preliminary crash investigation determined that the driver of a 2008...
cw39.com
Pharr PD makes arrests in deadly Thanksgiving hit-and-run
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two arrests were made after a deadly hit-and-run that killed a 54-year-old man on Thanksgiving, police said. San Juan resident Manuel Canchola, 19; and Pharr resident Natalie Monique Carreon, 19; turned themselves in to police Saturday, according to a release from the Pharr Police Department.
Police: Alleged shoplifter arrested on Black Friday, 2nd suspect awaits arraignment
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman has been arrested and accused of shoplifting on Black Friday as another suspect awaits his arraignment in connection to the case, Harlingen police said Monday. Clarissa Garcia, 42, of San Benito, is charged with eight counts of theft of property of $2,500 or more — and one charge of […]
KRGV
McAllen fire that hospitalized two people under investigation
Investigators with the McAllen Fire Department are investigating a Saturday fire that hospitalized two people, according to the department. Firefighters responded to the 2000 block of Ebony Avenue at around 4:20 p.m. in reference to a residence on fire, according to McAllen assistant fire Chief Juan Gloria. The home was...
kurv.com
Cause Of Deadly Mobile Home Fire Remains Uknown
Fire investigators have yet to pinpoint what sparked a deadly mobile home fire in McAllen last week. 58-year-old Adrian Gonzalez was found dead inside the trailer at a mobile home park at McColl and Fir. Firefighters arrived at about 6:30 p.m. last Tuesday to find flames engulfing the back of...
KRGV
Brownsville police searching for suspects involved in Thanksgiving bar fight
Brownsville police are searching for suspects involved in a bar fight on Thanksgiving. Police say the fight was captured on surveillance video. One of the suspects displayed and fired a gun at the scene. Anyone with information about the fight is asked to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-548-8477. Police...
Man with marijuana ‘jumped over border wall,’ sheriff’s department says
LOS INDIOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who authorities alleged tried to smuggle 121 pounds of marijuana was arrested last week, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza stated. Alan Torres-Chavez was taken into custody on Nov. 24 near Los Indios area on charges of possession of marijuana, a second-degree felony, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies, […]
12 pounds of cocaine found inside a ‘vanity room,’ sheriff’s office says
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Deputies arrived to arrest a man wanted by federal authorities, but they left with him and a woman after drugs were found on the property, according to investigators. Juan Jose Cindo, 43; and Jeannette Medrano, 42; were arrested Nov. 22 after authorities found about 12 pounds of cocaine inside a […]
KRGV
Suspects in fatal hit-and-run crash turn themselves in, Pharr police say
Two teens were arrested Saturday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on Thanksgiving Day, according to a news release. Manuel Canchola, 19 and Natalie Monique Carreon, 19, turned themselves in to Pharr police Saturday. Both teens were arraigned Saturday afternoon in connection with a hit-and-run crash that...
Pharr PD investigates Thanksgiving hit-and-run death
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Thanksgiving Day hit-and-run left a 54-year-old man dead in Pharr. The Pharr Police Department said the incident occurred at 10:14 p.m. in the area of Cage Boulevard and Helmer Street. When officers arrived they saw a man lying on the roadway. The officers contacted a witness who said a small dark […]
KRGV
Porch pirate caught on Ring camera stealing package, police searching for suspect
Many people are doing online shopping for the holidays, but what they don't know is the high risk of porch pirates. A package thief was caught on a Ring camera in Brownsville. Channel 5 News spoke with the man that had his package stolen. "It made me very upset, livid,...
kurv.com
Edinburg Man Arrested After Police Vehicle Hit By Bullets
An Edinburg man is facing charges after a police vehicle was hit by gunshots early Thursday. Police arrested Brett Martinez and charged him with two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant. Officers were sent to the 500 block of West Owassa Road just after midnight yesterday after a...
kurv.com
19-Year-Olds Arraigned In Deadly Thanksgiving Night Hit And Run
Two 19-year-olds have been charged in the hit and run death of a man in Pharr Thanksgiving night. Manuel Canchola of San Juan was arraigned Saturday on a charge of accident involving death. Natalie Carreon was arraigned on a charge of failing to report the deadly accident. Pharr police were...
KRGV
Edinburg man arrested in connection with shooting that damaged police vehicle
A 40-year-old Edinburg man was arrested Thursday after a vehicle with the Edinburg Police Department was shot at, according to a news release. Brett Thomas Martin was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant after an investigation revealed the police unit was struck by two bullets, the release stated.
Man robs cash register tray from Dollar General in Alton, police say
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A cash register from Dollar General was robbed Sunday in Alton, according to the police department. The store’s surveillance camera shows a man wearing a black-hooded sweater, light blue pants, and white shoes entering the store and going straight to the register. The man demanded money while holding what appeared to […]
BPD: Men wanted after brawl, gunfire outside bar on Thanksgiving
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are seeking the identities of multiple men after a physical altercation occurred outside a local bar on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Brownsville Police Department The fight occurred on Thursday night, police said. Video footage shows several men getting to a brawl in a parking lot and security unable to […]
KRGV
Not guilty plea entered in Weslaco-area homicide
A man entered a plea of not guilty in connection with a July murder near Weslaco, court records show. Jose Alfonso Lopez was arrested on July 29, the day Weslaco firefighters discovered a man's body while responding to a grass fire. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said in a July...
KRGV
San Juan fires police chief Ruben Morin
San Juan city commissioners voted to dismiss Ruben Morin as police chief during a special meeting on Monday. Morin had served as the city's police chief since December 2020. Morin was previously placed on paid administrative leave in September as the city looked into allegations against Morin stemming from a Texas Municipal Police Association report.
KRGV
One person in custody, two others detained in connection with shooting at Pharr gas station
One person is in police custody and two others were detained in San Antonio in connection with a Wednesday shooting in Pharr, according to a news release. Officers with the Pharr Police Department responded to a shooting at a Stripes gas station at the 1500 block of East Nolana Loop at around 10 a.m., according to a news release.
Comments / 0