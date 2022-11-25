ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharr, TX

kurv.com

Man Dies After Crashing Into Utility Pole In Weslaco

Investigators are trying to determine what caused a deadly crash in Weslaco over the weekend. Thirty-nine-year-old Hector Rodriguez died early Saturday after his truck crashed into a utility pole. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Police are asking anyone who might have information about the crash to call...
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

Weslaco police investigating fatal one-vehicle crash

A 39-year-old driver was killed early Saturday morning after striking a utility pole, Weslaco police said. Weslaco police responded to the 800 block of westbound Frontage road in reference to a single vehicle accident, according to a news release. “A preliminary crash investigation determined that the driver of a 2008...
WESLACO, TX
cw39.com

Pharr PD makes arrests in deadly Thanksgiving hit-and-run

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two arrests were made after a deadly hit-and-run that killed a 54-year-old man on Thanksgiving, police said. San Juan resident Manuel Canchola, 19; and Pharr resident Natalie Monique Carreon, 19; turned themselves in to police Saturday, according to a release from the Pharr Police Department.
PHARR, TX
KRGV

McAllen fire that hospitalized two people under investigation

Investigators with the McAllen Fire Department are investigating a Saturday fire that hospitalized two people, according to the department. Firefighters responded to the 2000 block of Ebony Avenue at around 4:20 p.m. in reference to a residence on fire, according to McAllen assistant fire Chief Juan Gloria. The home was...
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

Cause Of Deadly Mobile Home Fire Remains Uknown

Fire investigators have yet to pinpoint what sparked a deadly mobile home fire in McAllen last week. 58-year-old Adrian Gonzalez was found dead inside the trailer at a mobile home park at McColl and Fir. Firefighters arrived at about 6:30 p.m. last Tuesday to find flames engulfing the back of...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Suspects in fatal hit-and-run crash turn themselves in, Pharr police say

Two teens were arrested Saturday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on Thanksgiving Day, according to a news release. Manuel Canchola, 19 and Natalie Monique Carreon, 19, turned themselves in to Pharr police Saturday. Both teens were arraigned Saturday afternoon in connection with a hit-and-run crash that...
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Pharr PD investigates Thanksgiving hit-and-run death

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Thanksgiving Day hit-and-run left a 54-year-old man dead in Pharr. The Pharr Police Department said the incident occurred at 10:14 p.m. in the area of Cage Boulevard and Helmer Street. When officers arrived they saw a man lying on the roadway. The officers contacted a witness who said a small dark […]
PHARR, TX
kurv.com

Edinburg Man Arrested After Police Vehicle Hit By Bullets

An Edinburg man is facing charges after a police vehicle was hit by gunshots early Thursday. Police arrested Brett Martinez and charged him with two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant. Officers were sent to the 500 block of West Owassa Road just after midnight yesterday after a...
EDINBURG, TX
kurv.com

19-Year-Olds Arraigned In Deadly Thanksgiving Night Hit And Run

Two 19-year-olds have been charged in the hit and run death of a man in Pharr Thanksgiving night. Manuel Canchola of San Juan was arraigned Saturday on a charge of accident involving death. Natalie Carreon was arraigned on a charge of failing to report the deadly accident. Pharr police were...
PHARR, TX
KRGV

Edinburg man arrested in connection with shooting that damaged police vehicle

A 40-year-old Edinburg man was arrested Thursday after a vehicle with the Edinburg Police Department was shot at, according to a news release. Brett Thomas Martin was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant after an investigation revealed the police unit was struck by two bullets, the release stated.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Man robs cash register tray from Dollar General in Alton, police say

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A cash register from Dollar General was robbed Sunday in Alton, according to the police department. The store’s surveillance camera shows a man wearing a black-hooded sweater, light blue pants, and white shoes entering the store and going straight to the register. The man demanded money while holding what appeared to […]
ALTON, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Men wanted after brawl, gunfire outside bar on Thanksgiving

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are seeking the identities of multiple men after a physical altercation occurred outside a local bar on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Brownsville Police Department The fight occurred on Thursday night, police said. Video footage shows several men getting to a brawl in a parking lot and security unable to […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Not guilty plea entered in Weslaco-area homicide

A man entered a plea of not guilty in connection with a July murder near Weslaco, court records show. Jose Alfonso Lopez was arrested on July 29, the day Weslaco firefighters discovered a man's body while responding to a grass fire. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said in a July...
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

San Juan fires police chief Ruben Morin

San Juan city commissioners voted to dismiss Ruben Morin as police chief during a special meeting on Monday. Morin had served as the city's police chief since December 2020. Morin was previously placed on paid administrative leave in September as the city looked into allegations against Morin stemming from a Texas Municipal Police Association report.
SAN JUAN, TX

